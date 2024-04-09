Timon Schneider

Note: I previously covered Dynagas LNG (NYSE:DLNG). I discussed the company's specifics: its fleet with outdated propulsion, backlog exceeding x10 company's market cap, long-term contracts, sound balance sheet, and cheap valuation. I gave DLNG a buy rating at that time. I still hold DLNG preferred units (DLNG. PR.A). Over the last few weeks, I also started to buy DLNG common shares. Today, I will dissect FY23 results and review the DLNG backlog and valuation.

Fleet

DLNG has a fleet of six vessels with an average age of 13.3 years. Three vessels have a 150,000 cbm capacity and are equipped with steam turbines, and the other three have a 155,000 cbm capacity and are fitted with TFDE (triple fuel diesel-electric) propulsion.

The table below from 4Q23 presentation shows the company's employment schedule until 2036.

DLNG 4Q23 presentation

There have been no significant changes since the 3Q23 report due to the long-term contracts with an average remaining charter period of 6.9 years. One reason I like DLNG is its future revenue predictability. The company has a $1.1 billion backlog, or $185 million per vessel. Subtracting the company's total liabilities ($460 million) from the backlog, the outcome is almost 6x the DLNG market cap.

The table below from the 4Q23 report shows DLNG operational highlights.

DLNG 4Q23 report

In 2023, the company realized $68,143/day TCE, 12% higher than in 2022. 4Q23, the average TCE was $65,772/day, $3,500 higher than in 4Q22. DLNG's OPEX in 4Q23 was $15,172/day, while cash breakeven per ship was $46,300/day. Fleet utilization is slightly declining annually and quarterly due to more drydocking days for three of DLNG's ships (Yenisei River, Aric Aurora, and Lena River).

Let's look at the DLNG income statement.

DLNG 4Q23 report

DLNG scored $148.7 million in voyage revenue in 2023, or $17 million more than in 2022. Vessel OPEX grew by 16% in 2023, reaching $34,412 million. Dry docking costs increased to $17.6 million in 2023 from $12.7 million in 2022. BWT (Ballast water treatment system) installations on three of the vessels partially contributed to that increase. G&A expenses dropped remarkably by 37% in 2023. DLNG delivered $64.7 million in operating income in 2023 vs. $45.3 million in 2022. Despite its strong operating results, DLNG realized lower YoY net income and EPS. The prime reasons are higher financing costs and declining gains from derivative instruments.

Operating cash flow reached $64.4 million in 2023 vs. $57.3 million in 2022. However, the YoY levered cash flow dropped by 50%, from $67.2 million in 2022 to $33.2 million in 2023.

DLNG does not pay dividends on its common shares. However, it distributes cash on its preferred units, classes A and B. The table below compares DLNG's preferred unit dividends with those of other shipping stocks that offer preferred stocks with attractive dividend yield.

I choose Imperial Petroleum (IMPPP), Pyxis Tankers (PXSAP), and Diana Shipping (DSX.PR.B).

All four operate in different shipping segments. Imperial has five product tankers, two crude oil tankers, and two dry bulk carriers. PXS owns three product tankers, MR2, and two bulk carriers, one Kamsarmax and one Ultramax. DSX has a bulk carriers-only fleet.

In my opinion, DLNG is the most attractive income proposition from the group, considering its remarkable backlog and long-term contracts. This ensures that the company will have adequate revenues to cover its debts and equity obligations in the coming years.

DLNG has $421 million outstanding debt and $73 million cash. The company did not change its capital structure, QoQ. It maintains 94% total debt/equity and 51% total liabilities/total assets.

In 3Q24 is scheduled to mature, DLNG's $421 million senior secured debt. In my previous analysis of DLNG, I pointed out the potential obstacles to refinancing this debt. Below, I share a quote pointing to the probable issues:

Of course, a few known variables may cause an issue. The obsolete fleet means a higher risk of redelivering, so the lender may ask for a higher risk premium, i.e., higher rates. Another way to reduce lenders' risk is to estimate lower values of the company's vessels used as collateral and lend a lower percentage based on LTV.

In its last report, DLNG announced that it had signed a term sheet with an Asian leasing company for up to $345 million. The company's management team plans to use the proceeds to repay the maturing debt in September 2024 fully. The credit facility agreement is expected to close in 2Q24.

The massive backlog adds more confidence in DLNG's ability to negotiate satisfying debt terms. Clear visibility of DLNG's revenues considerably mitigates the lender's credit risk.

Valuation

To compare the DLNG valuation, I chose Cool Company (CLCO), Flex LNG (FLNG), and Capital Product Partners (CPLP). CPLP is not an LNG-only bet because the company also owns container ships. However, the LNG fleet generates much of its revenues and income, and CPLP aims to become a leading LNG shipping company.

The table weighs the companies' fleet specs, value, and leverage.

Author's data

DLNG trades at the best discount to its NAV, 62%. Two reasons for this are its obsolete fleet and exposure to Russia. Two of its ships are employed by Yamal LNG Singapore, a Russian entity.

Let's look at where the company stands compared to its 10Y average multiples, Global Energy, and Global Equities.

Koyfin

DLNG is exceptionally cheap compared to its 10Y average. Compared to Global Energy and Global Equities, the picture is similar, except for EV/Sales (NTM and LTM). When I published my last note on the company, DLNG traded at 3.8 LTM EV/Sales and 6.35 LTM EV/EBITDA. Since then, the price has not moved further, so DLNG scores similar multiples, 3.8 EV/Sales and 5.3 EV/EBITDA.

Investors Takeaway

The two most pronounced risks for DLNG are still valid, especially the potential impact of further sanctions on Russian entities. We cannot predict these kinds of events; they are known unknowns.

Another DLNG-specific risk is its outdated fleet; three of its vessels have steam turbines. Those ships will be pushed out of service due to stricter environmental regulations simply because they cannot comply with the limits stipulated in the regulations. I am not saying that it will happen overnight. It will be a gradual and painful process for companies owning/operating such vessels.

DLNG plays its card in the best way possible, considering its fleet specifics. The company utilizes one of the two viable options for steam turbine shipowners: long-term time charters, ensuring lengthy employment.

The second option is conversion to FLNG (floating LNG). However, in 99% of the cases, this is not a viable solution. The cost of a new FLNG conversation may reach $2 billion while the price of the 20-year-old steamer is $70-$80 million, based on what Golar LNG (GLNG) paid $73 million for the LNG carrier Fuji (2004 built) in 2Q23.

In the last earnings call, DLNG shared that 18% of the existing LNG fleet is steam-powered, with a capacity below 140,000 cbm and older than 20 years. DLNG steamers have an average age of 16.6 years and a capacity of 150,000 cm. In other words, they are not the first to go off the cliff. DLNG's three steam turbine ships (Clean Energy, Ob River, and Amur River) are contracted until 2027/2028. DLNG has enough time to plan fleet updates.

DLNG common units are good speculative play, betting on resilient LNG demand growth. On top of that, DLNG preferred units offer well-secured dividends with an attractive yield. I own both, preferred and common shares. I give DLNG a buy rating.