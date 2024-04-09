Eclipsed: Energy, Grids, Infrastructure, And Innovation

Pitris

In speaking with Seeking Alpha 30 minutes after the solar eclipse in North Texas, energy developments around Texas and the "Triangle" reveal interesting trends. The Texas Triangle is the area of Dallas-Fort Worth, south to Houston, and then west to Austin/San Antonio, roughly $2.5 trillion of GDP. Aside from energy mix dynamics, top of mind is that the set-up for oil and gas investment is fundamentally good. To address global demand and more sustainable profitability, the recent $234 billion in mergers and acquisitions consolidates an industry that is refortifying and finding new value propositions. This theme will continue.

In the interview, we first look at the eclipse of 4/8/24 and how it impacted the Texas grid that day. Then, we pivot into energy investment fundamentals and potential ways to play a transitioning energy system and an economy finding a new groove.

Eclipsed: Energy and Innovation Move into the Light (Video Interview, 4/8/24 post-totality in Dallas)

Path of the eclipse (NYT)

The Texas ERCOT grid highlights the energy mix challenges faced by every region and grid as they seek to decarbonize. At the Austin and Houston conferences, it was evident that entrepreneurs and firms, large and small, are moving the ball forward in all energy sources. A few takeaways were:

There's a heightened need for creativity and innovation to develop new approaches that optimize energy resources

McKinsey estimated a 4% increase in power demand because of tech, data, and AI, to 2030

Centralized and decentralized approaches are evolving simultaneously (A video presentation after an Oklahoma conference suggests implies this as well)

The day of the eclipse, solar power generation peaked around 25%, declined to nearly zero, and natural gas picked up most of the slack. Battery storage is not a consequential part of the mix at present.

Texas' ERCOT grid (Concept Elemental)

These two slides highlight how the mix changed:

Day Before Eclipse

Energy Mix Use of 4/7/24 (Pre-Eclipse day) (ERCOT, EIA)

Day of the Eclipse: 4/8/24

Energy Mix on Eclipse Day (ERCOT, 4/8/24)

Bigger picture, natural gas demand and the growth of LNG is strong. The demand growth from developing Asia is the lion's share of the increases. North America is a major beneficiary of these trends.

Natural Gas and LNG Demand Growth (EIA, Shell LNG)

North America's economics for LNG projects is favorable and comprises the majority of projects expected to come online. Shell (SHEL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and many others are all beneficiaries of the global growth trends. As noted, the set-up for oil and gas is positive.

A recent "transition" find, Vistra (VST), has witnessed great tailwinds since February. Their announcement of the Energy Harbor acquisition, a nuclear energy expansion, rallied the market. This reflects the recognition that low-carbon and baseload power together are powerful allies.

One-Month Return Leaders (Seeking Alpha) Breakout Vistra (Seeking Alpha)

The Texas Triangle has been an area of high growth in the last decade. Other areas, such as Brownsville and Corpus Christi, also are growth stories because of energy exports. A recent feature in DCEO's April edition discusses some of the trends of energy and innovation coming together as near shoring trends emerge.

D CEO April 2024 (Jennifer Warren on X)

While the eclipse of April 8 highlights the necessity of a balanced grid with reliable baseload power, other forces are pushing power demand in new ways - from quantum computing, AI and upgrades to data centers to new industrial demand. Sustainable and rational approaches to the "energy transition" are evident in Texas. Demand from developing economies of Asia and elsewhere, plus the desire for the technologically advanced economy of the future, requires many gigawatts - terawatts - of energy. It's an opportunity - but macroeconomic, geopolitical and excessive optimism should be weighed and carefully assessed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.