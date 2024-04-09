EPA Slows The Accelerator On Auto Emissions Caps

Richard Drury

By Hope Crystal

The U.S. agency’s final rules for vehicle emissions give manufacturers more time to transition to electric fleets, but set ambitious standards for the future.

Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced finalized rules on vehicle emissions that will reduce air pollutants that apply to passenger cars, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles.

In updating proposed rules released in April 2023, the agency essentially left in place stringent 2032 targets, but softened near-term goals for model years 2027 through 2032.

Overall, we view the ambitious nature of the longer-term standards as in line with Joe Biden’s desire to reduce carbon emissions, but also believe that their future trajectory could be materially influenced by the next Presidential administration.

By implication, the new, more gentle near-term path toward electric vehicle (EV) adoption will require that by 2030, EVs will need to be around 45% of total vehicles sold by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) - lower than the 60% previously proposed by the EPA - and involve a softer phase-in of limits to CO2 emissions from 2027-2029.

Increased flexibility for OEMs during the earlier period should ease pressure from the slow EV adoption currently reflected in a mismatch between EV supply and demand.

In our opinion, the EPA’s extended phasing should be favorable to legacy OEMs and automotive suppliers, as the final rules allow more time for the transition to EVs given the less stringent near-term targets.

The 2027-2029 “buffer period” should allow time for laggard automakers and automotive suppliers to catch up, with more time to adjust their portfolios and business models.

Another supportive factor is the rules’ technology-inclusive orientation, which allows manufacturers to employ a mix of technologies that is best suited for their fleets. The original proposal allowed EV technology only, whereas the final rule includes hybrid EVs, plug-in hybrid EVs and cleaner gasoline vehicles.

These final EPA rules, if not overturned by a new Presidential administration, would still require material acceleration in battery-powered EV adoption after 2029.

Potential laggards on the journey toward the EPA targets would by then face enormous pressure to either spend billions of dollars to buy carbon credits from other, compliant carmakers or to reduce the number of internal combustion engine vehicles they can sell.

At this point, transportation represents 29% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, of which light-duty vehicles are the largest contributor at 58% of all transportation sources, making progress in the sector crucial to achieving climate-related goals.

In this context, we view the final EPA standards as both a credit-positive development for legacy OEMs and an important step for the auto industry in its own net-zero transition.

