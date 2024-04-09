Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Antero Resources Is A Buy Due To Passing The Crash Test

Yahor Zaikou profile picture
Yahor Zaikou
62 Followers

Summary

  • After underperforming alongside natural gas prices, the share price of Antero Resources has begun to outperform that of other producers, driven by a positive outlook for 2024 and beyond.
  • AR has effectively utilized alternative survival strategies in the low-price environment, indicating a successful passage through market challenges.
  • AR's ability to earn money during low natural gas prices is attributed to their focus on liquids, cost efficiency, and transportation excellence.
  • For AR, staying unhedged means more upside compared to other producers when natural gas prices rise.

Gas Stove from side (Blue Flames on Black)

Fentino

Introduction

Common sense tells us that with natural gas prices recently hitting multiyear lows, it's a challenging time for natural gas producers, especially for unhedged ones like Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). However, it seems there are alternative survival strategies

This article was written by

Yahor Zaikou profile picture
Yahor Zaikou
62 Followers
I have a professional background in electrical sensor research, especially in modeling and in the development of data processing methods. I hold an academic degree of Doctor of Engineering. I have been actively involved in investments since 2018. It turned out that as an investor, I am most inclined to the contrarian ideas. Thus, I am primarily interested in undervalued, beaten down stocks in low visibility sectors. I apply my research and analytical skills to determine whether such stocks have a bright future or if it is an endlessly falling knife. I believe market timing is possible at least in low visibility sectors. In my opinion both investing and academic environments as such have a lot in common. Both need to do research and analyze information to come to the right conclusions. The main purpose of my articles on seekingalpha is to get feedback from fellow colleagues in response to my ideas. This form of communication seems to me as necessary as publishing scientific articles and attending conferences in academia. I am fond of logic and math problems and believe that the application of probability theory is very important to successful investing. I also have ideas on how to apply my modeling experience to finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR AND EQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News