Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canada And Australia: 2 Economies With Similar Challenges

Apr. 09, 2024 4:50 AM ETEWA, FLAU, EWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.53K Followers

Summary

  • Canadian GDP per capita declined for the 6th consecutive quarter in the final quarter of 2023.
  • A new RBC study finds that more than half – one million – of 1.9 million new Canadian households by 2030 will not be able to buy a home if affordability remains close to where it is today.
  • This is not because Canadian incomes are low relative to other nations, it’s because home prices and rents have been allowed to gallop ahead thanks to monetary and fiscal policies aimed at price inflation.

Australia and Canada two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian GDP per capita declined for the 6th consecutive quarter in the final quarter of 2023; this means there are less resources per person - the standard of living is in decline.

A new RBC

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.53K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWA--
iShares MSCI Australia ETF
FLAU--
Franklin FTSE Australia ETF
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News