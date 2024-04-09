Wall Street Breakfast: Plan B

Plan B

The Biden administration is doubling down on efforts to cancel student loan debt, with a new initiative that is aimed at forgiving the bills of around 30M Americans. "While a college degree still is a ticket to the middle class, that ticket is becoming much too expensive," President Biden declared. "I'm not stopping." The latest pitch builds on the dozens of executive actions taken to cancel $146B for 4M borrowers, which followed a Supreme Court decision from last summer that struck down a broader proposal aimed at eliminating nearly a quarter of America's $1.7T in outstanding student debt.



Snapshot: Searching for alternative paths to debt forgiveness, the White House has amended the payments of public service workers and made changes to income-driven repayment plans. It also made debt cancellation available via administrative adjustments and for borrowers with disabilities. The latest plan would also be targeted, impacting borrowers with balances greater than what they originally borrowed and those who have been in repayment for at least two decades. Eligibility would also be extended to students who attended institutions that couldn't participate in federal loan programs or those who are at risk of default or other financial hardship.



"When the Supreme Court struck down the President's boldest student debt relief plan, within hours, we said, 'We won’t be deterred.'" Education Secretary Miguel Cardona declared. "Today's announcement shows that we're continuing to fulfill our promises." Expect additional legal challenges this time around, but the new measures could have more weight in court, given their scope and basis on the Higher Education Act of 1965, instead of the national emergency-focused Heroes Act of 2003.



Outlook: The concept of student debt cancellation, even if it would pass through Congress, continues to divide the country. Some say it would benefit borrowers at a time of high inflation, while others have flagged it as an unfair measure for those who chose not to go to college because of the cost, don't have loans, or have already paid them off. Some economists even maintain that debt forgiveness can be a contributor to higher prices or encourage colleges and universities to continue raising their tuition costs. Student loan-related stocks include Navient (NAVI), Nelnet (NNI), Sallie Mae (SLM) and SoFi (SOFI). (8 comments)

Higher rates = higher inflation?

It might be a radical equation, but J.P. Morgan's Jack Manley believes it to be the case. "You slice and dice inflation and whether you're looking at the headline number, whether you're looking at the core number, you're removing the goods equation - so much of it has to do with the rate environment," he explained, adding that there won't be downward pressure on inflation until shelter costs cool down. With recent inflation reports surprising to the upside, markets are now pricing in just two rate cuts this year, with some starting to speculate there may be none at all. (15 comments)

Pass the chips

The Biden administration is expected to award more than $6B to Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) next week to support the expansion of its chip production facility in Texas. The award is expected to be the third largest of the recent grants under the CHIPS and Science Act, behind Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), which secured up to $6.6B in grants, and Intel (INTC), which received up to $8.5B. The CHIPS and Science grants are aimed at bolstering domestic manufacturing, as well as reducing reliance on China and Taiwan. (3 comments)

Sino spotlight

Wrapping up a four-day trip to China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Beijing to change its industrial policy. At issue are "artificially" cheap Chinese products that are flooding the global market, threatening the viability of American and foreign firms. She also recalled the "China shock" of the 2000s that caused millions of job losses, firmly stating that the U.S. "will not accept that reality again." In response, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said the U.S. must "abide by the basic norms of market economy including fair competition and open cooperation, and view the issue of production capacity objectively." (3 comments)

