3 Big Fat Dividends For Retirement In April 2024

Boris Ipatov/iStock via Getty Images

When building a portfolio of stocks and funds to retire on dividends with, there are four key qualities to look for:

The dividends should come from defensive and durable business models so that the companies can support their dividends with cash flow throughout the business cycle and are unlikely to face existential threats from disruptive technologies. The dividends should be backed by strong balance sheets so that rising interest rates and/or challenging periods for the industry and/or economy do not force companies to slash their dividend in order to protect their balance sheets. The dividends should be comfortably covered by cash flow and the payouts should ideally be growing over time at a pace that at least matches inflation. The dividend yields should be high enough to cover projected retirement living expenses within the timeframe you plan to retire by. As the chart below illustrates, the higher your starting yield, the sooner you will achieve a high yield on cost in order to be able to support your desired retirement lifestyle.

Starting Dividend Yield 10-Year CAGR to achieve a 7% Yield on Cost 1% 21.48% 1.5% 16.65% 2% 13.35% 2.5% 10.84% 3% 8.84% 3.5% 7.18% 4% 5.76% 4.5% 4.52% 5% 3.42% 5.5% 2.44% 6% 1.55% Click to enlarge

In this article, we will discuss three stocks with big, fat dividends that meet these qualities, thereby making them attractive options for investors looking to retire with dividends.

#1. Realty Income Stock (O)

O is a blue chip triple net lease REIT with a track record of delivering very consistent dividend growth (106 consecutive quarters) and very strong long term total returns that makes it an ideal stock for any retiree's portfolio:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, with a real estate portfolio that consists of nearly 15,500 individual triple net lease properties with investment grade tenants that generate 40% of its rent, O owns one of the world's finest real estate empires that is built to deliver consistent cash flow performance through all sorts of economic environments.

Perhaps best of all is its fortress balance sheet that earns it an A- credit rating, gives it plenty of liquidity, and access to some of the most attractively priced capital in the triple net lease REIT sector.

Last, but not least, its next twelve month dividend yield of 5.9%, 6% discount to NAV (compared to its historic average of trading at a 20% premium to NAV), and projected 4.9% dividend CAGR through 2028 combine to give it a clear path to double-digit annualized total returns alongside relatively low fundamental risk.

#2. Enbridge Stock (ENB)

ENB is another phenomenal high-yield dividend stock as it also checks all of the boxes that we look for in dividend stocks.

First, its cash flow profile is very defensive given that many of its cash flows come from regulated assets and the remainder almost entirely come from long-term contracted assets with little to no near-term commodity price exposure and almost entirely credit-worthy counterparties. At the same time, given that over 80% of its EBITDA is protected from inflation, ENB serves as a decent inflation hedge.

Second, its BBB+ credit rating reveals the strength of its balance sheet that has a leverage ratio near the low end of its target range, substantial liquidity levels, and much of its debt not maturing for decades into the future.

Third, ENB has relatively attractive growth prospects for a company with such a conservative cash flow structure. Management is guiding for a 5% CAGR for the foreseeable future due to its $24 billion secured capital investment program that is focused primarily on regulated assets. When combined with its 1.54x DCF coverage ratio in 2023 and the stable cash flow profile, ENB's dividend looks very safe and likely to continue its 29 year growth streak at a rate that exceeds inflation for years to come.

With a 7.7% next twelve month dividend yield and a forward EV/EBITDA multiple that is nearly 20% below its historical average, the path to double digit annualized total returns is quite clear, making it a compelling buy when combined with the relatively low risk profile.

#3. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock (BXSL)

Rounding out this list is BXSL stock. It invests ~98% of its portfolio into first-lien loans, giving it greater defensiveness and more stable cash flows through downturns than many of its peers such as Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN).

Moreover, its balance sheet is investment grade with a relatively conservative 1.0x leverage ratio and $1.8 billion in liquidity. Perhaps most importantly of all, it is managed by the world's largest alternative asset manager in Blackstone (BX), giving it impressive underwriting and workout capabilities as well as access to a treasure trove of proprietary data.

The dividend is also well-covered, with the company posting a 1.25x net investment income coverage ratio in Q4 and has enjoyed strong dividend growth momentum recently.

Last, but not least, the next twelve month dividend yield of 10.1% makes it a very compelling dividend income stock right now. While the valuation does sit at a premium to NAV and the low likelihood of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes makes further dividend growth unlikely, if it can merely sustain its current dividend yield and NAV, BXSL appears poised to deliver satisfactory total returns alongside very attractive dividend income.

Investor Takeaway

As should be evident from the above analysis, O, ENB, and BXSL offer investors a durable and defensive business model, strong balance sheets, well-covered and growing dividend payouts, and very attractive current yields. Moreover, each of these businesses are poised to thrive in different environments: O is a defensive investment that is highly likely to outperform the market during economic downturns and falling interest rate environments, BXSL is likely to outperform the market during rising interest rate environments, and ENB is a bit of a hybrid between the two as its utility-like cash flow stream is likely to benefit from falling interest rates, while its exposure to the energy industry is likely to benefit from an inflationary (i.e., rising rate) environment. Between these three stocks, investors have a well-diversified core of a high-yielding portfolio that features some of the bluest of the blue chips in the REIT (VNQ), midstream (AMLP), and BDC (BIZD) sectors.