Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Factors That Influence Sabre's Net Income Growth, Maintain Buy

Apr. 09, 2024 3:57 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR) Stock
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • Sabre Corporation reports a double-digit increase in central reservation transactions and potential for cost-efficiency efforts to enhance future growth.
  • The company operates as a technology development company in the travel and tourism industry, connecting clients with various entities in the industry.
  • SABR's activities are divided into two segments: hotel solutions and travel solutions, offering software, platforms, and a marketplace for various travel services.
  • In my previous article about Sabre, I used a DCF model. In this case, I used a dividend discount model given the previous dividend distribution. In both cases, I obtained a fair valuation that is higher than the current market price.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) recently reported a double-digit increase y/y in the number of central reservation transactions, and noted that cost efficiency efforts could enhance future Adjusted EBITDA growth. Given the guidance offered for 2025, restructuring efforts, potential

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.12K Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SABR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News