Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Buckle: Fairly Valued And A Buy Here Or At Lower Prices

Apr. 08, 2024 11:50 PM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Stock
Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Buckle is a denim-focused apparel retailer.
  • The company is a slow grower with tremendous profitability and capital return metrics for its category, with long-standing shareholder-aligned management.
  • BKE suffered challenges from 2015 until the pandemic: e-commerce competition, mall stores' secular decline, transitioning to a lower price range, and the fashion cycle.
  • The company is posting much higher revenues, partly aided by the pandemic stimulus and partly by the fashion cycle. The future outlook is volatile, with FY23 comps down significantly and a worsening trend in early 2024.
  • Fortunately, the valuation has already discounted most negative developments, turning the stock into an opportunity. That is why I consider Buckle a Buy at these prices.

jeans,background jeans blue denim texture jeans background blue jeans ripped denim classic fabric natural color jeans denim fabric background with frayed holes black fabric grunge background

banjongseal324

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is a denim-focused apparel retailer.

The company is a slow grower with tremendous profitability and capital return metrics for its category, with long-standing shareholder-aligned management.

Buckle suffered challenges from 2015 until the pandemic: e-commerce competition, mall stores' secular decline, transitioning to

This article was written by

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.06K Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News