Beyond The Rally: Why SCHD Remains My Top Pick Over FDVV

What is Apple doing as a top holding in a dividend ETF? Great question. Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) follows Fidelity's High Dividend Index, which targets large and mid-cap companies paying dividends. Fidelity's ETF sheet also mentions that these companies have potential for dividend growth. The fund is domestic, meaning it is invested in the US market, accounting for about 90% of its holdings. However, it also includes a 4% exposure to Japan and 2.5% to the UK. This international exposure is likely due to the fund's practice of lending securities to generate additional income, which may involve transactions on non-US stock exchanges.

FDVV's expense ratio is 0.15%, which is on the higher side for a passively managed fund, especially when compared to competitor ETFs.

FDVV: “Neither fish, nor fowl” investing strategy

I believe the FDVV ETF uses a weak selection method, which leads to questionable choices for a fund that is supposed to be focused on dividends. Its top 3 holdings are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA), which together make up about 15% of the fund. These stocks yield 0.57%, 0.71%, and 0.02% respectively—much lower than you'd expect from a dividend-focused ETF. I will go into detail of the FDVV ETF methodology and why I believe it is flawed in the next sections.

The fund’s investment strategy results in an ETF that is "neither fish nor fowl," straddling the line between tech exposure and dividend income, and making it not attractive for investors focused on significant dividend yields. Despite a recent rally driven by its tech-heavy top holdings, the fundamental investment strategy of the FDVV ETF lacks clarity and focus.

Understanding FDVV’s investing strategy and how it compares with SCHD

The FDVV ETF tracks the Fidelity High Dividend Index, selecting stocks based on the following parameters:

As investment universe, the index considers the largest 1000 U.S. stocks by market cap.

In terms of sector allocation, the index reallocates 40% to the highest yielding sectors.

In terms of scoring system, the index assigns composite scores using these weights: 70% based on the 12-month trailing dividend over price per share 15% based on the 12-month trailing dividend over earnings per share 15% based on the 12-month trailing dividend compared to dividends from one year ago

The index is rebalanced yearly in February.

The index comprises 100 stocks chosen using the above method.

Surprisingly, this methodology does not consider how frequently a company has raised their dividends in the past (or for how many years they did), but only that they have paid a dividend in the previous year.

Due to the lax methodology behind the Fidelity High Dividend Index, the FDVV ETF includes many companies that are not dividend-focused by any stretch of the imagination. As if this was not enough, since the ETF somehow considers the IT industry as a high-yield sector, the fund is top-heavy on a few big tech names such as MSFT, AAPL and NVIDIA.

In contrast, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) focuses exclusively on companies with a ten-year history of paying dividends. The SCHD ETF also uses metrics such as cash-flow to debt ratio, ROE, dividend yield, and dividend growth rate in its selection process, making it a unique ETF.

SCHD is my preferred ETF for investing in US dividend stocks. Despite its recent underperformance, its unique selection criteria makes it highly focused on dividend stocks and a no-brainer choice for anyone caring about dividends.

FDVV has beaten SCHD in the past years, but should its investors care?

FDVV has outperformed SCHD in total returns over the past year and five years. However, in my opinion, this is not important for investors in this fund. Typically, those who invest in dividend-focused funds are looking for steady, reliable, and growing cash flow from their investments, not just capital growth.

For a dividend-focused investor, capital appreciation is often not a priority and, in some cases, it might even be undesirable. This is because dividend investors may prefer not to sell their shares to fund their lifestyle. They might also benefit from better tax treatment on dividends compared to capital gains.

FDVV performance in the past year (Seeking Alpha) FDVV performance in the past 5 years (Seeking Alpha) FDVV performance since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Personally, I hold about 20% of my portfolio in SCHD to build a dividend-focused position aimed at generating steady, reliable income. While I appreciate some capital growth, my primary goal isn't capital appreciation. While I'm cautious about high-yield traps, this reaffirms my choice not to invest in FDVV. Instead, I have 25% of my portfolio in QQQ, along with selected tech stocks like MSFT and AAPL, which focus on capital growth and have greatly benefited from the tech sector's rise.

A hybrid fund like FDVV, which has tech exposure due to a lenient investment strategy, doesn't align with the goals of dividend-focused investors. I wouldn't recommend it for those seeking primarily dividend income.

FDVV: Higher fees than SCHD for a sub-par strategy and lending risk

FDVV has a 0.15% expense ratio, which I consider high for a passively managed fund. This rate is almost twice the average that Vanguard charges in its funds and over double the 0.06% fee of the SCHD ETF. Given FDVV's less rigorous investment strategy, I see no justification for Fidelity to charge more than twice what SCHD does, reinforcing my preference for SCHD. For another option with lower fees, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) also charges only 0.06%.

The higher fee of FDVV is partly due to the fund's practice of lending securities to generate income. This introduces an additional layer of risk and another reason to steer clear of this ETF. FDVV is exposed to 10% of its portfolio in foreign markets and carries lender's risk. Although this helps FDVV maintain a reasonable yield—which I'll discuss in the risk section—I don't believe it compensates for the extra fees.

Risks - what I like about FDVV and what I don’t about SCHD

Concentration risk

The SCHD ETF is more concentrated than the FDVV ETF. SCHD's unique selection criteria result in 42% of the fund being concentrated in its top 10 holdings—a significant risk factor to consider. In contrast, FDVV has only 31% of its fund concentrated in its top 10 holdings. Here are the stock concentration figures for the top 10, 20, and 50 stocks for both ETFs:

FDVV ETF stocks concentration:

Top 10: 31%

Top 20: 48%

Top 50: 82%

SCHD ETF stocks concentration:

Top 10: 42%

Top 20: 71%

Top 50: 95%

While FDVV is less concentrated than SCHD, it still doesn't stand out for its diversification. For comparison, the VYM ETF has only 27% of its fund concentrated in its top holdings. This makes VYM a more attractive option for those concerned about the high concentration in SCHD, or for dividend-focused investors seeking less exposure to the top few holdings. VYM provides a better alternative than FDVV for those looking for diversified, dividend-yielding investments.

Tech could keep overperforming

The performance of FDVV’s top holdings, specifically MSFT, AAPL, and NVDA, has driven the fund to outperform other similar dividend-focused ETFs. As explained, I view this not as a strength but as an indication of the weak investment strategy behind FDVV. Nevertheless, there is a risk to consider: if these tech stocks continue to outperform the broader market, FDVV will likely outperform SCHD and VYM. For investors in dividend stocks who value capital appreciation as much as or more than dividend income, this potential for higher returns may be an important factor to consider.

FDVV’s yield is impressive for the fund

To give FDVV its due, the ETF’s current dividend yield of 3.25% is quite competitive, especially when compared to SCHD’s yield of 3.38%, despite FDVV’s top three holdings all having yields well below 1%.

Even more notable is that FDVV's yield surpasses that of VYM, which stands at 2.86%. This higher yield is partly due to FDVV's strategy of lending securities to generate additional income for the fund—a practice I've previously mentioned as a reason for my reservations about this ETF.

Conclusion

When I evaluate an ETF, I do not focus on timing the market or arguing whether it is a good time to enter an index, but on the ETF's strategy and how well it helps investors meet their objectives.

A key expectation for anyone seeking dividend yields is to invest in companies that prioritize dividends in their corporate governance, such as the "Dividend Aristocrats." These are firms known for consistently increasing their dividends year after year, reflecting a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders. The FDVV ETF falls short here, adopting a lax methodology that leads to investments in stocks not primarily focused on dividends. Despite FDVV delivering good returns in recent years, I don’t consider it a strong choice for dividend-seekers.

If FDVV is already in your portfolio, I recommend HOLD, given it has most likely performed well for you. The ETF's yield is competitive with, or even superior to, other dividend ETFs, and I am personally a big believer in "letting your winners run."

However, if you’re focused on dividends, consider avoiding FDVV in favor of ETFs like SCHD or VYM, if SCHD’s unique investing strategy doesn’t align with your needs.