In my previous Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) article, I discussed how the company was approaching a significant milestone with the impending topline data readout for their Anaphylm (AQST-109) epinephrine sublingual film anticipated in Q1 of this year. At that time, the company had already initiated patient dosing in their Phase III pivotal study to evaluate Anaphylm’s pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) with the potential of a New Drug Application (NDA) filing in 2024. Well, Aquestive announced positive Phase III data in March, revealing that Anaphylm matches up to principal auto-injectors in key endpoint, including time to maximum concentration ((Tmax)), which was quicker than the comparable auto-injectors. The ticker spiked up to over $6 per share in response to the data but has faded over the past few weeks following a $75M public offering and has returned to roughly $4 per share. Although the Phase III data should be the center of attention, I believe investors should consider the potency of future Anaphylm catalysts that have been unlocked for 2024.

I intend to provide a brief background on Aquestive Therapeutics and the company’s recent performance. Then, I will highlight the key takeaways from the Phase III data. In addition, I will discuss some of the upcoming Anaphylm catalysts and their potential impact on both the company and share price. Finally, I point out some downside risks that investors should consider when managing their AQST position, Finally, I reveal how I intend to manage my AQST around these upcoming catalysts.

Background On Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that is dedicated to developing and commercializing differentiated products using a proprietary PharmFilm platform.

Aquestive Therapeutics PharmFilm (Aquestive Therapeutics)

The company has developed oral film drugs that dissolve rapidly in the mouth, making a convenient and effective alternative to the contemporary route of administration or oral form.

Over a decade, Aquestive has constructed a robust portfolio of five FDA-approved products, as well as eight successful partnerships. Furthermore, Aquestive has an extensive IP portfolio, boasting over 150 patents worldwide.

Aquestive Therapeutics Licensed Commercial Products Using PharmFilm (Aquestive Therapeutics)

Aquestive's pipeline efforts focus on CNS disorders, as well as anaphylaxis. The company's pipeline is filled with products and candidates that have the prospects to address unmet needs or advance the standard of care.

Aquestive Therapeutics Portfolio (Aquestive Therapeutics)

However, it appears the company is moving ahead with a focus on their Adrenaverse prodrug platform which contains a collection in excess of 20 epinephrine prodrugs that can regulate absorption and conversion rates across an assortment of dosage methods and delivery locations. During the company’s Q4 conference call, they mentioned they have some preliminary human studies in progress, focusing on potential dermatological uses with multi-hundred-million-dollar peak sales projections.

In 2023, Aquestive experienced substantial revenue growth, with total revenues going from $40M in 2022 to $50.6M for the full year 2023, a 26% rise. As a result, Aquestive’s net loss for 2023 was $7.9M, down from the $54.4M for 2022. In terms of cash, Aquestive left 2023 with $23.9M.

Moving forward into 2024, Aquestive's revenue projections are between $48M to $51M.

Phase III Results

Aquestive’s Phase III pivotal PK/PD study of Anaphylm was successful in meeting primary and secondary endpoints. Anaphylm demonstrated comparability with leading auto-injectors immediately after administration, with a consistently faster Tmax compared to auto-injectors, a key metric in rescue drug products. Furthermore, exposure levels (AUC) of Anaphylm were similar to auto-injectors for up to 30 minutes post-dosing, confirming continual therapeutic effect. Therefore, Anaphylm provides rapid and sustained epinephrine levels akin to approved treatments, presenting a needle-free substitute to current standards of care.

Aquestive Therapeutics Anaphylm Endpoints (Aquestive Therapeutics)

The study results were accompanied by a FDA Type C meeting feedback confirming that Aquestive successfully addressed the FDA concerns related to Anaphylm administration, vomiting, and mouth conditions such as angioedema. In addition, the FDA provided clarity on residual clinical development steps.

Upcoming Anaphylm Catalysts

It appears as if the company is quickly approaching their goal to file an NDA before the end of this year. However, prior to the NDA submission, the company is expecting to perform a self-administration study, and an allergen PK study in Q2 of this year to further validate Anaphylm's performance under specific conditions. Then, the company expects to perform a Pediatric PK study in Q3 of this year and pre-NDA discussions are anticipated in the H2 of this year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Anaphylm Timeline Status (Aquestive Therapeutics)

All of these steps could be a catalyst for the ticker, as investors look for information around Anaphylm’s potential NDA submission. However, the NDA submission should be a potent catalyst because it would signal the start of the FDA review timeline and investors can start formulating a potential PDFUA data for Analphylm. All of these catalysts could occur in 2024.

Aquestive Therapeutics Timeline (Aquestive Therapeutics)

Beyond 2024, investors can look forward to an NDA acceptance and PDUFA date announcement. Furthermore, there is the king of catalysts of a possible FDA approval. Another potent catalyst would be the commercial launch, which the company is expecting to occur in the 2H of next year, and is already actively preparing for.

So, the Anaphylm program alone can provide AQST investors with several catalysts over the next year and a half as the company finishes their regulatory activities and moves closer to commercialization.

Why Could These Catalysts Be Potent?

Epinephrine auto-injectors remain the cornerstone rescue treatment for anaphylaxis. Anaphylm has the potential to contest this market dominated by auto-injectors with global peak sales anticipated to surpass $1B. Considering Aquestive’s market cap is around $370M, we would have to expect the market to respond positively to an FDA approval. Even if Anaphylm were to fall short of hitting blockbuster status, the projected growth trajectory should have a positive impact on the share price.

Looking at the Street’s revenue estimates, they believe Aquestive will experience strong double-digit revenue growth into the next decade and will hit nearly half a billion in revenue, which would be less than 1x forward price-to-sales.

Aquestive Therapeutics Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is around 4x-5x, we can say that Analphylm approval should improve AQST’s outlook for the remainder of the 2020s.

Risks To Consider

Indeed, Aquestive Therapeutics will have to deal with a multitude of endemic risks that small-cap healthcare companies have to face. Primarily, Analphylm is not over the FDA finish line yet, and every step going forward brings the risk of setbacks and failure. A failed FDA inspection or inaccuracy in the data could set the company and share price back for a prolonged period of time.

Even if the company were to get Anaphylm through the FDA, the company would have to worry about the embedded competition of auto-injectors that dominate the market. Although Anaphylm has the potential to be a market disruptor, it will be difficult to dislodge the embedded competition right away. Therefore, it is possible that Anaphylm will fail to hit blockbuster status and will take a protracted path to lackluster peak sales.

Last but not least… finances. The company finished 2023 with $23.9M in cash and just collected roughly $75M from their public offering, so they should have enough to finish out the year. However, the cost of commercialization along with funding their pipeline and maintaining operations could cause that cash position to evaporate in a short period of time. Unfortunately, it is hard to forecast how long that cash runway really is. Therefore, investors need to accept there is a possibility the company will perform another offering in the coming quarters in order to amass finances to fund a potential launch if they fail to find a commercial partner.

Considering these points, I will maintain my AQST conviction rating of 3 out of 5, and the ticker will remain in the Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio.

My Plan

After waiting nearly two full years, my AQST position is finally in a “house money’ status after the ticker hit my Sell Target 2. Now, I am looking to reapply those profits to AQST in the coming quarters in anticipation that Anaphylm will continue to bulldoze through the FDA hurdles and will ultimately make it to the market.

AQST Daily Chart (Trendspider)

At the moment, AQST is trading above my current Buy Threshold of $2 per share, so I am going to hold off on adding to the position at this time. However, if the ticker remains at $3 per share for the remainder of the quarter, I will most likely adjust my Buy Targets and Sell Targets for the chart’s new technical ratings.

My goal is to reload my AQST position ahead of a potential PDUFA date next year and trade the ticker aggressively to reacquire a “house money” core position to hold for a long-term investment.