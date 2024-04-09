Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock is up 87.65% over the last year, outpacing the S&P 500 in a margin of about 60.42%.

Seeking Alpha

Despite the strong rally, I am bullish on this stock because, from a valuation and technical standpoint, the stock has an attractive runway before hitting its fair value of about $5.78. My bullish stance is backed by the company’s strong financial performance, market position, industry trends, and technological advancement, which I believe will catalyze future growth. For these reasons, I am optimistic about this stock, and therefore I recommend it to potential investors at its discounted price.

Company Overview

CRNT is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in innovation, and flexible cost-effective systems which enable mobile operators as well as other wired and wireless service providers to offer 2G,3G, and other broadband services such as 5G. Although its headquarters are in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, the company has a respectable presence in America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Its product portfolio includes the IP-20 and IP-50 platforms catering to wide applications such as short-haul, long-haul, and routing, among others. It employs microwave and millimeter wave radio technology in products. The company serves several sectors, such as internet service providers, utilities, public safety, and maritime communications. Most recently, the company acquired Siklu in a strategic move. The acquired company is a provider of multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity. Following the acquisition, I believe CRNT will expand its potential and market reach.

From the company’s profile, I would like to highlight three major features that I believe align with my bullish outlook. The first one is market presence. CRNT has a vast geographical reach, which in my view is very healthy because the company spreads risk in different economic zones as well as diversifying its revenue streams. This diversity, in my view, will help the company withstand different economic cycles in different economies by leveraging on booming economies to cushion poorly performing economies. Below is the company revenue per region for 2022 and 2023 FYs exhibiting CRNT geographical diversity and varying financial performance.

Market Screener

Secondly, the company has a wide range of products consisting of IP-20 platforms and IP-50 platforms. This ensures that it caters to different consumer needs, therefore satisfying a wide range of consumer needs. As a result, the company’s products appeal to a bigger market, something I believe will translate to a broader and growing market share. Below is the company’s product portfolio, including Siklu’s products.

CRNT Website

Even though data for each product performance per revenue is not available, the cumulative revenue from its vast product range saw a 17.62% growth in 2023, reflecting the strong demand for its products and potentially the company’s growing market share.

The last one is strategic moves. Following the acquisition of Siklu, the company’s strategic initiatives were apparent because this acquisition comes with several synergies, among them being enhanced market reach and improved financial performance.

These three observations from the company profile act as major growth catalysts and therefore align with my bullish stance on this tock.

Market Position: 5G Infrastructure

The adoption of G5 networks has been growing very fast since 2019. According to Erickson, 45% of eh global networks are 5G compatible and the number is set to rise to 85% by 2029.

Erickson

With this projected growth, I find CRNT to be in a prime position to leverage the opportunity due to its solid foothold in the G5 infrastructure market. Firstly, the company is a global leader in 5G wireless transport, which is a promising and competitive position to be in. To demonstrate its prowess in the 5G network, the company has been receiving several orders to offer its 5G solutions. For example, in 2023, it received follow-on orders from Tier-1 operators in India amounting to $29 million for 5G network modernization.

Of great importance to me is how unique CRNT is from other 5G providers because that is what informs the sustainability of its market leadership. It should be noted that Ceragon is very innovative when it comes to 5G wireless network transport solutions, something I believe sets it apart from the competition. To support this, I will give an example of its ability to offer high-capacity solutions, such as 8Gbps at 224MHz channels in the microwave and the plan to offer 100Gbps at 4GhHz channels in millimeter waves. Just to show how innovative the company is, it is the only vendor to offer 8Gbps at 224MH channels in MW today and soon to offer 100Gbps in mmW.

This unique offering positions the company as a key player in the market, thus solidifying its ability to capitalize on the emerging market opportunities for sustainable growth. Compared to other 5G providers, CRNT is unique in that it focuses on cost-effective and scalable solutions that are easy to integrate with existing infrastructure. In summary, CRNT’s strong foothold in the 5G market is based on innovation and specialized solutions. This innovation coupled with its diversity and strategic moves such as acquisitions positions the company in a very competitive position in the rapidly evolving industry, which bodes well for its sustainable growth and hence my bullish stance gains traction.

Financial Performance

Ceragon has exhibited strong financial performance since 2020. Beginning with its topline, revenue has grown from $263 million in 2020 to $347 million in 2023. Its profitability has also improved significantly, with an operating loss of $4 million in 2020 growing to an operating profit of $29 million in 2023 and a net margin of negative 6.50% in 2020 improving to a positive value of 1.79% in 2023.

Market Screener

To support how exemplary CRNT's financial performance is, is a comparative analysis between CRN and its peers (ADTRAN Holdings Inc., Aviat Networks, Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Ciena Corp., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., DZS Inc., Ribbon Communications, Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc.) on revenue and EBITDA. On revenue, CRNT has a 2-year CAGR of 8.4% which is above the 5.3% average for its peers. Additionally, CRNT has a 2-year EBITDA CAGR of 30% which is significantly higher than the peer average of 1.9%.

Besides its strong financial performance, the company has a strong balance sheet, which solidifies the company’s impressive financial health. First off, with a total debt of $50.21 million and total shareholder equity of $119.78 million, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42 which is significantly below the recommended threshold of 1. This indicates that the company has a low leverage, hence low debt risk, which is very healthy. Further, its total assets can cover its total debt of 5.76x, signifying how solid the balance sheet is. Above all, the company has a healthy cash flow with a trailing operating cash flow of $30.89 being able to cover the total debt of 61.52%. This speaks volumes about the company's potential to repay its debt and therefore nullifies any fears of defaulting.

In a nutshell, CRNT has a strong financial performance and a solid balance sheet, which translates to a healthy financial status. This will contribute to my bullish outlook because the solid financials will boost investor confidence, potentially leading to a higher stock valuation as more investors will be willing to buy the stock. In addition, attractive debt management reduces financial risk, which can lead to a higher credit rating improvement, making the company attractive to investors. Above all, its strong financials allow the company to implement strategic acquisitions and investments which can lead to long-term growth and additional revenue streams, further aligning with my bullish outlook. Lastly, the strong balance sheet, in my view, acts as a buffer against adverse economic climate by offering the company financial flexibility.

Bright Outlook

To add to the bullish outlook of this stock is its bright outlook. The company estimates revenue of $385-4405 million in 2024, representing a double-digit growth between 11%-17% YoY. In terms of profitability, the company aims for an operating margin of at least 10% this year. For its long-term outlook, CRNT projects revenue of about $500 million by 2026 and a gross margin between 35-38%. To add to the optimistic outlook, Seeking Alpha estimates a forward revenue growth rate of 12.36% which is higher than the sector median of 6.96%, and an EBIT forward growth rate of 71.16% which is significantly higher than the sector median of 6.63%. Given this background, it is no doubt that this company’s outlook is attractive.

While I am moved by the company’s prospects, I would like to share my thoughts on why I believe this outlook is achievable. Besides its diversified business model and competitive position in the 5G market, I believe CRNT’s prospects are feasible for several reasons. To begin with, is its Siklu acquisition, which is expected to increase its revenue by about $25-29 million in 2024. In my view, this acquisition comes with several benefits besides the financial gains, which, I believe, will benefit this company and help it achieve its future expectations. For example, it grants CRNT access to Siklu’s established leadership in the millimeter wave market in North America, which it can exploit to grow its customer base and market share.

Further, I believe the company’s technological edge will play a part in achieving its projected future growth. This is because its IP-20 platforms offer high-capacity and low-latency wireless solutions, which positions the company well for the 5G era. Further, its focus on microwave technology in my opinion provides a competitive advantage over fiber-based solutions because of its benefits over fiber such as speed of deployment where microwave is quick to deploy among other benefits. Lastly, Ceragon’s presence in emerging markets such as India and Africa offer the company growth opportunities that I believe it will exploit with its innovative and diverse products and help in achieving its growth ambitions. According to Astute Analytica, the Indian 5G market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 43.8%between 2023 and 2031.

Astute Analytica

While, according to Globaldata, the African 5G market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 33.36% between 2023 and 2030.

In summary, CRNT has a bright outlook backed by several factors such as the Siklu acquisition, above all, its financial stability and focus on expanding its product portfolio in the millimeter wave spectrum by offering its innovative and unique 100Gbps in mmW will act as major growth divers and therefore help this company achieve its projected growth. In a nutshell, I am confident the bright outlook is feasible given the strong growth drivers in place and favorable market trends, especially in the 5G market.

Valuation And Technical Take

In valuing this stock, I will use a DCF model. In my computation, I assumed a growth rate of 10% to align with the double-figure growth projections both on the top and bottom lines. Further, I assumed a discount rate of 8.3% which is the company’s WACC. Based on these assumptions and using the company’s trailing FCF/share of $0.21 as my base case, below is my model output.

Author

Based on my model output, CRNT has a fair value of $5.78 with an upside potential of about 81%. My estimation is in line with market screener analysts’ consensus estimates range of $5.25-$6, confirming that this stock is significantly undervalued and therefore is a good value opportunity.

Market Screener

To solidify a buy decision, let’s look at the technical analysis. Based on my technical analysis, this stock has a strong support/ demand zone between the $2-$1 range. Looking at the stock, it bounced on the support zone having consolidated there, and a bullish trajectory was confirmed by a break of structure above the $2.64 and rising to form the mitigated zone confirming the bullish trajectory towards the support zone. Currently, the stock is at $3.19 forming a significant fair-value gap [FVG] between its current price and the lower range of its supply/resistance zone at about $5.81. The FVG offers a good opportunity for value investors to leverage on justifying a buy decision.

TradingView-Author

Risks

While the global chip shortage due to Covid-19 eases, a full recovery has not been achieved and the dates for full recovery are not yet clear. As a result, one of the major risks of investing here is the potential impact of chip shortages and supply chain disruptions. The shortages could translate to delays in product deliveries and deployment of wireless networks, which may adversely affect the company’s financial performance.

The other risk is integration challenges following the acquisition of Siklu. The integration process could lead to delays and disruption of operations, which could have cost implications and lower-than-expected financial performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CRNT is a good value investment with double-digit upside potential and solid growth drivers. For these reasons, I rate it a buy.