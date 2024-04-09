A close-up view of tap water flowing into a glass. by sonmez

In dividend growth investing, four groups of dividend payers pique my interest.

First up, there are companies with recently initiated dividends that have the potential to become great dividend growers but still have to prove it. This group can also include companies with a few years of dividend growth. I would put a company like Paycom (PAYC) in this group.

Next up are companies that have put up impressive dividend growth in the last 10 to 15 years. I think of these companies as up-and-coming Dividend Aristocrats. This group includes the likes of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Visa (V).

Third, these are Dividend Aristocrats. The companies have hiked their payouts to shareholders for between 25 years and 49 years.

Lastly, no class of dividend payers/dividend growers is as revered as the Dividend Kings. These are companies that have delivered at least 50 straight years of dividend growth to shareholders. Household names include Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP).

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

When it comes to reputations, though, there is a disparity between even Dividend Kings. The focus of today's article will be American States Water (NYSE:AWR), which boasts the longest dividend growth streak in America at 69 years. For context, the next closest water utility by dividend growth streak is California Water Service Group (CWT) at 57 years.

When I last covered AWR in December, I liked the company for its amazing dividend growth streak, steady growth prospects, A-rated balance sheet, and undervaluation. In this article, I'll be going over the water utility's fourth-quarter operating results and valuation to outline why I'm maintaining my buy rating.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

AWR's 2.5% forward dividend yield is well below the utility sector median of 3.9%. This is why it is given a D grade for dividend yield by Seeking Alpha's Quant System. Factoring in that water utilities are often viewed as the most stable of utilities, that's arguably not a bad yield for a water utility, however.

The company's 69-year dividend growth streak is what sets it apart. This is enough to earn AWR an A+ for dividend consistency from Seeking Alpha's Quant System. As I'll discuss in more detail in the dividend section later in this article, dividend growth doesn't look like it will be ending in the foreseeable future.

That's because AWR's 59% EPS payout ratio is comfortably less than the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies desire from utilities. The company's 50% debt-to-capital ratio is also firmly below the 60% debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies have as the industry-safe guideline.

Thus, AWR holds an A credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. That implies the risk of the water utility going out of business in the next 30 years is 0.66%. Put another way, AWR could survive 151 out of 152 30-year simulations.

This is partially why the projected probabilities of respective dividend cuts in the next average and severe recessions were 0.5% and 2% per the Zen Research Terminal. For what it's worth, these are the minimum dividend cut likelihoods allowed in the Zen Research Terminal.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

In my view, AWR's valuation is what seals the deal to make it worth buying here. The five-year average dividend yield of 1.7% could mean shares are worth $103 each. What's more, the 13-year average dividend yield of 1.9% could indicate AWR's shares are fairly valued at $89 apiece. Seeing as the water utility's fundamentals remain intact, I would argue a return to this dividend yield range could be a rational expectation.

AWR's 11-year normal P/E ratio of just above 32 per FAST Graphs implies that it could be worth $97 a share. Averaging out these fair values, shares of AWR could be fairly valued at $97 each. That would point to AWR being 27% undervalued from the current $70 share price (as of April 8, 2024).

If the water utility grew as anticipated and returned to fair value, here are the total returns that it may generate over the next 10 years:

2.5% yield + 8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 3.3% annual valuation multiple upside = 13.8% annual total return potential or a 264% 10-year cumulative total return against the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P 500 (SP500) or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

A Solid Fourth Quarter

AWR Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

From my perspective, AWR's results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 were respectable. The company's operating revenue declined 1.5% year-over-year to $125.2 million during the quarter. For context, that was $6.8 million under the analyst consensus according to Seeking Alpha.

AWR's operating revenue dip in the fourth quarter was entirely due to a 32.9% (or $13 million) drop in contracted services operating revenue to $26.4 million over the year-ago period. On paper, this seems to be discouraging. However, per CFO Eva Tang's opening remarks during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call, this was because of timing differences in when construction work was performed throughout 2023 compared to 2022.

The company's predominant operating segment of water benefited from a 16.8% ($12.6 million) year-over-year rise in operating revenue to $87.6 million for the fourth quarter. That was mostly thanks to the constructive regulatory outcomes noted by CEO Robert Sprowls in his opening remarks during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call.

Lastly, AWR's electric operating revenue edged 1.7% (~$0.2 million) higher over the year-ago period to $11.1 million during the fourth quarter. This was made possible by a slightly higher demand for electricity from customers.

Moving down the income statement, AWR's adjusted diluted EPS grew by 3.8% year-over-year to $0.55 in the fourth quarter. This was $0.02 better than the analyst consensus according to Seeking Alpha. Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by a 7.7% reduction in the company's operating expenses for the quarter, which stemmed from sound cost management. That led to an expansion in AWR's non-GAAP net profit margin during the quarter.

Looking out a few years, the future seems to be bright for AWR. In 2023, the company invested a record $175.7 million in projects. As this is reflected throughout 2024 and in future years, this should expand the company's earnings base.

Last August, Golden State Water Company also filed a general rate case with the California Public Utilities Commission. This requested capital budget was $611.4 million over the 2025 through 2027 rate cycle. If approved by CPUC, that level of investment should allow GSWC to continue growing its adopted average water rate base by 10% annually as it has since 2018.

AWR also has the financial fortitude to fund these significant capital investments. The company's interest coverage ratio in 2023 was 4.9. For a regulated water utility, this is an exceptionally robust interest coverage ratio. That explains AWR's A credit rating, which affords it a low cost of capital to fund more growth projects (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details were sourced from AWR's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release and AWR's Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation).

The 70th Consecutive Dividend Hike Is Around The Corner

In late July or early August, AWR will likely extend its dividend growth streak to 70 years straight. Even after such a lengthy dividend growth streak, dividend growth has remained high. In the past five years, the quarterly dividend per share has cumulatively compounded by 56.4% to the current rate of $0.43 - - a 9.4% compound annual growth rate. My best guess is that the quarterly dividend per share declared in late July or early August will be 8.1% higher or $0.465.

This is because the FAST Graphs adjusted diluted EPS consensus is $3.03 for AWR in 2024. If this plays out and my dividend growth prediction is correct, the water utility would be slated to pay $1.79 in dividends per share during the year. This would be a 59.1% payout ratio, which should be a very manageable dividend obligation for the company to meet in the years ahead.

Risks To Consider

AWR is a tremendous business, but some risks are worth monitoring as the years unfold.

Aside from the modest contributions from the contracted services business, the vast majority of AWR's operating revenue is derived in California. Just as I discussed in my previous article, this opens up the company to a few noteworthy risks.

For one, AWR's growth is largely dependent on constructive regulatory outcomes. Up to this point, the company has secured positive outcomes with CPUC. There's no guarantee that this will continue, though. If AWR's rate cases have negative outcomes, its growth story could be broken.

AWR's business operations could also be interrupted by natural disasters like earthquakes and wildfires, which could impact near-term operating results. Not to mention that long-term results could be impaired if these natural disasters inflict more monetary damage on AWR's infrastructure than its commercially insured coverage.

The other ramification of being concentrated in California is the long-term uncertainty of the company's water supply. If AWR can't maintain access to economically feasible water, its results could also be hurt.

Summary: An Unmatched Dividend Growth Track Record For An Interesting Value

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Trading at a blended P/E ratio of just 24.1, AWR is priced well below the 11-year normal P/E ratio of 32.2. As interest rates start to get cut, I believe the stock will be due for a recovery in its earnings multiple to 30 or higher.

If this were to happen and AWR could match the growth consensus, cumulative total returns of up to 69% could be possible through 2026. Along with the company's quality, this is what makes it an intriguing buy right now.