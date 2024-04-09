courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

I am upgrading Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from ‘Buy’ to ‘Strong Buy’ as their business has already returned to their long-term growth trajectory, and non-mortgage business maintains strong growth momentum. I discussed their sluggish mortgage business in my initiation article published in July 2023, and Equifax expects the mortgage credit inquiries to decline another 16% in FY24. The total mortgage business only represents 15% of group revenue after two years declines, as a result, Equifax’s total revenue growth will be much less dependent on their mortgage business. I upgrade to ‘Strong Buy’ with a one-year target price of $290 per share.

Weak Mortgage Credit Inquires In the Past

Due to the high mortgage rate, the total mortgage credit inquires declined by 37% in 2022, followed by another 34% decline in 2023. The weak mortgage originations have already impacted Equifax’s growth in the Workforce Solutions and USIS operating segments.

Equifax Investor Presentation

After several years of decline, mortgage related business only accounts for around 15% of group revenue, as disclosed over the Q4 FY23 earnings call. In Q4 FY23, their mortgage solution business dropped by 12% organically due to the weak credit inquiry activities. Considering the current high interest rate and uncertainty surrounding when the Fed begins to cut rate, I am not calling a bottom here, and mortgage credit inquiries could experience another year of negative growth in 2024.

However, Equifax’s mortgage related business is not 100% reliant on the mortgage inquiries. In FY23, the total mortgage credit inquiries dropped by 34%, while their mortgage solutions revenue only declined by 18%. Equifax has tiered pricing contract with financial institutions, allowing them to achieve higher ASP when the volume declines. In addition, Equifax is providing trending data which carries higher price point. Trending data could help financial institutions gain more insights of clients’ historical credit situations.

Even assuming a 10% decline in mortgage business revenue in FY24, it would only create 1.5% headwinds for Equifax’s overall growth.

Workforce Solutions Drive Growth

In Q4 FY23, the non-mortgage business of Workforce Solutions was up 17%, and Verification was up 27% year-over-year. There are several reasons for my optimistic view on their Workforce Solutions growth:

As discussed in my initiation report, Equifax possesses valuable employment and income data, collecting payroll data from over three million organizations on a regular basis. The extensive dataset makes Equifax quite unique, enabling them to provide verification and employer service. Any entity requiring verification of individual income information relies on Equifax’s workforce solutions.

In addition, the workforce solutions business represents a huge underpenetrated market, as depicted in the slide below. Many potential customers still rely on manual process or struggle to verify individuals’ employment and income data. Consequently, Equifax possesses a huge addressable market, as shown in the chart.

Equifax Investor Presentation

In Q3 FY23, Equifax disclosed that they signed a contract extension to provide income verification to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for $1.2 billion in total over the next five years. Based on my calculation, this contract would contribute approximately 10% annual growth to Workforce Solutions. It is quite remarkable for Equifax to win such a big contract.

Q1 FY24 Preview and FY24 Forecast

Equifax released their Q4 FY23 result on February 7th and will publish their Q1 FY24 result on April 18th. Equifax’s revenue growth has been rebounding since Q3 FY23 when the sharp decline in the mortgage business began to moderate, as illustrated in the chart below.

Equifax Quarterly Results

My biggest takeaway for their Q4 FY23 is that Equifax’s growth has begun to normalize and rebound towards their long-term growth trajectory. As discussed previously, mortgage related business only represents 15% of group revenue currently, and any further decline would cause limited damage to Equifax’s overall growth. On the other hand, their Workforce Solutions business has been growing robustly.

The company guides 7.7%-9.6% revenue growth and 7.3%-11.8% adjusted EPS growth for FY24, as detailed in the slide below.

Equifax Investor Presentation

I separate mortgage and non-mortgage businesses for the growth projections. For mortgage business, it is uncertain when the Feb will start to cut interest rates. Assuming their mortgage related revenue will decline high-single-digit to low-double-digit, it would contribute -1.2% to -1.5% in revenue headwinds for Equifax.

For the non-mortgage business, Equifax has consistently delivered 8%-12% organic growth historically. I have no reason to believe the growth rate will decelerate in the future. Considering the new contract with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, I forecast their non-mortgage business will grow at the higher range of their historical rate, or 13% in the near future. Consequently, the overall growth rate is estimated be around 10% after consolidating mortgage business and non-mortgage business, as per my calculations.

For Q1 FY24, the company guides 5.6%-7.1% of revenue growth with workforce solutions growing by 2%, US information solutions growing by 9%, and international business growing by 18% year-over-year. Their management assumes 26% year-over-year decline in mortgage credit inquiries, and I believe it is quite conservative.

According to Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)’s latest forecast in March, the total volume of mortgage origination is projected to grow by 8.5% from 895k in Q1 2023 to 971k in Q1 2024.

Mortgage Bankers Association

Another data point is the actual mortgage lock volume provided by Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT) published on April 3th. They announced that the total mortgage lock volume index increased by 8% year-over-year, predominantly fueled by a 44% surge in refinances.

I think both sets of data points are supporting a recovery in the mortgage origination market; therefore I expect Equifax’s Q1 result will exceed their original guidance.

Valuation Update

As discussed, I assume Equifax will deliver 9.8% organic revenue growth in the incoming years, reflecting -1.2% to -1.5% growth in the mortgage business, and 13% growth in workforce solutions. I think my assumption for mortgage business is quite conservative, as the Fed is more likely to cut interest rates at some point this year, as the market expects.

Equifax achieved 23.1% of operating margin back to FY21, and their margin has been under pressure in recent years due to their increasing investment in cybersecurity, and cloud migration. As disclosed over the earnings call, 70% of Equifax’s revenue is generated from Equifax Cloud now, as they have migrated most of workloads to cloud. It indicates that their cloud migration is nearing completion, and the elevated operating expenses could start to decline in the coming years. In the model, I assume 20bps margin expansion from gross margin and 30bps from SG&A. Their operating expense is projected to grow at 8% annually, as per my calculations.

Equifax DCF - Author's Calculation

The detailed working capital adjustment and free cash flow to equity calculation can be found below:

Equifax DCF - Author's Calculation

The cost of equity is calculated to be 14.1% with the following assumptions: risk free rate 4.22% ((US 10Y Treasury Yield)); beta 1.42 ((SA’s DATA)); equity risk premium 7%. After discounting all the future FCFE, the one-year price target is calculated to be $290 per share.

Key Risks

Weak Job Market: Although I am quite optimistic about Equifax’s Workforce Solutions business for the long run, a weak job market and high unemployment rate would negatively impact the business growth, as employers would use less services for employment and income verification.

High Inflation in Argentina: Equifax has some operations in Argentina, and the accelerating inflation in Argentina is expected to benefit their international revenue growth by 5%. Although the company growth is going to benefit from the high inflation on an organic basis, the consolidated financials would be negatively impacted by the depreciated Argentina peso. Equifax recognized $3.8 million of foreign currency losses for their Argentina operations in FY23. I don’t think Argentina is a good country for Equifax’s business.

End Note

I think Equifax has reached a point where their mortgage business won’t create too much growth headwind anymore. The strong untapped markets in their Workforce Solutions and the recent contract with the government are supporting their long-term growth. I believe Equifax has overcome their tough years during the post pandemic period and I anticipate Q1 result surpassing expectations. I upgrade to ‘Strong Buy’ with a one-year target price of $290 per share.