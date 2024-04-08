Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sabre: Heavily Undervalued And Developing Well, Yet We Are Cautious

Apr. 08, 2024 11:26 PM ETSabre Corporation (SABR) Stock
Summary

  • Sabre's revenue growth has been highly volatile, impacted by market share growth, acquisitions, and the Covid-19 pandemic, with revenue currently significantly below FY19.
  • In addition to revenue, its margins are considerably below historical levels, forcing the Management to raise debt and cripple the business. Both factors create significant risk.
  • The industry is forecast to grow well, and Sabre’s recent performance illustrates this. Management’s strategy should deliver value, making FY25F a very important year for its future.
  • SABR is heavily undervalued, with the potential to generate its entire market cap in FCF in the next 5 years. The issue is the risk associated with margin improvement and economic conditions.
  • We suggest investors remain patient and monitor Q1’25 for how growth and margins progress. Are economic conditions weighing on demand? Is EBITDA-M moving toward 15%?

Airplane flying over tropical sea at sunset

murat4art

Introduction and thesis

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is a leading technology provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The company offers software, data, mobile, and distribution solutions to airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and other travel providers. Sabre's products and services help streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and optimize

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

