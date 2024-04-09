asbe

I have been bullish on silver since its 2020 lows and believe that the sideways trading following the post-Covid spike will give way to another, potentially stronger, rally in silver prices. After years of underperformance relative to gold the conditions are in place for a long-overdue reversal, fueled by rising speculative demand and an improving fundamental outlook. Last week's bullish breakout above its year-long channel highs has strengthened the short-term case for silver, and the broad based rally across the entire metals market suggests further gains, with a test of the $30/oz level looking likely.

Silver Price Chart (Bloomberg)

Another Period Of Outperformance Versus Gold Is Overdue

As regular readers will be aware, I hold a bearish view on gold and a bullish view on silver. My bearish view on gold stems from the extremely high opportunity cost of holding the metal in the form of inflation-linked bonds. With 30-year US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities yielding 2.2%, investors rely on gold prices rising faster than inflation over the very long term from already elevated levels. I believe that real yields will ultimately return to negative levels as the Fed is forced to ease the Treasury's interest burden amid record debt levels, which will support gold prices, but buying inflation-linked bonds offers a far better risk-return trade off given current starting positions.

Regarding silver, while the metal is closely correlated with gold it has a strong history of outperforming gold during bull markets and at current prices there is significant room for silver to catch up. Since gold and silver prices have been allowed to float freely there have been 8 periods when silver has outperformed gold by at least 50% over periods of less than two years, all but one occurring amid rising gold prices.

Silver Price, Gold Price, And Ratio (Bottom) (Bloomberg)

Conditions Are In Place For Another Speculative Surge Higher

One reason for silver outperforming during gold bull markets is that its smaller market value makes it more susceptible to periods of speculation. Current conditions are highly conducive for silver prices to rise significantly in a similar fashion. According to Companiesmarketcap.com the silver market is valued at around $1.6trn, similar to that of Bitcoin and just 10% of the global gold market, making it much more responsive than gold increases in speculative demand. Increasingly unstable US domestic political and fiscal conditions, and growing international instability could further fuel demand for alternatives to the US dollar at home and abroad. Furthermore, as this article notes, silver demand stands to benefit from increased Artificial Intelligence demand, which should not only have a direct positive impact on prices but could also attract speculative interest amid the current AI investment boom.

Ratio Of Silver Over Gold Vs S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Price Index (Bloomberg)

Silver's outperformance tends to occur alongside a rise in the price of commodities in general and metals in particular amid broad based reflation pressures which we are once again seeing today. The rally in silver prices is occurring alongside a strong and broad based rally across the metals spectrum including industrials and platinum group metals. Meanwhile, breakeven inflation expectations are rising as investors see the Fed failing to return CPI to 2%, and previous increases have been beneficial for silver prices, particularly relative to gold.

Ratio Of Silver Over Gold Vs 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

Looking at the chart pattern, the recent rally has seen spot silver establish a firm higher high, triggering a potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. There is little resistance until the $30/oz level which coincides with the August 2020 and February 2021 highs. A break above here could trigger a surge higher as speculators chase the market higher as they did in 2020/2021 and 2010/11.

Spot Silver (Bloomberg)

Summary

Silver has a strong track record of outperforming during gold bull markets and its recent strength maybe just the start of a strong comeback for the metal after years of underperformance. Deteriorating US fiscal and political conditions along with strong industrial demand prospects make silver's relatively small market ripe for another surge in prices.