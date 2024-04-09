VHT: A Cheap And Easy Way To Access Healthcare

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Health Care sector is a resilient area of the economy that continues to show promising growth and potential for significant returns. It's also been very dominated by GLP-1 weight loss hype, which is where most of the momentum has been going in the past year within the sector. I suspect broader momentum and strength will take hold in the years ahead. If I'm right, then the Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) makes a lot of sense as a core part of an equity portfolio.

VHT is an ETF that aims to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index. This index is a benchmark that measures the investment return of stocks in the health care sector. This fund employs a passively managed approach, using a full-replication strategy when possible and a sampling strategy if regulatory constraints dictate. VHT includes stocks of companies involved in providing medical or health care products, services, technology, or equipment.

VHT is a well-established ETF, having been launched in 2004. With an expense ratio of just 0.10%, it offers an affordable way to gain exposure to the health care sector. Moreover, the fund offers a decent dividend yield and a consistently strong performance over the long term.

ETF Holdings: A Deeper Dive

VHT's portfolio is composed of a broad range of companies within the healthcare sector. The fund holds a total of 407 stocks, with a heavy concentration in the top 10 holdings. These include major players in the health care sector such as UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Note that Eli Lilly has a near 10% weighting in the fund. This has been a major beneficiary of the weight loss theme I mentioned earlier.

Sector Composition and Weightings

VHT's portfolio is diversified across various subsectors within the healthcare industry. The largest two subsectors in VHT's portfolio belong to Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, which represent about 28.9% and 18.7% of the entire portfolio, respectively. The fund also has significant exposure to the Health Care Equipment and Health Care Services sectors.

This sector allocation allows VHT to capture the growth potential of different areas within the health care sector and spread the risk across a variety of industries.

Peer Comparison

When considering investment in VHT, it's crucial to compare it with other similar ETFs in the market. Some of the key peers to VHT include the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH), and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV).

VHT has slightly lagged IYH, but noticeably underperformed XLV. The Eli Lilly position size is higher in XLV, which explains some of the differential, given how strongly that stock has performed.

Pros and Cons of Investing in VHT and the Health Care Sector

Investing in VHT and the health care sector comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Pros

Diversification: VHT offers investors exposure to a broad range of companies within the healthcare sector, providing diversification benefits. Stable Performance: The health care sector is known for its resilience during economic downturns, making VHT a potentially stable investment. Growth Potential: With advancements in medical technology and an aging population, the health care sector is poised for significant growth.

Cons

Regulatory Risks: The health care sector is heavily regulated, and changes in health care policies can impact the performance of companies in this sector. Competition and Innovation Risks: The health care sector is highly competitive, and companies must continually innovate to stay ahead. This can lead to high research and development costs. Valuation Concerns: Some analysts argue that the health care sector, and by extension VHT, is currently overvalued, which could limit future returns.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest in VHT?

Investing in VHT offers an opportunity to gain exposure to the health care sector, which is known for its resilience and growth potential. The fund's low expense ratio, strong long-term performance, and broad diversification make it an attractive option. However, its slight underperformance compared to its peers, potential valuation concerns, and sector-specific risks are factors that investors should consider. Overall, I prefer this to Technology, and think that VHT is a good cheap way for easy access.