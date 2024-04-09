Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dynagas LNG: Still An Attractive LNG Play With A Considerable Backlog And Strong Balance Sheet

Summary

  • Dynagas is still one of my favorite speculative plays. The company has a huge backlog 10x its market cap, and the average remaining charter duration is 6.9 years.
  • In 2023, DLNG achieved strong revenue and operating income growth.
  • Declining gains from derivative instruments and increased finance costs squeezed the company’s bottom line, resulting in lower net income and EPS.
  • The Company signed an agreement with an undisclosed Asian financier for a credit facility of up to $345 million. The proceeds will be used to repay the company's debt due in 3Q24.
  • DLNG common units are a good speculative play, betting on resilient LNG demand growth. DLNG-preferred units come with an attractive yield above 8%. I give DLNG a buy rating.

Big red painted LNG (liquefied natural gas) carrier vessel lying at anchor in the arctic ocean in front of Sørøya island with snow-covered mountains near Hammerfest, Norway in winter.

Timon Schneider

Note: I previously covered Dynagas LNG (NYSE:DLNG). I discussed the company's specifics: its fleet with outdated propulsion, backlog exceeding x10 company's market cap, long-term contracts, sound balance sheet, and cheap valuation. I gave DLNG a buy rating at that time. I still

I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLNG, DLNG.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

