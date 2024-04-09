Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPA Slows The Accelerator On Auto Emissions Caps

Apr. 09, 2024 2:35 AM ETDRIV, KARS, BATT, IDRV, LIT, CARZ, FDRV, ARKQ
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. agency’s final rules for vehicle emissions give manufacturers more time to transition to electric fleets, but set ambitious standards for the future.
  • In updating proposed rules released in April 2023, the agency essentially left in place stringent 2032 targets, but softened near-term goals for model years 2027 through 2032.
  • By implication, the new, more gentle near-term path toward electric vehicle (EV) adoption will require that by 2030, EVs will need to be around 45% of total vehicles sold by OEMs.

A car made of leaves with an exhaust trail of leaves

Richard Drury

By Hope Crystal

The U.S. agency’s final rules for vehicle emissions give manufacturers more time to transition to electric fleets, but set ambitious standards for the future.

Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced finalized rules on vehicle

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.87K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DRIV--
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
KARS--
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF
BATT--
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF
IDRV--
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF
LIT--
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News