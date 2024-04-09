PM Images

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) recently reported a double-digit increase y/y in the number of central reservation transactions, and noted that cost efficiency efforts could enhance future Adjusted EBITDA growth. Given the guidance offered for 2025, restructuring efforts, potential sale of business units, and successful refinancing of the debt, I think that we could see net income growth and dividend distribution in the future. Issues with third parties, debt covenants, or changes in the regulation could bring lower net income growth than expected. With all that being said, I believe that there is upside potential in the stock price.

Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a technology development company dedicated exclusively to the travel and tourism industry. The company is defined as a bridge between potential clients and different entities within this business such as tourism agencies, commercial airlines, hotels, and residences among others.

In some cases, the company develops platforms for the use of these clients in terms of hotel reservations and travel schedules, while in others it brings different promotions and tourism programs to individual clients throughout the world.

The sources of income for this company come from various channels such as fees for the use of its software and platforms, fees for professional services including consulting, and direct payment from travel agencies for the transaction that it generates through its management channels. Likewise, the clients are from varied areas. They include more than 40,000 hotels and inns throughout the planet as well as regional and international airlines, which also include low-cost airlines.

The company's activities are divided into two business segments. One segment corresponds exclusively to the services provided for hotel companies, among which the use of software for reservations and various platforms for the administration of these businesses stands out. The other segment covers the suite of travel offers and solutions that include tourism agencies, commercial airlines, and the final consumers of the tourism industry.

The hotel solution segment consists mainly of software as services and platforms through which the company provides different reservation management channels, prices, and retail offers as well as presence on the different digital search platforms for these services.

The travel solutions segment that comprises the historical core of the company's business is made up of the channels related to software and digital platforms as well as a marketplace that offers a wide variety of possibilities within the tourism field that is not limited only to air travel, but also car rentals, tour packages, land and rail transportation as well as cruise travel options.

More Passengers Reported, Central Reservation Transactions, And 2025 Guidance

In 2023, Sabre Corporation experienced a significant increase in the number of passengers boarded. We are talking about an increase of close to 8% y/y. In the most recent quarter, the total number of passengers also increased by 3% y/y. With regard to the total Central Reservation Transactions, Sabre Corporation reported an increase of close to 10%. Given the recent momentum in both transactions and passengers boarded, future numbers may also look beneficial.

Source: Quarterly Report Source: Quarterly Report

I believe that it is a great time to review the business model and EPS expectations. In the last quarter, EPS Normalized was better than expected. In addition, The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2025 quarterly net sales are expected to be better than that in 2024. In my view, earnings momentum may enhance the stock valuation in the coming years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I also believe that the guidance given for 2024 and 2025 may also accelerate the demand for the stock. The company projects that by 2024, revenue throughout the entire year will reach approximately $3 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA close to $500 million. I believe that the projections are positive for 2025. In 2025, the company expects to deliver Adjusted EBITDA of more than $700 million and FCF close to $200 million. If we assume an enterprise value of close to $5 billion, Sabre currently trades at 7x 2025 Adjusted EBITDA.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Balance Sheet: The Total Amount Of Debt Is Not Small

As of December 31, 2023, Sabre Corporation reported a significant amount of cash, equal to $648 million. Also, with current assets close to $1.15 billion and a current ratio of more than 1x, I believe that liquidity does not seem a problem here.

Sabre Corporation reports a significant amount of goodwill coming from acquisitions executed in the past. Recently, Sabre acquired Conferma and Global Business Travel Group, Inc. Given the expertise accumulated in the M&A markets, I believe that we could expect inorganic growth in the coming years. If debt holders accept new acquisitions, I do not see why acquisitions would stop.

We completed the acquisition of Conferma Limited, a virtual payments technology company, to expand our investment in technology for the payments ecosystem in the travel industry. We acquired all of the outstanding stock and ownership interest of Conferma through the exercise of a call option, for net cash of $62 million and the conversion of a pre-existing loan receivable into share capital of $11 million. Source: 10-K We acquired 8 million shares of Class A Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share, of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of $80 million. Source: 10-K

Source: Quarterly Report

Among the list of liabilities, Sabre Corporation reported debt worth $4.8 billion, which, I believe, is not that small. In my view, many investors out there may not buy shares because of the total amount of financial obligations.

Source: Quarterly Report

Given the total amount of debt, I reviewed the interest rate being paid by Sabre. In the last 10-k, the company reported interest rates close to 2.2% and 11.25%. Under these conditions, I assumed that the cost of debt and the WACC may be around 9%-10%.

Source: 10-k

Assumption 1: Cost Efficiency And Growth Strategies May Accelerate Adjusted EBITDA Growth

In a recent presentation given to investors, the company promised that cost efficiency, growth strategies, and growth from the GDS industry could bring significant Adjusted EBITDA increases.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

With regard to the cost efficiency, I reviewed the most recent cost reduction plan designed for 2023. The company reported restructuring costs, which, I believe, could have a beneficial impact in 2024 and 2025. The following text was obtained from the most recent annual report.

During the second quarter of 2023, we announced and began to implement a cost reduction plan designed to reposition our business and to structurally reduce our cost base. As a result of this cost reduction plan, we incurred restructuring costs beginning in the second quarter of 2023 associated with our workforce. Source: 10-k

Assumption 2: Sale Of Business Segments Could Accelerate The Debt Reduction, And Enhance The Current EV/EBITDA Figures

Given previous sales of business segments including AirCentre in 2022 or the suite of flight and crew management and optimization solutions, I would expect further sales in the future. In this regard, I see two great points. First, the company appears to know how to sell a business unit, and appears to have business contacts, which are willing to acquire units from Sabre. In addition, the fact that the company accepted to sell parts of the business means that it may accept to do so in the coming years. Sale of business segments may bring cash, enhance the net debt/EBITDA ratio, and accelerate the demand for the stock.

On October 28, 2021, we announced that we entered into an agreement with a third party to sell our suite of flight and crew management and optimization solutions, which represents our AirCentre airline operations portfolio. Source: 10-k On February 28, 2022, we completed the sale of AirCentre to a third party for net cash proceeds of $392 million. Source: 10-k

Assumption 3: Successful Debt Refinancing May Enhance The Stock Valuation

The total amount of debt is not small. However, Sabre appears to know well how to successfully refinance its debt obligations. In the coming years, interest rates could increase, and interest expenses may also increase. With that, if net income and FCF continue to grow at the same pace, managers may be able to pay the company's debt obligations, which may bring confidence to the market. As a result, I would expect an increase in the EV/EBITDA.

Sabre Corporation today announced that Sabre GLBL Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, exchanged on March 7, 2024 approximately $36.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and approximately $7.4 million in aggregate principal amount of its 9.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. The Exchange was based on privately negotiated exchange agreements that Sabre GLBL, together with certain of its subsidiaries, had entered into with a limited number of existing holders of Existing Secured Notes Source: Press Release

My Best-Case Scenario Including Previous Assumptions Implied A Valuation Of $4.79 Per Share

In my previous article about Sabre, I used a DCF model. In this case, I used a dividend discount model given previous dividend distribution. In both cases, I obtained a fair valuation that is higher than in the current market price.

The following are some figures obtained in the last article. Note that I changed my financial forecasts to incorporate new 2025 guidance, changes in the interest rates, recent debt negotiations, and potential sale of business units.

Source: My Previous Article

Under my best-case scenario, I assumed that lower net debt, cost efficiency efforts, and M&A growth will most likely accelerate net income growth and dividend distribution. I believe that my figures are in line with previous financials reported by Sabre Corporation.

My positive expectations for 2034 present revenue of $9.516 billion, with revenue growth of 6.60% and median revenue growth of 9.90%. These profits had a cost of revenue, excluding technology costs, of approximately $4.879 billion, in addition to the technology costs of no less than $1.359 billion, with selling, general, and administrative expenses of about $1.050 billion. Operating income would be close to $2228 million, with an operating margin of about 23.41%.

The company also added other expenses, among which we find the interest expense, net of close to $1.9 billion, with provision for income taxes of $368 million and net income of almost $95 million, thus leaving a profit margin of 1.1%.

Source: My Financial Model

Under this scenario, I assumed a payout of 84%, which, I believe, is in line with the previous payout figure reported in the past. Note that I assumed that Sabre may offer dividends when net income turns positive. Dividend payments would be close to $81 million, in addition to the NPV of dividend payment of about $1298 million, with the WACC being 9%.

Source: YCharts

On the other hand, the exit PE ratio is at least 14x. I calculated that the terminal value will be $1342 million, resulting in a NPV of TV of $520 million, thus making the total valuation $1818 million. Finally, I think that the final price could be around $4.79 per share.

Source: My Financial Model

Risks

In addition to the competitive risks, it must be taken into account that any crisis that puts the tourism industry in general in check could seriously affect the company's operating margins. Likewise, an event like the 2020 pandemic that practically paralyzed tourist activity internationally would result in complications in the collection by this company.

Beyond this, we do not find severe risks that could complicate the company's growth plans in the short term. Moreover, it must be mentioned that a large part of the business is supported by services provided by third parties, and the relationship and maintenance of contracts that the company has with travel agencies play a fundamental role in the income levels that the company can receive.

Under my worst-case scenario, I assumed that debt covenants accepted by Sabre could block certain initiatives coming from management. As a result, I believe that net income growth may be lower than expected, and inorganic growth may not occur.

The agreements governing our indebtedness contain and the agreements governing our future indebtedness will likely contain various covenants, including those that restrict our or our subsidiaries' ability to, among other things: incur liens on our property, assets and revenue; borrow money, and guarantee or provide other support for the indebtedness of third parties; pay dividends or make other distributions on, redeem or repurchase our capital stock; prepay, redeem or repurchase certain of our indebtedness; enter into certain change of control transactions. Source: 10-k

My Bearish Case Scenario Includes Failed Assumptions And Lower Net Income Growth Than That In The Previous Case Scenario

Under this case scenario, I assumed that the financial figures may not be as good as in the previous case scenario. I took into account recent earnings momentum and FCF growth expectations; however, my figures are not that optimistic.

In the worst case, 2034 revenue will be $9,160 million, 2034 revenue growth could be close to 6.50%, with the median revenue growth in recent years being 9.54%.

I also assumed 2034 cost of revenue excluding technology costs of around $4364 million, with technology costs of $1132 million. In addition, selling, general, and administrative costs will represent $894 million. With these figures, I obtained operating income of around $2769 million.

I also included interest expenses, net of almost $1,694 million, added to a loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $721 million, with provision for income taxes close to $336 million, which implied net income of $90 million, with an operating margin of 0.98%.

Source: My Financial Model

With a payout ratio of 85%, 2034 dividend payment should be $76.537 million. With a WACC of 10%. If we also assume an exit per ratio of 13x, the NPV of TV would not be less than $444.635 million, thus making the total valuation of $347.081 million. Finally, the final price per share would be close to $0.94.

Source: My Financial Model

Competitors

As expected, the competition for this company comes from diverse areas, and is not limited to a single type of presence in the market since the tourist offer, both internationally and regionally, is high, and is given by different participants, which in some cases are even the company's clients. This is accentuated if we talk specifically about the travel solutions segment, as there are a large number of offers in this regard.

The competition in the hotel solutions segment is smaller, and is given by some companies that offer similar software as well as recognized applications such as Booking (BKNG) or in some cases, Airbnb (ABNB), which offer similar channels for contact between clients and hotels.

Conclusion: There Is Upside Potential In The Stock Price

With more passengers reported and central reservation transactions as well as considering the most recent 2025 guidance given, Sabre Corporation could bring a lot of good surprises in the coming years. I also think that new cost efficiency efforts, like the recent restructuring efforts, new acquisitions, or sale of business units could accelerate net income growth. The debt is not small. However, the company is reporting a number of refinancing transactions. The company seems to know well how to hold conversations with debt holders. Even considering risks from the total amount of debt, changes in the regulations, or issues with third parties, I believe that there is some upside potential in the stock valuation.