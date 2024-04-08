banjongseal324

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is a denim-focused apparel retailer.

The company is a slow grower with tremendous profitability and capital return metrics for its category, with long-standing shareholder-aligned management.

Buckle suffered challenges from 2015 until the pandemic: e-commerce competition, mall stores' secular decline, transitioning to a lower price range, and the fashion cycle. It survived, although losing sales and generated industry-record returns even during this period.

Now, the company is posting much higher revenues, partly aided by the pandemic stimulus and partly by the fashion cycle. The future outlook is volatile, with FY23 comps down significantly and a worsening trend in early 2024. However, fortunately, the valuation has already discounted most negative developments, turning the stock into an opportunity. That is why I consider Buckle a Buy at these prices.

Company intro

Midwestern denim: Buckle was born as a denim store in Nebraska, from where it has expanded to about 440 stores across the country, with a big concentration in the Midwest and Southeast.

Currently, 40% of the company's sales come from denim products. Customers are generally young people, with the target in the 15-30 year old range, evenly divided between men (55%) and women (45%).

On the brand front, approximately 55% of the company's sales come from third-party brands (think Levi, Wrangler), and 45% from the company's private labels.

This data comes from the company's FY23 10-K.

Operational excellence: Throughout its history, Buckle has consistently boasted very high margins for a specialty retailer, in the 15/20% area. Even during challenging periods with falling sales, which tend to significantly hurt retailers via operating leverage, the company has maintained record margin levels.

Data by YCharts

Strong culture and team: Buckle's management has commented on several earning calls that its service culture has worked as a brand differentiator. The majority of management, from store managers upward, are promoted from within.

In fact, the majority of the company's current executive team started as salespeople in one of the company's stores, including the Chairman, CEO, and the VPs of sales, stores, and leasing.

Manager-owners: According to the company's latest proxy statements, 35% of the company's stock is controlled by the Chairman, and another 5% by the CEO. The rest of the managerial team does not have a lot of shares.

Great capital allocation: This high ownership structure has led to a very shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy, which is reflected in the company's outstanding return on capital figures. 15/20% returns on capital are outstanding for a retailer, and this is the low point in Buckle's history, with returns reaching more than 50% during peak cycle profitability. Truly amazing.

Data by YCharts

Since 2005, Buckle has paid most of its net income in dividends (the ratio below is negative because total dividends paid is a negative figure in the cash flow statement).

Data by YCharts

Strong balance sheet: Buckle is well-prepared to weather an economic downturn via its outstanding margins, capital allocation policies, and strong balance sheet. The company has no debt, and current assets are above total liabilities. 66% of the company's store leases mature in the next three years, allowing the company a lot of flexibility in case the economy turns sour, and it needs to wind down stores.

Data by YCharts

The 'challenging' years

Between 2015 and 2020, Buckle's growth story was arrested by a few factors.

Data by YCharts

Malls have been on a secular downtrend for more than a decade now. Buckle is heavily exposed to malls, with 71% of stores currently in malls, but this number is falling from 85% in 2015.

The company also transitioned to more affordable prices, which impacted sales. The average women's denim price tag peaked in 2013 at $99 and fell to $75 in 2019. This alone represents a 25% revenue decrease, even maintaining the same volumes. Denim weight in sales fell from 48% in 2013 to 40% in 2021. Denim also suffered from a fashion cycle downturn as athleisurewear and performance took on a more prominent role in the 2010s and 20s.

The period was also marked by the expansion of e-commerce, which opened national competition in many suburban and rural areas where national brands could have less threatened Buckle.

Buckle decided not to offer its private-label brands on the main e-tailers like Amazon but has built very good e-commerce and digital capabilities. The company's social media accounts have good follower metrics (about 500 to 750 thousand followers) for a company of their size, and the company's website has good traffic at 2 million visitors per month (according to Semrush). Finally, the assets are good, with most pieces showing a few model pictures and an innovative website focusing on educating customers on outfits, which then drive purchases, rather than the usually boring product grid.

Interestingly, Buckle's 'challenging' years still presented 15% operating margins and return on capital figures. This shows the enormous level of resilience of the company's model.

Current challenges

After a very good recovery in the post-pandemic, with the company posting record-breaking returns on capital and profitability margins, Buckle faces a series of essential questions marks.

The first one is whether the growth seen after the pandemic is relatively sustainable or was purely cyclical, fueled by stimulus money and a recovery of denim in the fashion cycle (particularly in wider, baggier jeans, which aesthetically mark a big difference with the athleisure-cousin skinny jeans).

Buckle's revenues did well until 2023, when they started showing significant YoY declines, in some cases close to 10%. Monthly figures from February 2024 are worse, with comparables down 11% and net sales down 5%.

It is difficult to forecast fashion and macrocycle dynamics, so I will deal with this challenge in the valuation section via a breakeven and scenario analysis.

Data by YCharts

A second challenge comes from management transition. Many of the company's executives are close to retirement age, and only the CEO is a big shareholder. Could the new management have a less shareholder-friendly attitude? It could be, given that managers are generally better served by growing the business instead of paying dividends. In operational and cultural respects, I believe the transition will be smooth as the company consistently promotes from within, so new managers will be embedded in the same culture. The company's Chairman is 81 or 82 according to the latest proxy, and he holds 35% of the company's shares, also representing a transition risk.

Valuation and scenarios

Buckle's share price situation is interesting because the company is valued by assuming a return to the mean in terms of profitability and returns on capital.

For example, considering an average ROCE of 35% for the past 30 years, if we were to ask for a 15% average return on our investment (which I consider sufficient for a company of Buckle's good characteristics but also higher risks), then we should pay an EV/CE multiple of around 2, which is close to the current level.

Data by YCharts

In fact, given that Buckle has generally avoided debt and, therefore, ROCE and ROIC figures are similar, we can observe how the company has moved cyclically in terms of P/B multiples, adjusting to higher returns on capital (higher P/B). When dividing the ROIC by the P/B multiple, we generally arrive at a figure close to a 10% return.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

From an EV to average NOPAT standpoint, the calculation also yields an interesting and cushioned level. Buckle currently trades for an EV of about $1.6 billion, whereas it posted an average NOPAT of $150 million since the latest peak in 2013 and $200 million now. This also signals the market is expecting a return to the mean.

Data by YCharts

How would the company's profits change at different volume sales (calculated based on CoGS) and margin levels, assuming fixed $350 million in SG&A expenses and 30% income tax rates? The results are shown in the table below.

Data by YCharts

Current CoGS incl-rent 642 SG&A 350 Taxes 30% Gross margin (incl rent) 43% 45,00% 47,00% 49,00% NOPAT at current sales (CoGS) 94 123 154 187 NOPAT at 5% lower sales 77 104 134 165 NOPAT at 10% lower sales 60 86 114 144 NOPAT at 15% lower sales 43 68 94 122 NOPAT at 20% lower sales 26 49 74 100 Click to enlarge

The company currently posts 5% lower net sales (11% lower comparables, boosted by store openings). Despite that, it has only lost two percentage points of gross margins, a relatively resilient outcome.

Therefore, I believe the NOPAT at 5% lower sales, with 47% gross margins, is a reasonable midpoint estimate of where the company could be heading. That represents an EV/NOPAT multiple of 12x, albeit of a relatively challenging period.

We can also observe from the table that even with sales falling 20% in volume terms and margins collapsing six percentage points, the company would still be profitable. This provides a significant margin of safety.

My conclusion is that the company is currently challenged but has several quality characteristics, above all of which stands its impressive returns on capital, which are a fruit of operational excellence and outstanding capital allocation.

Considering those characteristics, I believe a cycle-average EV/NOPAT multiple of 11x ($1.7 billion over $150 million) is not excessive. Even considering a lower sales and margins scenario, does not significantly increase the multiple to 12x.

For that reason, I think BKE is a Buy at these prices, with the potential of adding more if the price falls during a challenging FY24, something which is difficult to predict now.