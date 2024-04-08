PM Images

I last covered the Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL), a diversified, leveraged, multi-asset class fund of funds, in early 2023. In that article, I argued that HNDL's diversified holdings and below-average risk and volatility made the fund a buy.

Since then, the fund has seen total returns of about 10%, in-line with those of its underlying holdings. At the same time, since I last covered the fund I've grown much more bullish on the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS: CEFS), a diversified fund of CEFs. CEFS has a higher, more sustainable 8.5% yield compared to 7.0% for HNDL. CEFS has a much stronger performance track-record too, albeit with higher risk.

In my opinion, CEFS is a much stronger investment than HNDL, although it does have some important differences and disadvantages. As such, I would not be investing in HNDL, and would buy CEFS instead.

HNDL - Overview and Analysis

Strategy and Portfolio

HNDL is a diversified, leveraged, multi-asset class fund of funds ETF. It tracks the Nasdaq 7HANDL Index, a bespoke index made for the fund itself.

Said index includes a 50% allocation to the three largest bond ETFs, three largest S&P 500 index ETFs, and largest Nasdaq-100 index ETF. It is overweight bonds, underweight the S&P 500.

Said index includes another 50% allocation to the largest ETF in each of the following categories: dividend equity, options, high-yield bonds, investment-grade bonds, MLPs, MBS, active fixed income, preferred, REITs, growth and income, utilities, Build America bonds. It is a very thorough list, encompassing most relevant asset classes. Only some of the more niche securities are missing, including BDCs and CLOs. Weights are based on momentum.

HNDL is a leveraged fund, with a target leverage ratio of 1.23x.

Current asset allocations are as follows:

Largest holdings are as follows:

As should be clear from the above, the fund provides investors with diversified exposure to most asset classes and sub-asset classes. HNDL has bonds of all types, including investment-grade, high-yield, preferred, munis, and others. It also has equities of all types, including tech, growth, MLPs, dividend equity. Even the investor-favorite JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA: JEPI) is in there.

Setting aside the specifics and complexity of the fund's strategy, the end result seems obvious enough. HNDL is an incredibly well-diversified multi-asset class index ETF, with investments in most relevant asset classes, indirect exposure to over 20,000 securities, and tilted towards investment-grade bonds. Said strategy seems reasonable enough and might be of particular interest towards retirees.

HNDL's asset class and security diversification reduces portfolio risk, volatility, all important benefits for the fund and its shareholders. At the same time, HNDL's diversification all but effectively ensures market returns, precluding the possibility of significant over or underperformance. Remember, the fund invests in the most relevant asset classes with exposure to tens of thousands of securities. It is all but impossible to perform that much differently from the market under such conditions. As an example, compare the fund with the Vanguard Target Retirement 2020 Fund (VTWNX), a simple diversified multi-asset class mutual fund. HNDL and VTWNX have performed quite similarly since inception, as expected.

In my opinion, HNDL is diversified enough to function as a core, even only portfolio holding, as it provides sufficient, diversified exposure to most relevant asset classes. Remember, the fund holds dozens of funds and has indirect exposure to tens of thousands of securities. More diversification never hurts, but HNDL alone is more than enough.

Risk and Volatility Analysis

HNDL is a comparatively safe fund with below-average volatility for two reasons.

First, the fund's diversified multi-asset class holdings. Asset class diversification reduces the probability and magnitude of losses at the fund level from losses in any one specific asset class. Equity funds might post significant losses during bear markets, such as early 2020. Bond funds might post significant losses when interest rates rise, as was the case during 2022. Balanced funds might post reasonable returns during these and most other scenarios.

Second, the fund tilts comparatively safe asset classes, especially investment-grade bonds, but also utilities and dividend-paying equities. It does hold riskier assets, including MLPs, tech, and high-yield bonds, but does focus on the safer ones.

Due to the above, HNDL is a comparatively safe fund with below-average volatility, at least in relation to equity funds. As an example, compare the fund's drawdowns and volatility to those of the S&P 500.

HNDL's comparatively safe holdings reduce portfolio risk, volatility, and losses during downturns, and are an important benefit for the fund and its shareholder.

Performance Analysis

HNDL's performance track-record seems slightly below-average. Returns are generally somewhere between those of equities and bonds, leaning bonds. Returns are quite close to those of VTWNX, slightly lower long-term, slightly stronger in the recent past.

The fund has significantly underperformed a simple 50% U.S. equity / 50% bond portfolio though, due to its international equity holdings and investments in alternative / niche asset classes, including MLPs.

Returns are as follows:

In my opinion, HNDL's performance is reasonable enough for a diversified multi-asset class ETF. Returns are simply what the investment market delivers, subject to the fund's asset class weights, plus or minus a few idiosyncratic factors.

Right now, HNDL's prospective returns are a bit higher than its actual long-term returns, due to higher interest rates. Insofar as these remain high, returns should be a bit higher. Lower rates might lead to short-term gains, depending on their magnitude. Equity returns obviously matter too, but the impact of higher rates is significant, and important to mention.

In prior articles, I got a bit of pushback on my interpretation of HNDL's performance, due to its low absolute returns and underperformance to other balanced funds. So much of that was due to outside or specific factors that it did not really impact my assessment of the fund. HNDL has performed quite a bit better since I last covered the fund, slightly outperforming VTWNX since. Point being, it is future returns that matter, past returns only matter insofar as these might inform our view of future returns.

Distribution Analysis

HNDL, unlike the vast majority of ETFs, has a managed distribution policy, targeting a 7.0% annualized distribution rate on NAV, paid monthly, irrespective of underlying generation of income or capital gains. HNDL's distribution policy is meant to provide income investors and retirees with some cash every month, without having to sell shares, incurring fees, or spending time to do so.

Due to the fund's managed distribution policy, distributions are not indicative of underlying generation of income or returns, much more so than the average ETF or fund.

Distribution coverage ratios are low, around 33% these past twelve / six months.

Due to the above, HNDL must generate 4.0% - 5.0% in capital gains per year to fund its distributions, at least if it wants to avoid ROC distributions and lower share prices. The fund has not been able to consistently generate capital gains of these magnitudes in the past, leading to lower share prices since inception.

In my opinion, and considering the above, HNDL's distributions are somewhat long-term unsustainable. As the fund targets a 7.0% annualized distribution rate on NAV, distributions should decline alongside share prices, so these can never be that destructive.

In my opinion, the fund's distributions are neither a significant positive nor negative, but an important fact for investors to consider. Some investors might like not having to sell their shares every month, some might prefer funds with more sustainable share prices.

Quick CEFS Comparison

Finally, a quick comparison between HNDL and CEFS, one of my favorite picks in this space.

Both funds are diversified, multi-asset class fund of funds. HNDL invests in ETFs, CEFS in CEFs.

Both funds are roughly balanced between equities and bonds. HNDL leans towards higher-quality securities in comparison to CEFS, especially investment-grade bonds.

Both funds are leveraged.

HNDL is an index ETF, while CEFS is actively managed. CEFS's strategy uses both traditional stock (FUND) picking, and activist campaigns. CEFS's strategy has worked in the past, with the fund significantly outperforming HNDL and similar balanced funds since inception.

CEFS is materially riskier though, with higher losses during downturns and recessions, as can be seen above.

Both funds have strong distribution yields, 7.0% for HNDL, 8.3% for CEFS. CEFS's distributions are much more sustainable / covered by underlying generation of income, though, as CEFs generally sport strong yields with adequate coverage ratios.

Although there are important differences between HNDL and CEFS, the latter seems like a much stronger overall investment. For more risk-averse investors, pairing CEFS with a strong, high-quality fund like the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA: JAAA) might be a better fit than focusing on HNDL.

Conclusion

HNDL is a reasonable diversified multi-asset class ETF. Although there is nothing inherently wrong with the fund, CEFS seems like an overall stronger, if riskier, investment opportunity. As such, I would not be investing in HNDL.