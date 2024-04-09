Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equifax Q1 Preview: Mortgage Business Normalization And Non-Mortgage Growth (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 09, 2024 8:59 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX) Stock
Summary

  • Equifax's business has returned to long-term growth trajectory, with non-mortgage business maintaining strong momentum.
  • Weak mortgage credit inquiries have impacted Equifax's growth, but the mortgage business now only represents 15% of group revenue.
  • Workforce Solutions is driving growth, with a huge underpenetrated market and a major contract with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

I am upgrading Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from ‘Buy’ to ‘Strong Buy’ as their business has already returned to their long-term growth trajectory, and non-mortgage business maintains strong growth momentum. I discussed their sluggish mortgage business in my initiation

More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EFX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

