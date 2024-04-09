peeterv

After two dividend cuts, it's easy to be skeptical about Ready Capital's (NYSE:RC) dividend. The mortgage REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, left unchanged sequentially and $1.20 annualized, for a 13.6% dividend yield. Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter distributable EPS at $0.26 dipped by 4 cents sequentially and underperformed consensus estimates. Hence, RC can still not cover its dividend even after two dividend cuts. The mREIT's current insufficient dividend coverage at 86.7% could imply a near-term double-digit cut to bring coverage back in line with a prudent range. Critically, RC's inability so far to stabilize its earnings against the headwinds posed by record interest rates makes it hard to recommend the common shares as an investment.

Data by YCharts

Bulls would highlight the material 38% discount to a fourth-quarter book value of $14.10 per share that the commons are currently trading at as a core reason to remain optimistic about possible near-term performance. RC originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium-sized commercial real estate loans with a loan portfolio valued at $10.7 billion, excluding its PPP loans, at the end of the fourth quarter. This portfolio is primarily comprised of commercial real estate bridge loans, which make up 62.8% of loans, with construction loans the second-largest component at 11.1%.

Ready Capital Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K

Originations, Underwriting Quality, And Liquidity

Ready Capital Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Supplemental

RC's portfolio was down sequentially from $11.2 billion at the end of the third quarter on the back of lowered investment activity. This activity at $449 million during the fourth quarter dipped from a year-ago figure of $1.03 billion with the composition being tilted away from bridge and construction loans towards originating multi-family loan products under the Freddie Mac SBL program. The dip in investment activity is a reaction to the Fed's discombobulation of the commercial real estate market with rates at 22-year highs with a 68% decline in CRE industry transaction volume seen in 2023.

Ready Capital Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Supplemental

RC's net interest income before the provision for loan losses at $52.5 million dipped from $59 million in the third quarter at $45.9 million after a $7.23 million provision for loan losses, dipping from $71.1 million in the third quarter. Fundamentally, the lack of dividend coverage here renders a position in the commons as high risk. RC does have a strong liquidity balance with an unencumbered asset pool of $1.5 billion which includes $139 million of unrestricted cash. Further, RC faces no material debt maturities until 2025 when $120 million comes due with 2026 seeing a significant $761 million in debt maturing.

Ready Capital Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Supplemental

RC has realized a broad pull-up of its risk rating with originated CRE loans, with a risk rating of 2.23 at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 1.92 in the third quarter and 1.60 a year ago. Critically, acquired CRE loans at a 3.01 risk rating at the end of the fourth quarter have shifted into the medium risk of the risk bucket. A continued rise in this tranche could see provision for loan losses start to ramp up.

The Alternative With The Preferreds And Bonds

RC's universe of fixed-income securities continues to offer a safer alternative to the commons. However, the yields are significantly lower and the discounts available are materially tighter than the nearly 40% discount to book value the common shares are trading on. I'd be much more comfortable with a position in one of RC's fixed-income securities though against the specter of another dividend cut. The two senior notes maturing in 2026 form a significant base of 2026 maturities and are relatively low risk against RC's current liquidity base.

Preferreds/bonds Discount to liquidation value Annual coupon Yield on cost % Maturity date 6.20% Senior Notes due 7/30/2026 (RCB) -2% ($24.50) $1.55 6.34% 7/30/2026 5.75% Senior Notes due 2/15/2026 ( NYSE: RCC -3.16% ($24.21) $1.4375 5.94% 2/15/2026 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferreds ( NYSE: RC.PR.C -25% ($18.64) $1.56 8.35% N/A 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred ( NYSE: RC.PR.E -25% ($18.66) $1.625 8.71% N/A Click to enlarge

The preferreds occupy a higher risk tranche of the capital stack than the bonds but lower than the commons and both currently offer material double-digit discounts to their $25 per share liquidation value. The Series C (RC.PR.C) are convertible to 1.0505 common shares of RC at an initial conversion price of $23.7981 per share if the price of the commons exceeds 130% of the conversion price for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days. Hence, these will trade perpetually with the jump to the conversion price a tall ask. I'm rating all the securities as a hold, even with the discount helping to counterbalance the risk of another dividend cut.