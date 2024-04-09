Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Beyond The Rally: Why SCHD Remains My Top Pick Over FDVV

Summary

  • The FDVV ETF tracks the Fidelity High Dividend Index and has recently outperformed similar ETFs like SCHD and VYM.
  • FDVV's investment strategy is questionable for its lax methodology and lack of focus on true dividend yield.
  • The FDVV ETF has higher fees compared to similar ETFs and carries additional risk due to its practice of lending securities.
  • SCHD's unique investing methodology makes it an ideal choice for dividend-seekers. Even though it has underperformed recently, it remains my top recommendation for investors focused on dividend yield.

Apple Store

What is Apple doing as a top holding in a dividend ETF? Great question.

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) follows Fidelity's High Dividend Index, which targets large and mid-cap companies paying dividends.

As an individual investor located in Geneva, Switzerland, holding a Master's degree in Management, my focus is on macroeconomic factors and global trends. My investment strategy is long-term and multi-generational, steering clear of active trading and technical analysis. My contributions to SeekingAlpha aim to share insights on macro trends and their potential impact on future investment landscapes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

