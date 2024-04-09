Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Upcoming Catalysts Position Perrigo For Sustained Long-Term Dividend Growth

Apr. 09, 2024 5:49 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO) StockVTRS, LLY, NVO, PFE, BMY, MRK
Summary

  • After nearly a decade of struggles, Perrigo is poised to turn the corner under the leadership of a new CEO who is only nine months in the seat.
  • Infant formula woes will be resolved in Q2 and comparisons year over year will start to be favorable in the second half of 2024.
  • Focus on total shareholder returns to be unveiled at the investor day in the fall could be a catalyst for the shares.
  • Opill, the first OTC birth control pill in the USA, could be a surprise revenue generator and is an example of new innovation and branding strategy for Perrigo.
  • Strategy for improving gross margins on USA store brand business is practical and can drive profit with only modest cash investment.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) has increased dividends for 20 consecutive years, and I believe the initiatives outlined by the new CEO will propel Perrigo to

I have been investing since 1994 as an individual investor and since 2018 I have been managing a private foundation endowment and small family office as well as a venture capital firm. My educational background is in business administration with an emphasis in corporate finance from University of Southern California. I obtained my MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Viriginia. In addition to my investment experience, I have held corporate roles in sales and marketing, finance, and briefly as a CEO of regional engineering firm. My industry experience spans semiconductors where I worked at Intel, to consumer food products at Bolthouse Farms, and equipment rental at Rain for Rent. I also helped launch, as COO, a market-neutral hedge fund focused on the utilities and infrastructure sectors. My articles on Seeking Alpha will be focused on dividend growth investing - helping investors identify entry points into companies that have a track record of paying and increasing dividend payments over 10 years and longer. While there are many ETFs and mutual funds that track these dividend paying companies, I know from experience that many individuals like to invest directly in companies and actively manage their portfolio. However, with approximately ~140 "Dividend Aristocrats/Champions" that have paid and increased dividends for 25 or more years, ~375 companies that have increased dividends for 10-24 years, and 200+ that have done so for 5-9 years it can be overwhelming for an individual to track and identify specific companies for investment. My service on Seeking Alpha will help the individual dividend growth investor manage their portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PRGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

