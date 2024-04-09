Daniel Grizelj

Following a tremendous rebound in the fourth quarter of 2023, the rally into real estate tempered during the first quarter. As we move into the second quarter of the calendar year, the market continues to diverge across asset classes with technology leading the way and income producers taking the back seat once again.

Exuberance around technological development in AI has led to an extraordinary market boom, predominantly concentrated to relevant companies, such as Nvidia (NVDA). Broadly speaking, real estate continues to trail as news surrounding interest rates detracts from sector performance.

Data by YCharts

Several months ago, the consensus pointed towards near term rate cuts as inflation tempered. However, recent comments from the Federal Reserve indicate there is no rush to cut the federal funds rate, which remains at the highest target rate in decades.

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, inflation has come down significantly but is still running above the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) 2 percent goal. In February, headline inflation was 2.5 percent over the past 12 months based on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index. A year earlier, it was 5.2 percent…we have held our policy rate at its current level since last July. As shown in the individual projections the FOMC released two weeks ago, my colleagues and I continue to believe that the policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle. If the economy evolves broadly as we expect, most FOMC participants see it as likely to be appropriate to begin lowering the policy rate at some point this year…As conditions evolve, monetary policy is well positioned to confront either of these risks. We are making decisions meeting by meeting.

This commentary points to a nimble Federal Reserve. Decisions are based on near term information gathered as time progresses as opposed to a “set in stone” path. For real estate investors, the lack of direction in the near term creates uncertainty. Playing the guessing game against the Federal Reserve is risky business for REITs. With doubt remaining, quality becomes more important than ever.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is a large real estate ETF that provides diversified exposure to the real estate sector.

Fund Overview

XLRE is one of the largest publicly traded real estate ETFs with nearly $6 billion in assets under management. Similarly, daily volume typically lands over $100 million, meaning ample liquidity. The fund typically trades close to net asset value, even during periods of market stress.

Data by YCharts

While many real estate ETFs invest solely in REITs, XLRE includes exposure to other real estate-related enterprises. That said, most of the assets remain invested across equity REITs in the United States. The fund does not invest in Mortgage REITs, which is positive under current market condition. From an industry breakdown perspective, telecommunications is the largest sector followed by industrial at 17.7% and 12.2%, respectively. These sectors include the two largest publicly traded REITs by market capitalization.

XLRE

XLRE’s portfolio is more concentrated than other REIT ETFs, such as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). For comparison, VNQ holds more than 150 positions, while XLRE holds just 31, excluding cash holdings. This means a more concentrated portfolio, weighted towards larger companies in the sector. XLRE’s holdings are some of the best in the business. For example, the top three holdings in the portfolio are Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT), and Equinix (EQIX). These three positions combine to nearly 30% of the portfolio.

Data by YCharts

These landlords are the largest owners of industrial real estate, cell towers, data centers, respectively. Their global footprints and fortress balance sheets support investment grade credit ratings.

XLRE holds positions in CBRE (CBRE) and CoStar Group (CSGP) which are not REITs. CBRE is one of the largest brokers, asset managers, and research firms in the sector. CSGP is also one of the largest research firms, managing multiple listing services and market research across geographies and asset classes. CSGP is used by most companies with a real estate footprint, even outside of REITs.

Looking down the portfolio, we’ll note that each company is a best in class operator in their respective industry. With a smaller portfolio, one area of concern is concentration risk. For example, some sectors have just one or two operators, leaving a degree of management risk that might be mitigated by a more diversified fund.

REITer's Digest, Data from XLRE Holdings

XLRE pays a quarterly dividend which has grown over time. Since 2017, XLRE’s dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 3.65%. Investment in companies which have long track records of increasing dividends has led to a steadily increasing income stream. As of writing, XLRE’s yield was 3.50%, situated between high yielding REITs such as Realty Income (O) and growth oriented REITs such as EQIX.

Data by YCharts

The attractive mixture of current income and long term growth is one of the primary drivers of interest in real estate funds like XLRE.

Quality Matters

Over the past five years, real estate investing has changed dramatically. The rapid increase in the federal funds rate means the “Goldilocks” era of cheap money and declining capitalization rates is over. For REITs, this translated to a more complex investing landscape which proved difficult for some REITs which saw previous success. As an example, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) is one of the largest healthcare REITs. The past two years have eliminated a decade’s worth of shareholder returns, now leaving long terms investors in the red.

Data by YCharts

For REIT investors, there is a valuable lesson to be learned. When the going gets tough, quality matters more than ever. Larger REITs with quality balance sheets have more options to raise capital in support of their business than smaller operators. While smaller REITs typically have greater growth trajectories, they become riskier when the investing landscape tightens.

Quality is a focal point for XLRE. Over the past three years, XLRE has outperformed VNQ via investment in more successful companies. The portfolio has simply weathered a challenging period better than the broad index.

Data by YCharts

Exclusion of Mortgage REITs

XLRE’s index excludes mortgage REITs. For those unfamiliar, REITs are broadly categorized by their investment in either debt or equity. Equity REITs are landlords who buy and operate real estate, collecting rent and passing it along to shareholders via dividends. In contrast, mortgage REITs loan on commercial or residential properties sending the interest income to shareholders as a dividend. Mortgage REITs are popular based on their high dividend yields, but the sector has trailed over long periods.

Data by YCharts

Mortgage REITs have endured a tumultuous twelve months as many loans which were originated post-pandemic became problematic.

Property valuations are connected directly to interest rates. This means movement in interest rates, both up and down, guide assumptions used to value properties. In the case of mREITs, this means valuing the collateral of the loan. A large portion of commercial loans were originated following the pandemic. These loans are maturing and their valuations have broadly declined as a result of the increase to the federal funds rate and other factors.

Appraisal based valuation is used to assess loan-to-value metrics and debt service coverage ratios. In a refinancing scenario, the lender must ensure the property is still operating at a capacity to support the loan and interest payments. As interest expenses increase, this means tightening financial requirements. Many properties may fail to meet the necessary guidelines, possibly forcing lenders to “extend and pretend”, whereby underperforming loans are refinanced in an effort to allow time to solve these issues.

The madness across mREITs has been significant over the past twelve months. There is a case to be made that there is significant value across the sector. Most mREITs remain well positioned financially, but passive investors have benefitted by avoiding the sector entirely. Additionally, the long term outperformance of equity REITs is compelling considering they both depend on the same broad market to survive.

Conclusion

XLRE is a core fund for investors looking for exposure to real estate companies. XLRE focuses primarily on equity REITs, adding exposure to smaller real estate-related companies to complement the portfolio. With an emphasis on the highest quality operators across sectors, the fund has weathered the past twelve months better than VNQ. Additionally, the elimination of mortgage REITs from the portfolio is an added benefit for passive, “buy and hold” investors.