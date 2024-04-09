Very Good News For Energy Stocks

mikkelwilliam

Several weeks ago, we published an article titled Very Bad News For Energy Stocks in which we discussed what has driven the energy sector's (XLE)(AMLP) significant outperformance of the S&P 500 (SPY) in recent years and then shared several reasons why the forward outlook is less attractive than it had been in recent years. These reasons include:

Energy stocks are no longer as discounted after their strong recent performance.

Inflation is generally in a downward trend.

Major world economies are either in recession or facing significant challenges, thereby reducing energy demand.

The U.S. shows signs of an impending economic slowdown, with weakening labor markets and consumer spending, alongside a deeply inverted yield curve that is signaling potential recession for the U.S. economy.

China is reducing its imported energy demand by building oil reserves, discovering large domestic oil deposits, and developing huge renewable energy projects in places like the Gobi desert.

Leading global companies are actively reducing their carbon footprints by favoring renewable energy, thereby diminishing the demand for fossil fuels.

Strong political and corporate support for renewable energy, coupled with significant investments in developing efficient renewable energy technologies, is making fossil fuels less competitive as a form of energy.

The energy sector's future returns may be limited by economic slowdowns, decreasing inflation, and the shift towards renewable energy, despite fossil fuels likely remaining in demand for the foreseeable future.

That being said, as we pointed out in the conclusion of that article: "we do remain bullish on a few positions in the sector and are maintaining significant exposure to it." In this article, we will explain why we think the sector is still worth investing in and share some of our top picks of the moment.

Why Certain Energy Stocks Are Worth Owning

The biggest reason why energy stocks are worth owning right now is that the world remains a very volatile place, especially in regions where significant energy production takes place. Both the Middle East and Russia - two major oil exporters - are currently engulfed in wars that threaten to spread. If one or both of these wars due indeed escalate, the price of oil is very likely going to surge higher. As a result, it is worthwhile to maintain some sort of hedge in your portfolio.

Additionally, inflation - and therefore interest rates - are proving to be quite stubborn. This is leading to an elevated cost of capital for the renewables industry, thereby slowing its growth and reducing competition for established hydrocarbon production and infrastructure businesses that have stronger balance sheets and less need to invest heavily in growth.

Third, natural gas continues to have a very strong long-term growth outlook as it is a bit of a compromise energy commodity due to it being cleaner than oil and coal, but more reliable and in some cases cheaper than renewable power production methodologies such as wind and solar.

Finally, energy infrastructure in particular is increasingly challenging to build due to growing resistance from regulatory bodies, making existing infrastructure increasingly valuable and giving it a durable moat.

As a result, we think that it makes sense to remain invested in certain energy infrastructure stocks - especially those with significant exposure to natural gas - that trade at meaningful discounts to the broader sector, while still sporting strong fundamentals and attractive long-term growth profiles.

Investor Takeaway

While the sector is no longer the table-pounding buy that it was a few years ago (when we were buying stocks like Plains All American (PAA)(PAGP), Energy Transfer (ET), and Western Midstream (WES) hand-over-fist) and is facing some growing headwinds, the uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical outlook in the world right now means that it remains prudent to maintain at least some exposure to energy. In particular, defensively-positioned midstream infrastructure businesses with substantial exposure to natural gas remain an attractive play in the sector due to their well-covered high and growing dividends, strong balance sheets, the robust growth outlook for natural gas demand in the coming years and decades, and the increasingly valuable moat around quality existing midstream infrastructure.

Our top picks of the moment include TC Energy (TRP) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)(BIPC). Both boast very strong investment-grade balance sheets, high-quality midstream assets with significant exposure to contracted and regulated natural gas assets that generate stable cash flows, very attractive and growing current distributions, and strong long-term growth profiles. Moreover, while the midstream sector as a whole is trading near three-year highs, both BIP and TRP are trading in bear market territory, as they are down by roughly 20% over the past three years despite generating solid dividend growth over that period:

Data by YCharts

TRP is more of a pure play on the energy sector compared to BIP (which also has significant exposure to communications, data, transportation, and utilities infrastructure assets), has a higher dividend yield (7.5% vs 5.6% for BIP), and is overall a bit more defensive with less leverage and more of a buy-and-hold approach rather than a more private equity style capital recycling approach to investment.

BIP, on the other hand, has a more aggressive growth outlook, with management growing its distribution at a mid to high single-digit CAGR and expecting to continue doing so moving forward (in contrast to TRP's 3-5% dividend CAGR outlook) as it capitalizes on its access to substantial deal flow via its parent Brookfield (BN)(BAM).

Between the two, investors get an attractive combination of yield, growth, quality, and value. As a result, we think that both BIP and TRP are among the few energy stocks left that are compelling value investment opportunities with strong track records and healthy fundamentals.