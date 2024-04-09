Anna Richard/iStock via Getty Images

Delivering a total return of almost 500% since the Great Financial Crisis of 08/09, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has significantly outperformed both its E&P peers index (XOP) and the broader US Oil & Gas Complex (XLE). I believe this outperformance can continue with EOG's cost-advantaged "Premium Drilling" strategy generating superior returns on capital and a fortress balance sheet providing flexibility throughout the cycle. I see ~16% price upside based on a 50/50 blend of a NAV valuation and an 18.3x multiple on consensus 24E FCF/sh and initiate EOG shares at Overweight.

Data by YCharts

[Note: All financial data from EOG's latest 10-K and Investor Handout. "Key US E&P peers" refer to Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Marathon Oil (MRO), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Devon Energy (DVN). Additional "North American Integrated Oils peers" referenced are ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Cenovus (CVE) and Imperial Oil (IMO).]

Company Overview

Headquartered in Houston, EOG Resources is the third-largest independent US Oil and Gas exploration and production ("E&P") company behind COP and OXY with a current market cap of $74B. Founded in 1999 as Enron Oil & Gas (yes THAT Enron), the company started as a gas producer in the Barnett and Marcellus shales before eventually transitioning to oil and building up a significant position in key US liquids-rich basins along with changing its name to the by that time more appealing name EOG Resources.

US Footprint (EOG IR)

As of 2024, the Permian and specifically its Delaware subbasin is the company's single largest contributor of volumes with ~2/3 of group production with EOG holding 395k net acres. Other key US producing areas are the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas and the Rockies with its DJ, Powder River and Bakken plays.

In recent years EOG has also begun to develop new frontiers including the highly prolific Utica shale, a liquids-rich formation lying beneath the Appalachian Marcellus shale which the company had exited previously due to its strategic shift towards oil. With drilling having commenced in 2023, wells in the play have proved to be highly liquids rich with the Timberwolf package delivering up to 85% in oil and NGLs while the October Xavier package produced up to 75% liquids. For 2024, EOG plans four more exploratory wells in the White Rhino package, aimed at delivering even higher liquids shares due to advantaged location in the formation's oil zone.

Utica Developments (EOG IR)

Another recent development has been the Dorado gas play of South Texas, itself part of the broader Eagle Ford shale and located on the border to Mexico. With ~160k net acres EOG is the prime operator in the play with produces natural having a highly advantaged geography to serve as either feedstock in US GoM refineries or be liquefied into LNG, both of which should enable a more favorable pricing and return profile for EOG.

Dorado Footprint (EOG IR)

Interest in several deepwater blocks off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago remains EOG's only ex-US footprint with the company having first started operations more than two decades ago and currently being its 4th largest producer overall. Production in T&T is exclusively natural gas (~160Kcfd) and targeted at feeding the significant local LNG developments which are currently heavily undersupplied, allowing for favorable pricing relative to US domestic gas.

With T&T already accounting for ~9% of total gas output, the country plays a significant role in what I estimate to be EOG's mid and long-term strategy, aiming at growing its exposure to LNG and international gas to overcome a weak domestic pricing outlook and realize pricing advantages vs competitors. For 2024, EOG aims to expand supply by almost a third or ~50Kcfd through development and completion of currently remaining wells in the Modified U(a) Block's drilling program, bringing T&T share of group gas production to ~11%.

T&T Footprint (EOG IR)

Key Investment Thesis

High-quality assets generate industry-leading per barrel metrics and the lowest cash breakeven among large cap US shale producers. As per the company's official statement, EOG aims to be the highest return, lowest cost, and lowest emissions producer, a claim I find highly supported by its achieved financial metrics. During 2023, EOG generated ~$13.6 in EBITDA and ~$9.9 in EBIT per flowing barrel, 15% and 34% ahead of peer average respectively.

US E&Ps per Barrel Returns (Company Filings)

EOG's superior profitability is underscored by some of the lowest expenses in the industry with every produced barrel amounting to ~$3.6 in Opex (Opex defined as production cost + transport & gathering) and ~$3.6 in DD&A versus industry averages of ~$3.9 and $4.6. I view those figures as highlighting EOG's superior drilling efficiencies, state-of-the-art asset base and lean corporate overhead with decentralized decision-making anchored in seven largely independent regional divisions.

US E&Ps per Barrel Costs (Company Filings)

I view management's focus on prime drilling locations and effective use of technology as a key competitive advantage for EOG, enabling it to achieve industry-leading returns. Since the implementation of the company's "Premium Drilling" strategy in 2015, EOG was able to cut the oil price required to maintain operations at 10% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) by almost 50% from above $80 to $44 as of YE23. EOG also achieves cash flow breakeven at one of the lowest price points in the industry at ~$30/bbl Brent, only matched by pure play Permian operator FANG.

US E&Ps Cash Breakeven (Company Filings)

Owed to its focus on both advantaged drilling locations and operational excellence, I also see EOG as one of the best explorers in the space, which is highlighted by its average finding & development ("F&D") cost as measured over the last 3 years undercutting peers by ~20%. At currently ~$5.7 (peers ~$7.2), the company has been able to decrease average F&D cost by more than 68% since 2014, above peers at ~62% decrease.

3Y Average F&D Costs per Barrel (Bloomberg)

With a superior cost structure and strict investment and capital discipline, EOG generated the highest FY23 ROCE (defined as Net Income over Assets less liabilities ex debt and minority interests) at 25%, significantly ahead of both its US E&Ps at ~16% and North American Integrated Oils at ~14%.

US Oils FY23 Achieved ROCE (Company Filings)

Net cash balance sheet a key competitive advantage to ensure flexibility and shareholder returns through the cycle. EOG has historically maintained a strong balance sheet with currently ~$0.5B in net cash, giving the company a key advantage in navigating oil and gas cycles. Since 2014, EOG has consistently had below peer leverage (Net Debt/DACF) and gearing (Net Debt as % of Assets) ratios, mainly attributed to prudent cost management and flexibility in short term cash allocation.

Net Debt/DACF (Company Filings) Net Debt as % of Assets (Company Filings)

Attributed to its balance sheet and cash optionality, EOG has also been a consistent outperformer in realized Returns on Equity ("ROE") while simultaneously being significantly less volatile in the face of changing commodity prices. Since 2019 EOG's ROE has averaged ~19%, more than 7pp above peer average with an average downwards standard deviation of ~5% vs ~12% for peers.

Realized Return on Equity (Company Filings)

Favorable shareholder distribution framework with the highest base dividend yield among peers and ~25% L10Y growth CAGR. EOG management aims to deploy a minimum 70% of generated FCF towards shareholder returns, the primary vehicle of which being its sizeable base dividend at currently $3.64 per common share to be paid in 2024, up 10% YoY. During 2023, the company also paid out ~$1.5B in special dividends and repurchased ~$1B worth of shares for a total shareholder distribution yield of ~8.2%.

Even with $4B of currently outstanding buyback authorization, I estimate common and special dividends to remain EOG's primary tool of driving shareholder. Driven by the added flexibility that its lowly levered balance sheet offers, EOG's dividend has significantly outgrown both its E&P and Integrated peers over the last 10 years, a period that was characterized by significant volatility in commodity markets with several years of low oil and gas prices including the Covid-19 crash. At ~25% CAGR EOG's common dividends have grown at almost double that of runners-up Imperial Oil of Canada with all of its E&P peers having achieved net negative dividend growth over the period.

US Oils L10Y Dividend CAGR (Bloomberg)

Plotting dividend growth rates against forward yields, EOG is in a highly favorable position of offering a rare combination of growth and yield with the two Supermajors XOM and CVX the only players to exceed EOG's yield but only having grown at MSD.

Company Filings

Depending on the actual payout ratio, which I assume to be 85% in a base case scenario consistent with FY23 and at current street consensus FCF of $5.3B for 24E, I see EOG offering an up to 7.2% forward shareholder yield.

EOG 24E Shareholder Distributions (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

Discounted valuation at lowest premium vs peers in 2 years allows for significant mean reversion potential. EOG has historically traded for a ~41% premium vs its key US E&P peers on forward P/FCF. Over the last 2 years, this historical premium has eroded with current valuation just ~13% above peer average, a development I do not find justified given EOG's continued peer-leading execution and its unique balance sheet strength. I estimate significant potential for mean reversion towards historical premia in the near to midterm as the market reprices EOG based on its strong fundamentals and premium asset base.

Forward P/FCF Multiples (Bloomberg)

N5Y Production Forecast

A key component to EOG's strategy and core philosophy of its management has always been organic growth. The company's latest large-scale acquisition came back in 2016 when it acquired Yates Petroleum for $2.5B, adding ~30Kboed of production and 1.6MM net acres to its footprint. Since 2018, production has grown at ~6% annualized, significantly behind most peers, driven to a large extent by acquisitions with OXY acquiring Anadarko in 2019 and COP buying out Concho and Shell's Permian assets in 2020. EOG, meanwhile, has refrained from any sizeable M&A activity, notably also staying on the sidelines as the latest consolidation boom in shale kicked in when FANG announced its takeover of Endeavor and OXY placed its offer for CrownRock.

2018-2023 Production CAGR (Company Filings)

Through 2028, I assume EOG can match its previous L5Y production growth rate with a ~5% annual growth in oil volumes balanced by a higher ramp-up in natural gas driven by both the Dorado and T&T. With an already relatively gassy portfolio as opposed to peers, I expect EOG to position itself further and further towards lucrative European and Asian LNG export markets, aided by advantaged production locations near the Gulf Coast and Trinidad's liquefaction facilities. By further growing the share of its gas production indexed to higher priced Brent or Japan-Korea-Markers, I estimate the company's current competitive advantage in gas price realization versus peers which largely rely on US-HH based prices to further expand.

EOG Production Forecast (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

Valuation

I derive my price target for EOG through a 50/50 blend of a fundamental NAV valuation of its currently producing assets and a peer-derived multiple on analyst consensus 24E FCF/share.

NAV

Key assumptions are a liquid decline rate of 12% and a gas decline rate of 8% to account for EOG's shale-dominated portfolio, as well as a 10% decrease in current production costs of $3.12/boe through 2028. For a deeper dive into the NAV methodology, please see my recent note on Chevron.

Under those assumptions and a tax rate of 25%, I calculate a total value of $78B for EOG's oil and gas producing assets. Given the company's long runway in NGL production at assumed decline rates, I cut my forecast from 2044 at $1B estimated exit value.

EOG NAV Model (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

Adding current undeveloped acreage which I estimate at a very conservative $5,000 per US-domestic net acre and $1,000 per RoW acre, I calculate a total enterprise value of $87B, translating to ~$89 in EV per FY23 flowing barrel and ~$15 per boe of YE23 proved reserves. Adjusting for the company's net cash position and minority interest yields a fair equity value of $88B and an implied share price of $151.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

P/FCF

EOG has historically traded at a ~41% premium to peers on forward P/FCF. Assuming a similar premium to current peer average trading multiples of 13.0x due to the company's continued strong execution and balance sheet flexibility, I assign EOG an 18.3x multiple. Applied on consensus estimated $8.69 in 24E FCF per share, this yields a price target of $159.

Weighing both methodologies equally at 50% I derive a blended price target of $157, implying ~16% from current trading levels.