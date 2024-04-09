Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
In The Pipe, Five-By-Five

Summary

  • Broad-based global economic indicators have clearly improved in the past three-to-six months, and this has happened as inflation has come down.
  • The major DM central banks might not have started their easing cycle yet, but the underlying thrust of global monetary policy has clearly shifted, all the same.
  • Obviously, economic strength could become a burden on markets to the extent that it prompts central banks to abandon their plans to cut interest rates.

Graph Stock Chart Stock Market Digital FUI

Just_Super

I recently said that markets were cruising for a bruising. For now, they’re just cruising, mirroring the path set by Corporal Ferro as she guides her drop ship to a perfect landing on LV-426 in James Cameron’s Aliens.

555 Followers
Claus Vistesen is a Danish economist who specialises in macroeconomics. He holds a postgraduate degree in Economics. His primary research interests include demographics, macroeconomics and international finance which he practices as Chief Eurozone Economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics. His contributions at Seeking Alpha represent his views alone, and have nothing to do with his employer. He can be contacted through his e-mail (clausvistesen@gmail.com) or through his website (clausvistesen.com) where you can also find most of his writing. He enjoys the interaction with Seeking Alpha readership a lot and will try to reply to all of the comments you throw his way.

