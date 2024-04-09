We Are

Following my coverage on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), in which I recommended a hold rating as the shares were trading at a valuation that did not provide a lot of margin of safety, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. The key update to my post below is the impact on TTD from the Disney (DIS) DRAX deal and Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video’s ad-supported launch. I have revised my rating from hold to buy as I turned bullish on TTD's ability to capture share in the CTV space and sustain its >20% revenue growth rate.

Investment thesis

I believe these two deals and developments are very positive for TTD long-term growth, giving me confidence that growth can sustain itself at >20% for much longer than expected.

Started with the DRAX deal, on March 20, DIS announced it was rolling out DRAX Direct, a direct integration between its Hulu and Disney+ ad inventory and two demand-side platforms (DSPs), including TTD. Specifically, DIS's CTV supply, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, will be open for direct bidding on TTD's Open Path platform. In this case, there are two immediate benefits. First, since TTD earns a take rate (a percentage of advertise spending on its platform), the elimination of the 7% supply side platform [SSP] fee should increase the number of auctions in which TTD and GOOGL clients win the right to buy ads across the DIS streaming empire. This, in turn, should boost TTD's revenue (more volume). Secondly, more available connected TV [CTV] inventory is a major positive for TTD. From what I can tell, ad buyers were previously wary of spending money on CTV ads due to a lack of inventory, especially in programmatic. The supply constraint for CTV has been lifted as an increasing number of streaming services introduce ad-supported tiers and make a larger portion of that inventory biddable. Because of this, I expect a rapid shift away from non-biddable CTV when DIS and similar platforms increasingly use programmatic auctions for their inventory. Thirdly, TTD will now have access to Live Sports, which, due to unpredictable peak viewing, presents a great opportunity for programmatic ad demand and, consequently, revenue growth for TTD.

At a higher level, I believe this deal shows that major publishers are seeking ways to partially circumvent SSPs, but they end up being more entrenched in TTD’s platform, which suggests that TTD holds a very competitive position (as a DSP) in the value chain. If this relationship with DIS plays out well, I believe there is potential for other large streaming players (like Netflix, for instance) to follow a similar deal eventually. In that scenario, TTD would only get stronger as scale matters (more ad inventory and buyers) in this space that TTD is competing in. All in all, I have turned a lot more bullish that TTD is able to gain market share in CTV going forward.

Regarding the AMZN prime TV ad version, I think it is actually positive for TTD (instead of the market concern that AMZN is stealing TTD’s market share). First, more advertising dollars will be going into streaming services and away from linear TV as a result of new ad-supported CTV inventory. My guess is that this share shift is going to result in more volume gains for TTD than TTD losing CTV budgets (those currently handled by TTD) to AMZN. Also, I don't think it will be that easy for advertisers to simply shift budgets away from TTD and allocate them to AMZN because of other solutions that TTD provides. With TTD, advertisers can buy, measure, and cap frequency across multiple channels, which is a unique value proposition compared to AMZN. Secondly, many of the Adage Top 200 advertisers who work with TTD are not CPG (consumer product group) brands that sell extensively on AMZN. By ad vertical, TTD's spending is as follows: shopping accounts for just 7% of spend, while food and drink and auto, two large categories with little presence on AMZN, account for 16% and 11% of spend, respectively. Key advertisers of TTD are not going to suddenly start pouring money into Amazon Prime Video, at least not anytime soon, in my opinion.

We represent the vast majority of the adage top 200 advertisers, the largest advertisers in the world. Starting in the second week of October, we have seen some transitory cautiousness across some of those advertisers. 4Q23 earnings results call

Valuation

My target price for TTD, based on my model, is $98.69. My model assumptions are that TTD can easily sustain its growth at >20% for the next 2 years (note that I rolled over my model estimates to include FY25 since FY23 has ended). I have used multiple ways to sense-check if >20% growth is sensible. Firstly, TTD did grow 23% in FY23, so this is not an aggressive target. Secondly, the industry is expected to grow at a mid-teen percentage through 2023–2030, and given the size and competitive advantage of TTD, I believe it is very likely it will grow much faster than the industry. Thirdly, the two developments I noted above are major growth drivers that should provide a good boost to growth ahead. While there was no margin of safety previously, I think the current share price offers decent returns with potential for upside surprises. Currently, TTD is trading near its historical average of 16x forward revenue. With my expectation that growth can sustain itself at >20%, I see the market continuing to value TTD at 16x. However, the potential upside is that if TTD is able to capture more than expected share in the CTV market (because of the developments above), growth could see an acceleration. In this bull case, valuation could run up, providing more upside to shareholders.

Risk

My worry about TTD is the overall slowdown of the digital advertising industry. Marketing is a variable expense for businesses, and during tough times, they tend to be cut as growth opportunities are less available. Based on the current macro outlook, there seems to be a lesser chance of interest rates being cut, and Jamie Dimon has even called out a potential interest rate hike to 8%. If the latter happens, TTD is going to see great pain, as I expect businesses to take a more aggressive approach to cutting marketing spend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for TTD has been revised from hold to buy. The key drivers for this change are the positive impacts of the DIS DRAX deal and the launch of AMZN Prime Video's ad-supported tier. These developments are seen as major growth opportunities for TTD, particularly in the CTV space. The expectation is that TTD will capture significant market share due to its competitive advantages and the increasing demand for programmatic ad buying in CTV. While a potential economic slowdown poses a risk, the current valuation combined with the growth potential justifies a bullish outlook on TTD.