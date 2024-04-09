Filograph

My Investing Strategy

This article is based on my investment strategy, which is the expectation of higher gold prices. In fact, I focus on valuing gold miners at $2,500 to $3,000 gold (expected in 2-4 years). Moreover, I think gold miners are high-risk speculation stocks and should be avoided unless you are a long-term investor and expect much higher gold prices.

Introduction

I have followed Jaguar Mining for years. They have not been a favorite of mine. They went bankrupt a few years ago and then started over after clearing off their debt. When they started over, they brought in a very conservative management team. They decided to be very careful and grow production slowly, as well as explore slowly with a small exploration budget.

I was not a fan of this slow approach, but I kept an eye on them. I knew they had a lot of drill targets and a lot of gold on their properties. So, I sat back and watched. After several years of poking a few holes here and few holes there, they started finding gold. Last year, they increased their resources by about 30%, and more importantly, this new gold was a good grade. Plus, their discoveries pointed to more gold to be found.

Amazingly, they are only producing 80,000 oz with 3.3M oz’s of resources, and two mills operating at 50% of capacity. They are taking their time. The good news is they have not diluted shares or added debt with this go slow approach. Now they are ready to double production at their two under-capacity mills.

Their upside doesn’t stop there. They have two mines on C&M (care and maintenance) that they aren’t even drilling. As gold prices rise, those mines become economic. Plus, their properties are in Brazil, which I think is an ideal place to mine.

Investors are not excited, but we can take advantage of the opportunity. They seem like a slam dunk 5-bagger at $3,000 gold, and the downside risk seems limited.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (4/8/2024) Jaguar Mining OTCQX:JAGGF Gold Mid-Tier Producer $1.96 80M $157M Click to enlarge

Company Overview

Jaguar Mining is a mid-tier producer in Brazil with 2 operating mines. Currently, they have $22 million in cash and only $3 million in debt. Their share price has crashed 76% since 2021 because of higher costs. I don’t think their costs (currently around $1,700 per oz breakeven costs) are a problem. In fact, I think they are in a strong position.

In 2024, they increased M&I (measured and indicated) resources 25% to 1.7M oz at 4 gpt AU, and Inferred 40% to 1.6M oz at 3.5 gpt AU. Plus, they gave guidance to increase production 30,000 oz at Pilar and 50,000 oz at Turmalina over the next 3 years. Plus, they expect to lower their AISC at both mines. Note that both mines are currently only operating at 50% capacity.

It should be noted that they have been having excellent exploration results at both mines. They have been finding high grade at good widths, such as 10 meters at 20 gpt AU. I expect them to find more gold. They should become a 150,000 oz producer by 2026.

Historically, management has not been friendly to shareholders. They diluted shares to 727 million, then did a 10 to 1 reverse split in 2020. Plus, they sold their flagship 5 million oz Gurupi project for $6 million, plus a 1% NSR. How much is 5 million oz worth at $2500 gold? Ouch. I wish they kept it. But that is water under the bridge.

It should be noted that one of the reasons they are so cheap (currently valued at a FCF (free cash flow) multiple of a 3), is because of their past bankruptcy and management execution since that time. This is a stock that investors are excited about. That said, I think they are now in good shape.

In addition to their two operating properties, they have several other properties on a total of 140,000 acres. They have a lot of drill targets. Plus, they also have two mines on C&M: Paciencia and Roca Grande. If gold takes off, these two might get another look. In the long term, I think they could reach 175,000 or 200,000 oz of production.

Eric Sprott is their largest shareholder with 49%, and is not likely to allow a shark to buy the company. That alone, makes this an interesting play. Jaguar is going to get their chance to expand production.

Company Info

Cash: $22 million

Debt: $3 million

Current Gold Resources: 3.3 million oz AU at 4 gpt.

Estimated Future Gold Resources: 3 million oz AU at 4 gpt

Estimated Future Gold Production: 150,000 oz.

Estimated Future Gold All-in Costs (breakeven): $1,650 per oz.

Scorecard (1 to 10)

Properties/Projects: 8

Costs/Grade/Economics: 7

People/Management: 7.5

Cash/Debt: 7.5

Location Risk: 7.5

Risk-Reward: 7.5

Upside Potential: 8

Production Growth Potential/Exploration: 8

Overall Rating: 7.5

Strengths/Positives

Significant upside potential

Significant production growth potential

Good location

Large resources

High leverage to higher gold prices

Risks/Red Flags

Potential cost increases

Poor management execution

Lower gold prices

Speculation stock

Valuation ($3,000 gold prices)

Production estimate for the long term: 150,000 oz (expected in 2026)

All-In Costs (break-even): $1,650 per oz.

150,000 oz. x ($3,000 - $1,650) = $200 million annual FCF.

$200 million x 10 (multiplier) = $2 billion

Current FD market cap: $157 million

Upside potential: 1,100%

Note: I used a $3,000 gold price to identify their future value because I am a long-term investor who plans to wait for higher gold prices.

Note: My All-In Costs are the expected costs that will generate FCF.

Note: I used a future FCF multiplier of 10 because I expect high margins at $3,000 gold. I could have used 8 to be conservative, but decided 10 was appropriate.

Balance Sheet/Share Dilution

They went bankrupt in the past and are diligent with debt. Currently, they only have $3 million, and their growth plans require very low capex. I think they plan to be a cash focused company. They currently pay a 2% dividend, and they likely want that to continue.

They only have 80 million FD (fully diluted) shares. They can easily dilute some shares to pay for any needed capex and not hurt shareholders.

Risk/Reward

What makes Jaguar enticing is their risk-reward. They are producing 80,000 oz’s with an FD mkt cap of $157 million. They are not getting any value for their projected doubling of production. Plus, we can speculate that gold prices are going to rise. While we may not get rewarded on higher gold prices in the near term, we can sit on the shares and wait for that outcome.

The reward potential is significant if gold prices rise, and I don’t think there is much risk they won’t double production. The grade on their expansion projects is very good and will lower their costs. Thus, production growth is likely coming.

The red flags/risks for Jaguar are limited. They don’t have low costs today, but they are generating significant FCF (free cash flow). Even if gold prices drop, they likely will be okay. Sure, their share price will drop, as will all gold miners, but they won’t have to stop mining.

Investment Thesis

I like to be overweight gold/silver producers in my portfolio. I believe that I will make 80% of my profits from producers. So, if I can find one that is both highly undervalued (based on my future estimates) and with a good risk-reward, I'm going to buy it.

I always say that you can't pick winners; that all you can do is pick potential winners. You never know which of your miners are going to do well. I've learned that from experience. The ones that do well tend to surprise you.

So, I’m not buying Jaguar because I expect it to be a sure-fire winner. I’m adding it to my portfolio as another mid-tier producer that very well could be a winner. I want to own as many potential winners with low entry prices as I can find.

Final Thoughts

I was surprised at how much I liked Jaguar during my last analysis. For the past few years, when I analyzed it, I was not impressed. They were just plodding along with nothing exciting. But that has changed, and in a big way.

Not only are they doubling production and lowering costs, but they continue to have a large amount of exploration targets. This is a company that is ready to take it to the next level. With gold prices primed to go higher, they seem like a must-own stock from this low valuation.

