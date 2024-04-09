MORT: The Risks Outweigh The Prospects

phototechno

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT), launched on August 16, 2011, and managed by the VanEck Associates Corporation, is focused on providing exposure to a portfolio of mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts.

While mREITs can provide value in the short term for an investor who does their due diligence and carefully weighs the risk/reward profile of each trade, they seem quite unattractive all together within ETFs as the industry as a whole is very risky. In this article, I will explain why and what you could expect from MORT in the short term.

Methodology

The ETF aims to replicate the total performance of the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index, which represents the overall performance of mREITs in the U.S.

As the issuer's webpage states, mREITs are known for averaging a higher dividend yield than equity REITs as well as other fixed-income securities. However, I need to also note that equity REITs have outperformed mREITs in the long run based on total returns. Investors may have to sacrifice some performance for a higher income when investing in mREITs for the long term.

Now, the index appears to be market-cap weighted, which is aligned with the purpose of this ETF; to provide exposure to the mREIT industry. However, this passive approach has an issue that is particularly pronounced in the case of this industry. The largest mortgage REITs enjoy more attention and are, therefore, more likely to be accurately valued by the market.

A counter-argument to that would be that some investors prefer to be accurately exposed to the industry. My question to that would be Why? As I said, mREITs as a whole don't outperform less risky baskets of securities in the long term.

For more insight, let's have a look at the current composition of the ETF's portfolio:

Ticker % of Net Assets P/E (TTM) P/B Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Dividend Growth NLY 14.71% 6.7 0.99 13.52% 90.59% 0 Years AGNC 11.83% 3.69 1.01 14.91% 54.96% 0 Years STWD 9.65% 9.6 0.99 9.76% 93.66% 0 Years RITM 8.57% 5.27 0.91 9.21% 48.54% 0 Years BXMT 4.87% 6.32 0.77 12.87% 81.31% 0 Years HASI 4.74% 12.03 1.42 6.25% 71.49% 5 Years ABR 4.56% 5.76 0.98 13.27% 97.16% 10 Years RC 3.59% 7.39 0.62 13.64% 122.69% 0 Years LADR 3.50% 8.1 0.9 8.47% 68.66% 2 Years ARI 3.39% 8.57 0.7 12.72% 127.27% 0 Years MFA 3.04% 6.93 0.59 12.70% 88.05% 0 Years TWO 2.82% 6.79 0.8 14.57% NM 1 Year PMT 2.60% 8.94 0.88 11.11% 99.38% 0 Years CIM 2.57% 8.47 0.41 10.19% 137.25% 0 Years EFC 2.52% 7.96 0.81 13.71% 125.87% 0 Years FBRT 2.51% 6.63 0.81 11.15% 73.96% 0 Years ARR 2.29% 4.18 0.75 14.81% 107.53% 0 Years DX 2.03% NM 0.91 12.86% NM 0 Years BRSP 2.03% NM 0.66 12.29% NM 1 Year RWT 1.93% 15.37 0.72 10.34% 176.33% 0 Years NYMT 1.64% 9.72 0.62 11.22% NM 0 Years ORC 1.36% NM 0.96 16.55% NM 0 Years CMTG 1.19% 9.73 0.56 10.68% 335.14% 0 Years ACRE 1.17% NM 0.62 13.97% NM 0 Years KREF 1.05% 10.06 0.62 10.25% 204.76% 0 Years Click to enlarge

As it turns out, this is a very concentrated portfolio because the market-cap weighting here results in the top 5 holdings representing 49.63% of the portfolio! I'm not against concentration, but I don't love it when it's likely that I will underperform the market in the long run.

Another observation I had was that these 5 names are more or less fairly valued when considering their book values. Unfortunately, you don't usually see mREITs trading at a very large book premium. So, the upside here appears to be limited.

Now, the dividend yield of the ETF is currently 11.46%. The very high payout ratios and overall lack of dividend growth in the table above, however, suggest that this is not sustainable. In fact, most of those mREITs have been cutting their dividends in the last couple of years.

Performance

Now, let's check how MORT performed since it was launched. As you can see, it significantly underperformed both the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) which tracks the financials sector and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) which tracks the broad equity market:

Data by YCharts

That being said, its NAV has fallen from its 2021 high by almost 50%, with the drawdown actually starting a few months before the Fed started raising the rate:

Data by YCharts

That doesn't mean, of course, that the higher Fed Funds rate didn't create additional pressure. So, could that reflect an opportunity? An additional related question would be: what will the impact of lower interest rates be in the short term? After all, there are forecasts that predict a high probability of at least one Fed Funds rate cut in 2024.

Well, I believe that this would both allow the ETF to breathe a little and make it much less likely for the yield to be reduced. This is because mREITs are generally liability-sensitive businesses, meaning that they borrow for the short term and lend for the long term, resulting in the cost of funds repricing faster than their loan portfolios' yields. Right now, net interest margins are compressed for them, but if interest rates start decreasing, they will experience an expansion that will increase profitability. As a result, the payout ratios should decrease, there would be no reason to keep cutting the dividends, and the market may appreciate the overall better-looking fundamentals.

All of that is a big if, though.

Cost

A 0.43% expense ratio is, therefore, high for that ETF. If you account for the fact that this is a market-cap-weighting ETF, it's actually unreasonably high for a passive approach.

While the potential value offered to long-term investors doesn't justify the cost here, a case could be made about the fund's attractiveness for traders. If a solid thesis could be formed for a bit of quantitative easing in the short term, this vehicle may have its use. It's very risky, however.

Risks

So, both long-term and short-term investors face a high risk with MORT that doesn't seem to make the potential rewards worth it. Remember that this is a vehicle that represents an industry in the most accurate way possible. Market-cap weighting ensures that you buy high and sell low; an approach that doesn't make much sense, at least in this context (holding SPY for example may have its merits besides this issue).

Another risk here is the potential dividend cuts that could continue if interest rates remain so high for longer or, worse, further increase. Simply said, the high yield that may seem so attractive right now appears to be unstable.

Verdict

For these reasons, I am rating MORT a hold for now. If the risk of inflation isn't that high anymore, and it appears more clear that we are indeed at the peak of interest rates for at least the next 5 years, an opportunity may arise. But that would only be a trading opportunity.

What are your thoughts? Do you have a different thesis? Let me know below, and I'll get back to you as soon as I can. Also, let me know if this article was useful or if you at least found it interesting; it means a lot to me. Thank you for reading!