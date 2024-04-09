Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.K. Recruiters Signal Coolest Pay Growth For Over 3 Years In March 2024

Apr. 09, 2024 1:05 AM ETEWU, FKU, EWUS, FLGB
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • A softening of the UK labour market was signalled by the March recruitment industry survey, compiled by S&P Global on behalf of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG.
  • The March survey showed the slowest pay growth for over three years, as recruiters report reduced demand for staff and improving staff availability.
  • Less encouraging is the signal from the survey that firms are cutting employment, which could in turn lead to a rise in unemployment in the months ahead.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Recruitment industry survey data are particularly useful as they provide a leading indicator of the tightness of the labour market in terms of the balance of supply and demand for staff, as well as resulting pay pressures.

This article was written by

