10 Top REITs To Buy In 2024

Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ) represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity today.

You may roll your eyes at that statement, but it is not an exaggeration. In fact, if anything, "once-in-a-decade" might be an understatement. Public REITs have not been this cheaply valued relative to the broader market since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009:

This chart ended at the end of 2023, but since then, REITs have only become cheaper while the S&P 500 (SPY) has become more richly valued.

Year to date, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has shed about 5% of its value, while the SPY has gained nearly 10%.

Have REITs gotten so cheap because of poor fundamental performance, either currently or expected in the near future?

No.

Instead, REITs have gotten this cheap primarily for two reasons:

Interest rates have risen considerably since their 2020 lows, creating a headwind for REITs when it comes to refinancing and also creating competition for income investors' dollars. There is a wave of new supply hitting the market now that was started a few years ago when debt was cheap and rents were soaring.

On the first point, note that because of the continued disinflationary trend, the Federal Reserve remains intent on cutting their key policy rate three times this year, followed by more next year. This should ease interest rates back down over the next few years.

Moreover, unlike most private forms of commercial real estate investment in which loan-to-value ratios are in the range of 60-70% with short-term fixed-rate periods, REITs have an average debt-to-market value of about 35% and the vast majority of their debt features fixed interest rates for a weighted average period of about 7 years.

On the second point, it is true that the value and pricing power of CRE is heavily determined by the balance of supply and demand.

To quote the late billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell:

The most significant factor influencing real estate's future value is competition. ... The most intelligent investment may perform poorly if it is surrounded by too much supply.

But consider that the forces rendering a storm of new supply right now have since reversed. Interest rates have soared to a level that makes new development extremely costly, and rent growth has cooled across all sectors of CRE.

That is true of multifamily (5+ unit residential buildings), wherein units under construction and set to be delivered over the next year or so is near its record high, but new construction starts and permits have slid considerably from 2021-2022 levels.

Due primarily to immigration, US population growth is higher today than it has been since the mid-2000s, and yet multifamily starts and permits have returned to late 2010s levels. This indicates that population growth should easily absorb the new supply and return the country to a state of housing shortage by 2025-2026.

You could go sector by sector and find this same pattern play out again and again.

Multitenant retail (shopping centers) never saw much of a bump in new construction over the last few years to begin with, but retail construction is also back to extraordinarily low levels -- even as occupancy rates are surging to their highest levels in over a decade!

The same pattern of booming construction starts in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the industrial sector. But over the course of 2023, starts plummeted amid higher interest rates and cooling tenant demand.

Finally, consider senior housing, which became overbuilt in the late 2010s only to suffer mightily during COVID-19. Construction starts as a percentage of total inventory saw a modest bounce in 2021 but has seen continued its downward trajectory.

This minimal pipeline of new supply under development right now will give the senior housing sector at least a few more years to rebound from pandemic-era disruptions and restore healthy occupancy ratios before new supply potentially begins to pick up again.

In short, both interest rates and new supply are temporary headwinds.

But when you buy a cheaply valued REIT, your cost basis and entry yield are permanent!

Let's look at 10 opportunistically valued REITs to buy in 2024.

10 REITs For 2024

1. Agree Realty (ADC)

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

ADC is a triple-net lease REIT that owns single-tenant properties leased almost exclusively to the largest and strongest retailers in the nation, like Walmart (WMT), TJ Maxx (TJX), and Kroger (KR). About 69% of its rent comes from investment grade-rated tenants, making its cash flows extraordinarily reliable and recession-resistant.

The type of essential retail properties ADC targets are also highly resistant to competition from e-commerce. ADC's tenant base operates some of the best omnichannel platforms in the nation.

ADC's best-in-class balance sheet strength, cost of capital, and portfolio quality should assure many more years of steady growth once interest rates normalize.

And today, looking at price to operating cash flow (directionally similar to the more REIT-appropriate metric of FFO), we find that ADC hasn't been valued this low in a decade:

Data by YCharts

2. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

ARE owns and develops many of the highest quality, best located life science laboratory/research facilities in the nation. The REIT's three-decade track record is pristine, as is its BBB+ rated balance sheet and best-in-class management team led by industry veteran Joel Marcus.

ARE has sold off heavily in recent years over concerns about oversupply of life science properties coming to its markets. In that regard, life science is no different than other sectors of real estate in that it is seeing a large wave of new supply come online that will taper off over the next few years.

Another worry seems to be that the magnitude of half-empty traditional office properties with loans coming due could be sold to developers who redevelop those buildings into more life science space, thus adding competition. But it's useful to remember that ARE's prime-located campuses enjoy something of a "moat" from their location, building quality, and top-tier security.

The best biotech companies in the world want to conduct their research in the best life science buildings in the world.

Today, ARE is buyable near its cheapest valuation since the GFC in 2008-2009:

Data by YCharts

3. BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF)

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

BSR is a very unique REIT that trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange but also OTC in the US. It exclusively owns Class B apartments in the Sunbelt, mainly the suburbs of Texas cities like Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. Over 90% of BSR's rent roll comes from these Texas markets.

While there are some supply headwinds to get through over the next year or so, it should be noted that BSR's Class B portfolio enjoys in-place rents well below the level of asking rents for most of the new multifamily communities being delivered today.

And while BSR doesn't have quite as strong a balance sheet as its larger Sunbelt multifamily peers, it retains plenty of cash flow for the purpose of deleveraging, growth investing, and unit buybacks. Meanwhile, organic growth continues to be stronger than peers' and is expected to remain so this year.

Looking at BSR's valuation based on cash flows is a bit misleading because the REIT was very cheap before COVID-19 and has gone back to being cheap today.

A better valuation metric to use would be price to net asset value, which currently shows BSR at a discount of about 40%. This is after seeing BSR's NAV per share drop significantly (along with multifamily property values) over the last year!

On top of BSR being objectively cheap, it's also useful to keep in mind that about 40% of BSR is owned by insiders, which results in strong alignment of incentives with shareholders.

4. Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

CPT is another Sunbelt multifamily REIT, but it is diversified across the entire Southern region of the US. Its portfolio consists mostly of Class B apartments but also has some Class A buildings and single-family built-to-rent neighborhoods as well.

Supply headwinds are hitting CPT's portfolio a bit harder, but the selloff has been dramatically overdone. The REIT foresees a less than 1% drop in its bottom-line earnings this year, followed by a return to growth next year.

Meanwhile, it has more than enough balance sheet strength with its A- credit rating to sustain a short period of headwinds.

In keeping with the theme of this list, CPT has not been this cheap since the GFC:

Data by YCharts

5. Crown Castle (CCI)

Dividend Yield: 6.1%

CCI owns the largest portfolio of telecommunications infrastructure, including cell towers, small cell "mini-towers," and fiber lines, in the United States. Given the continued strong growth in mobile data usage in the years ahead, this portfolio should continue to see steady organic growth.

The REIT has sold off lately because an activist investor has successfully pushed for the ousting of the CEO and is pushing for a strategic review of the fiber/small cell segment that could result in a major divestiture. When a new CEO is appointed, that person might choose to cut the dividend whenever/however the strategic review process concludes.

That is the market's fear, and we believe it's a major reason for the big selloff. But we continue to believe in the value of CCI's assets and think that the REIT's valuation is at or near the lowest it is likely to go:

Data by YCharts

For long-term investors comfortable with some near-term uncertainty, we think this is an excellent entry point for CCI.

6. Modiv Industrial (MDV)

Dividend Yield: 7.3%

MDV is a very small industrial net lease REIT with a unique focus on single-tenant manufacturing properties. This niche of CRE has come into its own in the last several years as US government trade policy has increasingly pushed American businesses to re-shore or near-shore production.

CEO Aaron Halfacre is a passionate and highly motivated advocate of MDV's particular investment strategy, as well as a significant shareholder himself.

Right now, since MDV's cost of capital is too high to make acquisitions accretive to the bottom line, the REIT is focused on finding a strategic partnership or merger opportunity that would grow its portfolio and reduce its disadvantages from lack of scale.

The stock price is fairly volatile due to the REIT's small size, but at a price of $15.60, MDV trades at an AFFO multiple of 11.7x, among the cheapest in the industrial net lease space.

7. NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)

Dividend Yield: 8.7%

NLCP is a cannabis REIT that owns industrial cultivation facilities, greenhouses, and marijuana retail stores in limited-license states across the country. While smaller than its cousin, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), NLCP is arguably equally high in quality on both the portfolio and balance sheet side, and yet it is almost 20% cheaper on a price-to-FFO basis.

Cannabis operators, while far from highly profitable, have mostly proven their ability to weather the current period of high capital costs. They have shifted their focus on rapid growth to cash flow conversion, which has been a benefit to their lenders and landlords like NLCP.

That helps to explain why NLCP has enjoyed a 50%+ rebound from its low a year ago and is one of the select REITs that is up double-digits YTD. And yet, even after that rally, NLCP remains dirt cheap at 10x AFFO -- much closer to its lowest valuation than its highest in its short history:

Data by YCharts

8. Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

SAFE operates in another unique niche of the CRE market: ground leases. Through sale-leasebacks, it purchases the land (but not the improvements/structure/building) of a property and simultaneously signs an ultra-long-term, low-cost lease with the owner/operator of the building. This structure is most common in downtown, high-rise office buildings but is also being employed in other sectors of CRE as well.

Ground leases offer highly safe and secure income streams, not only because their rent rates per square foot are low, but also because contractual defaults give the ground owner the right to take possession of the building for free -- no consideration required.

With minimal contractual rent escalations, ground leases act much like long-term bonds, and SAFE basically trades like a long-term bond proxy as a result. If long-term bond yields decline from their current levels, SAFE should massively outperform from here.

9. Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

WSR owns neighborhood shopping centers in affluent areas of five Sunbelt markets: Phoenix, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin. These cities all enjoy strong population and job growth, but unlike for the multifamily space, growth in the supply of retail space has been very limited in these markets. That has allowed WSR's occupancy rate to jump to a record high over the last year.

The REIT trades at a low multiple of a little over 11x, because its leverage remains on the high side at a net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 7x. That is mostly a result of litigation costs associated with its former CEO, who was fired with cause a few years ago. Now that these litigation headwinds are behind, WSR should be able to deleverage steadily in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, WSR's organic growth metrics such as same-store net operating income are at or near the highest in the retail REIT peer group. On a fundamental basis, WSR's portfolio is performing better than it has in decades.

WSR would need to trade at a ~25% higher price to be valued at the same area as its peers. We think it will get there within a few years.

10. VICI Properties (VICI)

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

Finally, VICI is a large-cap gaming REIT that owns many of the iconic casino resorts on the Las Vegas strip (e.g. Caesar's Palace, The Venetian, the Luxor, etc.) as well as in regional gaming hotspots around the country. Recently, VICI has also waded into specialized non-gaming real estate with acquisitions like bowling centers leased to Bowlero, the largest and strongest bowling alley operator in the country by far.

Although its portfolio is huge, VICI still enjoys a solid mix of internal and external growth. Its leases provide for annual rent escalations of 1.5-2.5%, and half of its rent have CPI-based rent increases right now. That share will go up significantly over time as fixed rent bumps gradually switch to CPI-based increases.

Meanwhile, VICI is always on the hunt for attractive acquisition opportunities in the realm of irreplaceable, recession-resistant, experience-based real estate. Plus, its growing list of "right of first refusal" options give it an embedded pipeline of potential future real estate investments.

Here, again, we find that VICI trades near its cheapest price outside of the initial COVID-19 selloff:

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

REITs are objectively cheap right now relative to both the broader market and to REITs' historical valuation range. Aside from a few big winners, mainly in the data center REIT sub-sector, investors can look anywhere in the REIT space and find attractive buying opportunities.

That said, not all REITs are equal. Some definitely have stronger growth prospects and more valuable real estate than others.

We think these 10 REITs represent some of the "cream of the crop." We will happily accumulate shares for as long as the market gives us these phenomenal deals.

