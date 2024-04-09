Thomas Barwick

Investment Thesis

Since my last publication in December 2022, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has delivered impressive FY24 results, driven by robust new customer acquisitions and increased module adoption. Furthermore, the company's trajectory towards achieving GAAP profitability by FY25 underscores the strength of its profitable business model. With CRWD's sustained sales momentum, I project a revenue growth rate of 24% over the next 3 years, positioning its forward FY27 EV/Sales at 12.4x. This valuation, below its average multiple of 17.4x over the past year, reinforces my buy rating for CRWD.

Financials

CRWD FY24 10-K

In FY24, CRWD's subscription revenue grew 36% YoY to $2.87 billion. These are primarily driven by its acquisitions of new customers, and as well as increased spendings from existing customers. According to CRWD, customers adopting 6 or more modules have increased from 43% in FY24 to 64% in FY23.

CRWD's integrated platform consolidates a comprehensive suite of services ranging from endpoint security to threat intelligence, data protection, SIEM, and more, delivering exceptional value to customers. By streamlining operations and simplifying the deployment of multiple solutions, CRWD significantly reduces complexity while potentially lowering total cost of ownership for customers. In the 4Q24 earnings call, when asked about the potential impact of competition on CRWD's go-to-market strategy and pricing, CEO George Krutz emphasized that they have continued to maintain stable pricing, underlining the company's competitive strategy of prioritizing value over price in the marketplace. Additionally, management has also won significant deals in fortune 100, 500, and 1000 companies.

Gross profit grew 40% YoY to $2.3 billion, and gross margin expanded from 73% in FY23 to 75% in FY24. Coupled with focus on achieving profitability, operating losses improved 98% YoY and margin has improved substantially from -8.5% in FY23 to -0.07% in FY24.

CRWD also has a strong balance sheet, with $3.5 billion cash and $742 million of long-term debt. Cash flow from operation for the year came in at $1.2 billion, an increase of 28% YoY from FY23, and also possessed an FCF margin of 31%.

Projected Growth and Valuation - Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Management guided revenue of $3.92 to $3.99 billion by FY25, and taking its midpoint, which is $3.96 billion, implying revenue growth of 29.5% YoY. Assuming that CRWD continues to add similar revenue increments of approximately $900 to $1,000 in the next 3 years, CRWD will generate FY27 revenue of $5.8 billion, which also implies a 24% revenue CAGR from FY24.

Given CRWD's ongoing sales momentum in customer acquisitions, increasing module adoption by customers, and that cybersecurity remains necessary, I believe this projected growth is reasonable.

CRWD Peers - Valuation

This puts its current EV/Sales at 24x, and forward FY27 EV/sales at 12.7x. Compared to its peers, it is easy to tell that CRWD is priced at a significant premium based on EV/Sales.

CRWD Peers - Growth

Yet, when comparing the scale of CRWD to that of smaller peers, excluding industry giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL), it showcased a 3Y revenue growth rate of 52%, outpacing the growth rates of the majority of its peers.

CRWD Peers - Profitability

In terms of profitability, CRWD exhibits a notably lower operating margin compared to its peers. This is primarily attributed to its strategic focus on prioritizing growth and capturing market share, even at the expense of immediate profitability. Moreover, it has demonstrated its ability to operate sustainably, as it will achieve GAAP profitability by FY25. It also generated a best-in-class FCF margin of 31%, which is one of the best among its peers. It is no wonder that the market has assigned a premium to its valuation.

TIKR - CRWD Valuation TIKR - CRWD Valuation

Looking at the bigger picture, we can see that the average multiple is 32.7x, which shows that the market has consistently assigned a premium valuation to the company. And in the last 1 year, the average multiple was 17.42x. With a forward FY27 EV/Sales of 12.4x, I believe that CRWD is trading at a reasonable valuation. Therefore, I assigned a "buy" rating.

Risks

As with any company, there comes with execution risk, as well as risk that is beyond the company's control. Continued prolonged interest rates may impact the company's ability to win sales, or it may also increase the sales cycle for CRWD as companies continue to focus on profitability, which renders its go-to-market less effective. Increased competitive pressure from peers, such as engaging in heavy discounting, may in some way or another impact CRWD's sales execution. These may impact its revenue growth in some way, and my projection may not materialize.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CrowdStrike has delivered robust financial performance in FY24, marked by impressive subscription revenue growth, expansion of gross profit margin, and significant improvements in operating losses. The company's integrated platform continues to attract new customers and drive increased module adoption, positioning CRWD as a leader in the cybersecurity market. Looking ahead, the company will achieve GAAP profitability by FY25.

Despite trading at a premium compared to its peers, CRWD's strong growth trajectory and sustainable operational performance justify its valuation. Based on my valuation, I projected a forward FY27 EV/Sales of 12.4x, trading below CRWD's average multiple in the past 1 year, I rate the company as a "buy".