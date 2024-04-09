Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom Stock: What I Was Afraid Of Might Not Exist (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 09, 2024 7:30 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock, AVGO:CA Stock
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Broadcom's Q1 2024 results exceeded expectations, with strong growth in the Infrastructure Software segments.
  • The company's free cash flow increased significantly. I expect that AVGO's cyclical trough in terms of gross margin will soon be over, and we'll see growth back to the peaks.
  • According to my DCF model, Broadcom's shares could be undervalued by as much as 25.5% - that's a significant upside potential amid AI tailwinds.
  • Despite the many existing risks, I'm pleased to have found an explanation for the somewhat high and frightening valuation of the AVGO stock. I'm upgrading AVGO to "Buy"
Broadcom

G0d4ather

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock last July. Although I was relatively positive, I did not dare to assign a "Buy" rating at the time, fearing that there was no explicit margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

