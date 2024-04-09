Chris Tobin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT) is another dividend-churning BDC. A few months ago, I wrote about its older sister company (PNNT), which was formed a few years before by the same founder and manager, Art Penn. I decided then that I would eventually circle back to cover PFLT, and today is that day. I'll go over their key differences and why that makes PFLT a Buy.

Dividend History and Returns

Both BDCs are very similar in their approaches. They seek investment in private companies of the "core middle market," which they define as companies with between $10M and $50M of annual EBITDA. They also primarily issue loans with floating-rate interest. They also look for the following traits in their investments:

Strong, competitive positions

Steady cash flows

Safety of principal and solid exit plans

Attractive returns on that capital

Despite these similarities, with the same founder and manager, their results look quite different. Take a look at the dividends.

Both Dividend Histories (Seeking Alpha)

PFLT has had a much more consistent history of distributions, showing less sensitivity to disruptive events like COVID or shifts in LIBOR/SOFR. Being BDCs, both PNNT and PFLT must distribute at least 90% of the earnings to shareholders. These earnings derive from their net investment income, which is primarily the spread between their interest income and interest expense.

Total returns over the decade have been close, with PFLT typically holding the lead.

PNNT and PFLT Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

So what is the difference between the two? Well, it mainly comes down to the types of investments they originate.

Investment Strategy

PFLT was formed in 2011, a few years after PNNT, intending to be a more conservative option with the same investments. The following slide explains most of the difference.

Dec. 2023 Company Presentation

PFLT is much more committed to first lien debt as its method of investment, while PNNT indulges more junior levels of debt and more equity. PFLT offers more safety of principal, and that is its advantage. As I mentioned before, with their dividend being based on their net interest income, PFLT's safety of principal gives them more ability to preserve their capital and deploy it to continue earning yield.

Dec. 2023 Company Presentation

PennnantPark believes the middle market, especially the core middle market, is underserved by more traditional lenders, allowing them to originate these first lien loans with stronger covenants and higher interest spreads.

Top 10 Portfolios Industries (Dec. 2023 Company Presentation)

PFLT prefers to invest in companies that it believes are resistant to macro-trends, which is why aero/defense and healthcare represent its two largest exposures. They monitor the financial status of their companies regularly to ensure this occurs and offer managerial assistance where needed (2023 Form 10K, pg. 7). I believe this due diligence and involvement are similarly important to their first-lien strategy in ensuring the consistency of their dividend.

Overall, founder Art Penn himself summarized the proof of PFLT in the Q1 2024 earnings call:

Our credit quality since inception over 13 years ago has been excellent. PFLT has invested $5.6 billion in 481 companies and we have experienced only 18 nonaccruals. Since inception, PFLT's loss ratio on invested capital is only 13 basis points annually.

Going Forward

Folks may have noticed above that PFLT's dividend began to increase over the last two years. As explained in their 2023 Form 10K (pg. 47), their floating-rate portfolio benefited from the rising rates, causing net investment income to increase and with it the dividend per share.

Rate hikes have since halted, but PFLT still benefits from the increased spreads, and it can continue to benefit from this, as it indicates its loan maturities typically range between 3 and 10 years. Historically, most of PFLT's own debt has been fixed rate, but recently, they've used more of their credit facility at a floating rate.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

When asked about this in Q1 earnings, Penn explained:

So probably step on to create liquidity for the revolver is a securitization. And of course, we're always looking at the unsecured markets. We have a big slug of unsecured paper that doesn't mature until 2026; that's a four handle. So we're in no rush with yields coming down. We can be opportunistic about unsecured. It certainly is part of the tool chest but we don't really need it right now, particularly when we can get for efficient securitization financing.

In their Q1 2024 Form 10Q (pg. 53), the company indicated what the impact on the current balance sheet would be to NII:

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

This comes to a difference of 12 cents for every hundred basis points. While the dividend rate has usually been at least $1.14 and rose to the current $1.23 as rates rose in 2022 and 2023, a return to previous levels on the current book suggests it could be much lower. This likely assumes rate cuts as drastic as the hikes and that PFLT might struggle to refinance some of its own debt favorably, but given Penn's remarks in Q1 earnings, I think PFLT has options that can reduce its interest expense favorably as rates fluctuate, with the old floor of around $1.14 per share being more likely.

Recent prices of PFLT offer yields between 10% and 11%. Even for folks who bought PFLT at higher share prices prior to COVID have enjoyed yields on cost over 9%.

Yield on Cost 5Y History (Seeking Alpha)

Given the history of results, the safety of principal, and its financing options, I believe PFLT offers attractive returns to income investors, whose variable dividend is unlikely to dip meaningfully. Folks who might like to reinvest the dividends also get a return like that of a market index by doing so, and with monthly payments, they enjoy a faster pace of compounding.

Still, let's consider some risks.

Rapid Decline in Interest Rates

If a recession occurs, the Fed may reverse course and slash interest rates almost as quickly as they raised them. Since this would reduce PFLT's spreads, it would mean lower distributions and less income for shareholders.

Slowdown in Origination

In conjunction with this, a prolonged downturn could slow down their ability to originate good investments and preserver yield. In Q2 2020 earnings, Penn explained:

There really is not a lot of deal flow at this point in time in the primary. So there's not a lot of time deal flow...So there's not a lot going on in the market, but buyers and sellers of companies as well as lenders are trying to figure out where risk-adjusted returns should be for non-COVID impacted companies and things that there is activity...For PFLT, I think our mission today is really to focus on the portfolio we will selectively and we'll look to selectively make investments that are new, but the bar is high at this point

Thankfully for PFLT in 2020, there was eventually stimulus and reopening that allowed them to get deal flow back up in 2021. Yet, a difficult environment that spans years is possible. Since BDCs must distribute most of their earnings, their ability to maintain their income with new deals is key to their dividend.

More Competition

As I mentioned before, PFLT has highlighted the core middle market's lack of access to capital as a defining feature that allows it to make investments with high-yield and strong covenants. The main thing preventing big banks, for example, from getting into the core middle market is perception. Should the other large lenders decide to enter the space, PFLT viability as a lucrative source of income would be threatened.

Valuation

We can do a Discounted Cash Flow valuation based on its dividend. I'll make the following assumptions:

$1.14 annuals dividend

No growth

Terminal multiple of 10

$1.14 is the historical, annual dividend, so I am not using the higher rate we see as a guide. Since PFLT is basically a bond fund, it also doesn't tend to grow its dividend per share unless rates increase. A terminal multiple of 10 reflects the fact that the shares usually yield about 10%.

Author's calculation

Price for a 10% discount rate (a market-like return), this shows that PFLT is at least fairly valued at around $11.40.

Conclusion

PFLT is an excellent case study on the strength of a first lien portfolio. While many investments work out in a world of near-zero rates, PFLT proved that its portfolio continued to perform even when rapid hikes occurred, while also increasing its distribution. As we ponder the direction of rates in 2024 and years to follow, I believe PFLT is exactly the kind of dividend investment we want even if the worst occurs: still producing income at a rate like the average return of the stock market.

For income investing, it's hard to find better than that!