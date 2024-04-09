woraput

Introduction

I was going through the May 2023 report of short seller Hindenburg Research about conglomerate Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) and what peaked my attention was the deep discrepancy mentioned between the net asset value (NAV) and market valuation for meat packaging firm Viskase (OTCPK:VKSC):

As one example, as of December 2022, IEP reported 90% ownership in shares of Viskase, a publicly traded meat packaging business. Typically, publicly traded companies are marked at their share price for NAV purposes. In the case of Viskase, IEP valued its 90% stake at $243 million. At the time of its valuation in December 2022, Viskase's entire market value was only ~$88.7 million, 67% lower than IEP's valuation.

While the market capitalization of Viskase has increased to $202.2 million, I think the company still looks undervalued based on fundamentals. In my view, 2023 was a strong year for Viskase and the EV/EBITDA ratio stands at just 5.5x which is close to the lowest level for the past decade. My rating on Viskase's stock is a speculative buy. Let's review.

Introduction to the business

Viskase specializes in the production of cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry and claims to be among the two largest producers of non-edible cellulosic casings for processed meats as well as the three largest manufacturers of non-edible fibrous casings in the world (page 38 here). It has a network of 11 manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and its products are sold across over 120 countries.

The company's origins can be traced back to the The Visking Co founded in 1925 which introduced the world's first synthetic sausage casing made from regenerated cellulose. Its founder Edwin Freund founder had been searching for a readily available replacement for animal intestine casing and this invention revolutionized the meat processing industry. By the 50s, Visking was the largest US manufacturer of polyethylene film, and it was acquired by chemicals company Union Carbide in 1956.In 1986, the latter was struggling financially due to a high debt load and sold its worldwide business to plastics products maker Envirodyne Industries, which placed it into a new subsidiary called Viskase. In 1998, Envirodyne was renamed to Viskase as the production of casings had become its main business.

However, the company had high debts and struggled to get into the black and outbreaks of Mad Cow and foot-and-mouth disease pushed its market capitalization below $25 million, which led to its delisting from NASDAQ in 2000. In 2010, Icahn Enterprises bought Viskase, and it currently holds just over 90% of its shares. Viskase still trades on the Pink Market and its market capitalization has soared by 71.93% over the past year.

Financial performance

Looking at the 2023 financial performance of the company, we can see that it was a solid year as net sales inched up by 3.5% year on year to $446 million while net income almost sextupled to $13.4 million despite a sharp increase in interest expenses due to higher interest rates.

Viskase

The significant improvement in operating margins can be traced to North America, and especially Europe which benefitted from lower raw materials and distribution costs in 2023 as energy costs on the continent eased following a spike when the war in Ukraine started.

Viskase

Levered free cash flow rose to $24.8 million (the highest since 2015) and Viskase focused its capital allocation strategy on debt repayment, paying off $29.3 million of net debt during the year.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the balance sheet, the net debt stood at $150.8 million as of December 2023. This puts the net leverage ratio at 2.4x which is relatively low. That being said, I think that it's likely that Viskase will continue to focus its capital allocation strategy on debt repayment in the coming years unless interest rates decrease significantly as the interest rate on its debt was 7.49% at the end of 2023.

Future of the company

Global demand for casings for the processed meat industry is driven by population growth and consumption of processed meats and I expect the revenues of Viskase to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3% over the next several years. The operating margins in this sector have historically been sensitive to the global balance of capacity and demand and therefore I expect the EBITDA margin of the company to fluctuate between 9% and 15% over the coming years (it was 14.3% in 2023). That being said, I think the margin in 2024 will depend a lot on energy prices in Europe and following news about the events in Ukraine is crucial.

Valuation

As you can see from the chart below, Viskase often traded at an EV/EBITDA ratio of between 6x and 8.5x between 2014 and 2019. Over the past three years, this range has often dropped to below 6.5x and stands at 5.5x as of the time of writing. Yet, historical prices might not be a good indicator whether the company is undervalued due to the low liquidity of the stock. The average volume over the past 30 days is just 50 shares at the moment.

Seeking Alpha

Fortunately, we can compare Viskase to its main competitors as one is listed - Viscofan (OTC:VSCFF) - while the other was acquired in 2023 - Devro. Viscofan is listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange and is trading at 10.7x EV/EBITDA as of the time of writing. Devro, in turn, accepted a takeover offer at 11.3x EV/EBITDA in February 2023. There should a be discount in the valuation of Viskase due to the illiquid nature of its stock. Yet, trading at half of the valuation of its main competitors seems too much and I think the stock looks undervalued at below around 8x. Especially considering that Icahn Enterprises seems interested in increasing its stake further through open market purchases. According to Viskase's 2023 financial report (page 32), Icahn Enterprises boosted its stake to 90.14% at the end of December 2023 compared to 90% a year earlier. This suggests that the company bought around 145,000 Viskase shares during the year.

Risks

Turning our attention to the downside risks, I think there are two major ones. First, it's possible that we see a rising raw materials costs in Europe due to disruptions from the war in Ukraine. This could squeeze the margins of Viskase in 2024. Second, the lack of listing on a major stock exchange and the low trading volume have the potential to keep a lot of investors away from the stock, and the market valuation of Viskase could remain depressed in the coming months.

Investor takeaway

Viskase booked strong financial results for 2023 mainly thanks to lower raw materials and distribution costs in Europe and the company used the improved free cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet. In my view, Viskase looks cheap as it's valued at close to half of the EV/EBITDA of Viscofan and Devro and further open market purchases by Icahn Enterprises could provide a boost to the share price. That being said, it seems dangerous to invest large sums in Viskase due to the low daily trading volume and it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.