Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBIT: Upcoming Halving Has Long-Term Gains For Bitcoin And This ETF

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
378 Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETFs have mutually benefited from a 'tide-lifts-all' wave this year as investor optimism surges ahead of this month's halving event.
  • The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has gained popularity and reached $10 billion in managed assets faster than any other ETF.
  • The upcoming Bitcoin Halving event and reduced supply of Bitcoin could further boost the prospects of IBIT and other Bitcoin ETFs.

Rocket Ship Launched Bitcoin 3D Stylized Cartoon Illustration

BT Series

Investment Thesis

The launch of Bitcoin ETFs since the start of this year has been a major catalyst in further improving awareness and optimism around Bitcoin as potential investments and ETFs as the primary vehicle for investing

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
378 Followers
Uttam is an individual investor with over ten years of experience in investing strategy and macroanalysis, with a particular focus on technology. He has led product teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world and uses his background in technology, passion for data analysis, and expertise in valuation to find companies that are sustainably building long runways to robust growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Energy, Defense and Consumer Discretionary Uttam writes 4 times a week, publishing research notes on new opportunities, quarterly follow-ups, earnings reviews/previews and deep dives. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IBIT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IBIT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News