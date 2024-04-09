Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrowdStrike: Growth Trajectory And Sustainable Operational Performance Justify Valuation

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
573 Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike has delivered impressive FY24 results, with strong new customer acquisitions and increased module adoption.
  • Gross profit expanded from 73% in FY23 to 75% in FY25 and is on track to reach GAAP profitability by FY25.
  • The projected revenue growth rate of 24% over the next 3 years positions CRWD's forward FY27 EV/Sales at 12.4x, reinforcing a "buy" rating.

Medium wide shot of female computer engineer configuring server in data center

Thomas Barwick

Investment Thesis

Since my last publication in December 2022, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has delivered impressive FY24 results, driven by robust new customer acquisitions and increased module adoption. Furthermore, the company's trajectory towards achieving GAAP profitability by FY25 underscores the strength of

This article was written by

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
573 Followers
I write occasionally. DYODD.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News