Erik Isakson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Teradata's (NYSE:TDC) business sits at the edge of potentially one of the most important technological trends of the 21st century, artificial intelligence. The company has been caught wrong-footed by the shift of data to the cloud, though, with its on-prem business contracting significantly. Teradata's recent pivot towards a focus on the cloud could help to stem the outflow, but I don't believe there is much to get excited about.

While Teradata's valuation isn't overly high, it is pricing in cloud gains offsetting on-prem losses. Teradata's cloud growth is currently strong but also likely being dominated by its own customers migrating to the cloud, as evidenced by the company's lack of top-line growth. Teradata will ultimately need to be able to attract new customers to its cloud platform, which could be difficult given the competition.

The Cloud

As recently as the early 2010s, Teradata was growing at a healthy pace and its stock was trading on a reasonably high revenue multiple. The company's fortunes rapidly changed though with the rise of cloud computing and the shift of data away from on-prem, and this transition still has some way to go. For example, Accenture (ACN) believes that in terms of cloud migration, roughly 90% of the data and AI opportunity still lies in the future.

Cloud computing potentially offers organizations the ability to scale resources on-demand and reduce infrastructure costs. It also turns a capital expense into an operating expense, which could be viewed favorably when the cost of capital is high.

The cloud is not a cure although, with many companies finding the expected benefits have not outweighed the costs. Some companies are also choosing to remain on-prem for regulatory reasons. As a result, hybrid deployments have become increasingly popular, and this could be an area where Teradata's solutions have more appeal. 75% of Teradata's cloud customers are operating on hybrid environments.

Teradata is now positioning itself as a cloud-first company. It may be too late at this stage, though, as competitors have a significant lead. It is also not clear that Teradata has a competitive solution. Competitors include AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Snowflake, all of who are growing robustly at scale.

Teradata is forecasting a 4-5% total ARR headwind in the first quarter of 2024 from on-prem erosion and a 2% recurring revenue headwind for the full year. This is reportedly being driven by a few large customers that made the decision to migrate more than 3 years ago, before Teradata introduced its cloud-first strategy.

Teradata

Teradata is a database analytics software vendor whose history stretches back to the late 1970s. The company has historically provided on-prem software but introduced a cloud solution in 2018 in response to the loss of business as its customers shifted to the cloud. Teradata now offers three primary services: cloud and hardware-based data warehousing, business analytics and consulting.

In recent years Teradata has begun to prioritize its cloud business and has been investing aggressively in support of this. For example, Teradata acquired Stemma Technologies in the middle of 2023. Stemma offers a cloud-native and automated data catalog solution which helps users to discover and use their data more effectively. The acquisition is expected to accelerate growth in Teradata's ML business.

Teradata ultimately wants to be a leading hybrid cloud data and analytics platform, but this is a competitive space. While Teradata's revenue has stabilized, it is still unclear whether this shift will be successful long-term.

Products

Teradata Vantage is an analytics and data platform, which enables an open multi-cloud approach (on-prem, hybrid, private cloud and multi-cloud). Vantage consists of VantageCloud (cloud) and VantageCore (on-prem). It is designed to enable customers to leverage all of their data across the enterprise and at scale.

Query Grid is a data integration and management layer, and a part of Teradata Vantage. It connects different environments (cloud and on-prem), minimizing data movement by pushing processing to the data.

ClearScape analytics is Teradata's machine learning solution. It enables customers to prepare data and train and deploy models using highly optimized in-database functions. ClearScape analytics includes ModelOps and no-code capabilities. AI Unlimited is Teradata's cloud ML solution, providing a cost-effective way to operationalize AI at scale. AI Unlimited is natively integrated with Microsoft Fabric.

Financial Analysis

Teradata's recurring revenue was 372 million USD in the fourth quarter, up 4% YoY, led by cloud revenue growth. Perpetual Software Licenses, Hardware, and Other and Consulting Services revenue continue to decline. Fourth quarter results were disappointing, with Teradata observing an unexpected deal cycle elongation. Teradata stated that the majority of the deals that slipped out of the quarter are not competitive in nature and will close in 2024. Teradata has tried to suggest that some of this weakness is due to its deals becoming more strategic and receiving a greater level of scrutiny, including at the board level.

Cloud ARR is expected to increase 35-41% in 2024, with total ARR up 4-8%. Total recurring revenue is expected to increase 1-3%, with total revenue flat to up 2%.

Figure 1: Teradata Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Teradata)

While Teradata is having some measure of success in the cloud, this has largely been offset by declines in other areas so far. The hope would be that Teradata's on-prem business eventually stabilizes and that the company can attract new customers to its cloud platform, leading to a growth acceleration.

Figure 2: Teradata Revenue by Type (source: Created by author using data from Teradata)

Teradata ended 2023 with 1.57 billion USD total ARR and 528 million USD cloud ARR, with total ARR increasing 6% and cloud ARR up 48%. Teradata's Cloud Net Expansion Rate was 124%, with management suggesting that it is seeing uplift as customers move to the cloud. Teradata is targeting 1 billion USD cloud ARR by the end of 2025.

Figure 3: Teradata Cloud ARR (source: Created by author using data from Teradata)

The number of job openings mentioning Teradata in the job requirements has fallen steadily in recent years, which doesn't point towards an imminent growth acceleration.

Figure 4: Job Openings Mentioning Teradata in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

The number of Teradata job openings also continues to decline, which could be indicative of weak growth going forward.

Figure 5: Teradata Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

It should be noted that the quality of Teradata's revenue has increased significantly in recent years, with margins improving and the contribution of recurring revenue increasing.

Table 1: Teradata Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Teradata)

Teradata's margins and cash flows should continue to increase as the cloud business scales, dependent on how much Teradata chooses to invest in R&D and sales and marketing.

Figure 6: Teradata Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Teradata) Figure 7: Teradata Free Cash Flow Margin (source: Created by author using data from Teradata)

Conclusion

Teradata's valuation is relatively low, reflecting the decline of the on-prem business rather than the potential of the cloud business. Teradata's market capitalization is only 7x cloud ARR, which is growing roughly 50% YoY. The company is also profitable, producing solid cash flows and repurchasing shares. The stock could do reasonably well if cloud growth can outpace on-prem declines. Margins should trend upward, and revenue quality has improved significantly in recent years, which isn't really reflected in the stock price.

Recent weakness is a stark reminder that Teradata is a company that has been caught out by technological changes and faces an uncertain future, though. Most of Teradata's cloud growth is likely coming from its own customers, as indicated by the fact that the company has managed to build a half billion USD cloud business while total revenue has been fairly flat. This is a situation that is likely to continue, raising questions about what happens when all of Teradata's customers have migrated, churned, or decided to remain on-prem.