About three months ago, I wrote an update article on Perma-Fix (NASDAQ:PESI), a company I have been following and writing about on Seeking Alpha for some time. Since then, the stock is up well over 40%. While every optimistic future opportunity I shared for the company is still on the table-and I will update on each of those below-a new, larger opportunity has since presented itself. One that the company, according to a recent press release, believes "marks potentially the single largest achievement in the history of the Company" (emphasis mine).

As you can see from the press release, as well as from the prepared remarks and Q&A on the recent 4Q23 earnings call, PESI's management team believes they have developed a revolutionary, proprietary treatment process whereby they "virtually eliminate PFAS compounds (minimum of 99.9999% destruction) and reduce the environmental liability associated with these materials." According to the company, "the process is effective and can be applied to a variety of potential markets, including liquids, solids, soils, biosolids, and sludges." In other words, PESI's treatment process should work on virtually all environmentally polluted areas.

As per the press release, the company is currently constructing a full-size, operational treatment plant at one of its facilities, with plans to construct two additional plants by EOY25. They would then have a PFAS treatment facility at each of their three US locations. Below, I will discuss this PFAS opportunity based on the company's communication with investors, as well as my own research on the topic. Ultimately, I believe this opportunity for PESI-especially combined with the Hanford and European opportunities in its core business-cannot be overstated. By that, I mean that PESI absolutely has the potential to be a 10-bagger or more. While that may seem hyperbolic initially, I believe the information I provide below will show that statement to be within reason. Keep in mind that PESI is currently valued at a roughly $170M market cap. A ten-bagger would put the company around a $1.7B valuation. While I will also discuss the inherent risks associated with PESI, I believe the upside is enormous given this new PFAS development and the continued progress we are seeing from the Hanford cleanup site.

PFAS Opportunity Coming Out of Nowhere

PESI's recent announcements about PFAS, which began in the 4Q23 earnings press release, and continued in the 4Q earnings call, seemingly came out of nowhere. Up until that time, the company had been tight-lipped about their work in this area. However, as noted in their most recent press release, this new treatment process "is the culmination of years of R&D." The brain behind that R&D is PESI's co-founder and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Lou Centofanti. In speaking with sources familiar with the company, I learned that Mr. Centofanti has dedicated years to working on a PFAS treatment method that focuses on a non-incineration, chemical-based process.

Apparently, over the past year or so, Mr. Centofanti and team made significant breakthroughs that have led PESI to this point. Since those breakthroughs over a year ago, the company has not experienced any major setback in its treatment process. Eventually, this progress culminated in the company sharing their success on the 4Q call and now releasing a stand-alone press release discussing their near-term plans to commercialize their treatment process.

What PESI's PFAS Solution Does

Before getting into the commercialization plans, I want to step back to discuss what PESI's PFAS treatment process accomplishes. And before mentioning that, I do want to note that, according to sources familiar with the company, their results have been verified by a major public university, as well as a separate, independent lab.

As briefly mentioned already, PESI's treatment is a non-incineration, chemical-based process. This is key because the current incineration process being used in some places results in off-gas. In other words, while incineration may get rid of the PFAS product, it releases toxic PFAS chemicals into the air and also, eventually, into the ground and water. As for PESI's process, it allegedly eliminates the PFAS compounds (minimum 99.9999% destruction), with no off-gas.

This is important because it means not only would PESI's solution compete with the incineration process, but it would also compete with the separation process, by which PFAS-polluted water can be turned into safely drinkable water. Because of that, the TAM (total addressable market) for PESI's solution is enormous. With that in mind, I will now turn to PESI's plans to commercialize their treatment process.

PESI's Commercialization of PFAS

Based upon my review of the 4Q23 earnings call, the recent press release, and my own discussions with people familiar with PESI, I believe PESI could commercialize their PFAS treatment process in the following ways:

Direct Treatment of Waste On-Site. This is very clearly one of PESI's plans based on the press release. Not only is the company building its first plant at its Florida location, but plans to build two more in 2025, one each at its Tennessee and Washington locations. I believe the company plans to operate these plants 24/7 with little staffing required and relatively low overhead. In fact, I have heard estimates that 5-10 people, at most, would be needed to operate each shift at a plant. However, as I will discuss below, there is plenty of demand for PFAS treatment, and PESI is a small company, so I expect them to also:

License Treatment to Other Companies. This was clearly delineated on the earnings call as a possibility, and one that seems to me to make a ton of sense. PESI is obviously a small company and PFAS is an enormous problem. The time and effort it would take for PESI to scale to directly treat the TAM of PFAS waste makes that approach inefficient. Based upon management's commentary on the earnings call, it seems quite feasible that PESI could license its treatment process to either larger companies or companies that focus on treating niche markets. The downside to licensing is obviously less revenue; the upside is quicker uptake and zero cost associated with the licensing revenue (save the minor legal expense and income tax expense).

Partnering With Other Companies. This approach could possibly be a blend of the two listed above and may be most suitable for companies similar to, but much larger than, PESI. This option could potentially result in a joint venture (JV) where PESI splits the cost of opening a new plant/modifying an existing plant with its JV partner and shares the revenue and associated operating expenses.

Perma-Fix Florida Facility (PESI Website)

I believe any and all of these options are currently on the table. In fact, I have heard some companies have already reached out to PESI about partnering/licensing-type arrangements.

PESI's Target Market

As the company referenced in the recent press release, Barron's estimates the cleanup cost for PFAS compounds could exceed $200 billion. They further highlighted a study from the US Geological Survey that found PFAS chemicals in 45% of US tap water. They further referenced a $10.3B settlement made by 3M over water pollution claims involving 3M's use of PFAS. To be succinct, there is no shortage of demand for a PFAS treatment process that is both effective and efficient. And that is precisely what PESI believes they have found.

As noted above, PESI is not likely to attack this total PFAS treatment market alone. For example, I would expect PESI to license its treatment process for the purpose of purifying tap water. That does not seem to be the type of product to be treated at one of their three planned locations. So, what does PESI plan to treat at those locations, and how much demand is there for that type of product?

Well, the press release was pretty clear that PESI is interested in treating: "AFFF firefighting foams, both expired concentrate and flushing liquids, contaminated liquids from PFAS systems, and other water-based separation products from a variety of industrial systems." In my conversations with people close to the company, it seems that AFFF (aqueous film forming foam) is of particular significance. AFFF is currently being stored at every major US airport, as well as many international airports. It could be safely transported to a PESI facility for treatment.

My interpretation on this situation is that PESI considers AFFF to be what we might call "low hanging fruit." It seems that PESI may already have customers lined up waiting for them to start treating the AFFF for them. And this makes sense; after all, it was because of current PESI customer demand that the company even started exploring a PFAS treatment process in the first place. The demand from current PESI customers for a PFAS solution is so robust that, according to one person with whom I spoke, the company is likely to not even need to advertise its solution to other entities until a year or more into its PFAS operations!

Based on the information I provided above, I believe investors will be able to see not only why I am so excited about the PFAS opportunity at PESI, but also why the stock has risen significantly since the 4Q23 earnings call. While PFAS is an enormous opportunity, I want to make sure investors do not lose sight of other significant developments as it relates to PESI's current core business of treating nuclear waste. So, I will now turn to some brief updates on that, beginning with Hanford.

Hanford Secondary Waste

As a reminder, in early 2023, PESI was awarded a minimum 10-year contract with the DOE (Department of Energy) to treat secondary waste from the Hanford cleanup site's low-level waste vitrification plant (vit plant). Secondary waste is created in multiple ways, including:

water used to move the nuclear waste from the current storage tanks to the vit plant;

water that results from the vitrification process itself (2-3 gallons of secondary waste water is estimated for every gallon of nuclear waste treated; that would be roughly 100-150 gallons of secondary waste water from the vit plant);

items like PPE and other miscellaneous items or objects that become contaminated from the cleanup process.

Again, PESI has already been awarded the contract for secondary waste. The only thing holding them back from earning money from this contract is the actual operation of the vit plant. The secondary waste will only be created once the vit plant is operational. Therefore, it is important for us to monitor the progress of the vit plant.

Currently, every source I have checked, including the DOE's own Hanford website, indicates the vit plant is expected to be operational by end of 1Q25. In fact, just a week or so ago we learned the two main heaters at the vit plant reached peak temperature, a major milestone towards the plant becoming fully operational.

Hanford Tanks (Hanford Cleanup Website)

In addition to this, I recently picked up on a subtle, yet in my mind, important data point. According to sources close to PESI, the company has recently been communicating in more detail and more frequently with the DOE in terms of developing a strategy for PESI treating the secondary waste. This is quite a change from the past, when PESI would hear infrequently from the DOE related to Hanford secondary waste. The increased communication is another clear sign the Hanford vit plant is progressing towards becoming operational.

PESI management has been clear that treating this secondary waste would more than double the current annual total waste treatment business of PESI. As such, the company estimates a full year of secondary waste treatment could drop as much as $3.00/share to the bottom line-not bad for a company currently valued in the $12-13/share range!

Hanford Grouting

The Hanford Test Bed Initiative ("TBI") is a treatment alternative proposed at Hanford that would result in some of the low-level nuclear waste being treated via grouting as a complementary method to vitrification at the onsite vit plant. It is important to note that grouting is seen as a complementary, and not competitive, alternative to vitrification. In short, using the grouting method as a complementary/supplementary method would speed up the cleaning process, estimated to take several decades.

Currently, PESI has the only facility (its Northwest facility in Washington, adjacent to the Hanford site itself) certified to treat the Hanford low-level waste using the grouting method. It has been widely believed that if the DOE pursued grouting as a supplementary treatment, that PESI would automatically be awarded the treatment. Consequently, many people were surprised when the DOE recently noted they will seek to have two other facilities certified to grout Hanford waste.

In the bigger picture, it makes a lot of sense for the DOE to want more than one possible supplier certified. On the other hand, it seems impractical that the DOE will actually ship millions of untreated nuclear waste over the highway/rail system. And that is exactly what would have to happen for a company besides PESI to be the one chosen to treat Hanford's waste via grouting. More likely what happens is the DOE sends a small amount of the waste to each of these entities to be certified, and then can claim they have an alternative/backup plan should PESI experience any difficulties with handling all of the work themselves. And then, after all of this, the majority of the waste will be sent to PESI for treatment. The ecological, political, and social cost of a nuclear waste spill should be too high for the DOE to actually ship millions of gallons of this untreated, liquid waste over highway/rail.

In speaking with people familiar with the company, PESI treating all of the waste to be grouted would likely nearly double the company's entire FY23 revenue. So, whether they receive one-half or even just one-third of the total waste to be grouted, playing a role in that process will obviously be a material event for the company.

European Expansion

In my last article on PESI, I asked if the relatively recent Italy contract win signaled the opening of the door to treating European nuclear waste. I noted that I suspected that could be the case. Based on the commentary on the 4Q23 call, it seems that PESI management is confident that is indeed the case.

During the Q&A, CEO Mark Duff talked in-depth about Germany specifically, and Europe in general. According to Duff, PESI is "working with several different entities in Europe" that participated in a recent conference with PESI. He then went on to mention "two different clients in Germany" and discussions with them about the types of wastes PESI could treat, and the types that would be sent to PESI's partners for Europe.

Overall, Europe sounds positive, with Duff noting: "it's really kind of unfolding at this point, but all pointing towards early '25 to get rolling." By that, Duff clearly means the actual treatment of the waste. The company already announced a large deal in Italy earlier this year, and I believe they will be able to announce additional deals in Europe by the end of summer, if not sooner.

Europe is several decades behind the US in terms of properly treating/disposing nuclear waste. Consequently, the TAM for PESI in Europe is large and presents yet another material growth opportunity for the company in the years ahead.

Risks

I have obviously spoken in-depth about the multiple, massive opportunities in front of PESI. As with any company, PESI is not without risks, and we should be aware of those as well. I will highlight four risks to consider below.

I want to point out that all of these opportunities I mentioned-PFAS, Hanford, Europe-are future opportunities. As future opportunities, that means that some of them could fall through or be delayed. For PFAS, I currently expect the company to begin commercial treatment in October 2024 at the earliest. For Hanford secondary waste, I would expect mid-year 2025; for grouting, 2026. And, finally, for Europe, I expect early 2025. That said, keep in mind that PESI currently has a business operating at around breakeven, so it is not as though the entire company is dependent on these future opportunities-it's just that the future opportunities are what make PESI a possibly lucrative investment opportunity. It is also why PESI currently trades at a valuation its current fundamentals alone arguably do not justify. As the company noted in the recent PFAS press release: "there are inherent risks and potential delays with any new technology, especially as we continue to scale the process." We should not ignore these risks, although I believe they are mitigated by the fact that PESI "believe[s] that this [treatment] process is highly scalable with minimal capex or labor costs required." In other words, I do not believe the company is going to spend a lot of money to become operational in PFAS treatment. Nevertheless, there is a risk the company will need to invest more time/money than they currently project. Third, despite the relatively low capex related to PFAS, the company may also need capex to increase capacity ahead of the Hanford secondary waste and grouting treatments. Of course, the fear here would be an equity raise. At this point, it should be noted that the company has multiple avenues available to raise these funds besides equity. Further, it should be noted that in speaking with people familiar with the company, current capex needs are estimated to be $5M or below-very small compared to the market cap and the opportunities ahead. Instead of an equity raise, PESI could consider taking on some debt. Moreover, it is possible that a licensing deal or partnership could result in some upfront payments and/or revenue received ahead of their capex needs. In any case, while raising funds is a risk, it is one that seems quite minimal to me under current circumstances. I believe investors should consider that PESI could be relatively volatile as these opportunities unfold into reality. While I truly believe PESI has multibagger potential from current prices, virtually no stock goes up in a straight line. Therefore, investors should weigh the risk/reward and allocate to PESI based upon their own personal goals and risk profile.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

In my last article, I stated that I had a near-term target of $12.00/share. Of course, that was before we heard about PESI's PFAS opportunity, which, to me, is a game changer. Currently, management is guiding for a $2M revenue contribution from PFAS in 2024. Let's talk about what that implies.

Management tends to be conservative versus being promotional. Now, that does NOT mean management never misses guidance due to delays outside its control. This recently happened, for example, with the OSMS contract (still not awarded) and the Italy contract, which was expected to be awarded in early 4Q23. Ultimately, Italy was awarded to PESI, but it was not awarded until 1Q24. In any case, all of these situations were entirely outside PESI's control. They did not rely on PESI to accomplish the work; they relied on other entities to award the work. With PFAS, PESI is in full control. We should note that guidance of $2M for 2024 includes a contribution from one plant for, at absolutely most, one quarter of the year. That means that one plant operating for a full year should contribute anywhere from $8-12M annually. Then, when you add two more plants, you get to the $30M annual revenue range-a massive increase in revenue from current numbers. These PFAS estimates clearly do not include any revenue from licensing or partnerships; and in the case of licensing, almost all that revenue would drop to the pre-tax bottom line. All in all, we are talking about an entirely transformative impact to PESI. Again, as they noted, an opportunity that "marks potentially the single largest achievement in the history of the Company." The above does not even mention Hanford and Europe, nor the OSMS possibility that I did not have room to discuss in this article, but mentioned in previous articles. Nor do I have time to address in-depth the potential of PESI being added to the Russell 2000 and the implications to the share price of the artificial/forced buying from institutions if that happens later this year.

All in all, PESI's valuation at this time is as much qualitative as it is quantitative. Still, I like numbers, so I will reference some. PESI could earn $2.00-3.00/share on Hanford secondary waste. They could earn similar amounts from Hanford grouting. I believe they could also earn $1.50/share from licensing agreements stemming from a mere $200M of revenue annually to a licensee (remember that Barron's believes PFAS treatment is a minimum $200B endeavor). And that does not include any contribution to EPS from direct treatment of PFAS waste.

When you add these altogether, even discounting for overestimates I might have made, is it not feasible to see PESI earning $3.00/share in 2026, while also still growing? Do you slap a 10x multiple on that? Or 20x multiple? I will leave that to each investor to determine and to weigh against the risks. In any case, using those multiples, you have a $30-60/share stock at that point. Yes, that is a very broad window because, as I noted, there are many qualitative factors to consider. Regardless, the projected stock price is multiples higher than the current $12-13/share range.

Conclusion

It is difficult to overstate the opportunities ahead of PESI. They are currently a sub-$200M company. With Hanford, Europe, and PFAS opportunities working out even remotely well, could they not be a $2B company (10-bagger)? At even well below my current estimates for EPS, could they not be a $30-60/share company, representing incredible returns? That is all to be seen based upon how the government proceeds at Hanford, how the European Union and its various countries progress in treating nuclear waste, and how PESI itself performs in operationalizing one to three plants for PFAS treatments. While the risks I outlined should be considered and weighed, I am currently unaware of a stock with more relatively near-term (2-3 year) upside than PESI, which is why the company remains a staple in my portfolio.