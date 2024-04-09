JamesBrey

Introduction

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is one of those companies that I have to admit I underestimated at first glance. I originally covered CI stock back in June 2022 when it was trading at $260. At the time, I concluded that there wasn't significant upside potential due to its comparatively weak profitability, regulatory risk, and still high debt - clearly, I was wrong, as I discussed in my November 2022 update, when CI had appreciated roughly 25% to $320.

But it was only a month later that the insurance stock reversed course and fell to $240 in the following months for a number of reasons. In my view, the selloff was unwarranted, and I eventually opened a position as disclosed in my May 2023 article. Of course, it was more luck than sense that I caught the bottom so well, but I nonetheless kept Cigna stock on my watch list because I almost never buy an entire position at once.

Later in 2023, Cigna shocked investors with the announcement that the company was in talks with Humana Inc. (HUM) about a possible merger, which led to a sharp drop in the share price. I added to my position, believing that the deal had no realistic chance of materializing due to regulatory obstacles. Less than two weeks later, the two insurers broke off the merger talks and Cigna announced an incremental $10 billion share buyback program, the impact of which I described in detail in my December 2023 update.

Since then, Cigna shares have performed spectacularly well and are now trading for more than $360, having returned 50% since the May 2023 low, so in less than a year. In this update, I share my thoughts on whether it's wise to lock in profits now or hold on to the stock instead - in particular against the backdrop of the company's 2023 results.

2023 Recap: Cigna Continues To Perform Strongly And Its Strategic Moves Make Sense

2023 was another strong year for Cigna, with full-year revenue (adjusted for insignificant net realized losses from equity method investments) of $195.3 billion and adjusted operating income of $7.45 billion - up 8.2% and 1.8%, respectively, from the prior year. As I have highlighted in my previous articles, I appreciate Cigna management's tendency to under-promise and over-deliver. In my opinion, this is best evidenced by the sales and profit expectations published in each quarterly earnings update (Figure 1). Over the course of 2023, management increased sales and operating profit expectations by 4.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

Figure 1: The Cigna Group (CI): Adjusted revenues and operating income guidance and actual results (own work, based on company filings)

Earnings per share (EPS) were $25.1 on an adjusted basis, an increase of 11.7%, mainly due to good growth in specialty pharmacy and care solutions in the Evernorth segment - the company's main revenue, profit and cash flow driver. In Cigna Healthcare (25% of 2023 revenues, including inter-segment sales), the company recorded good customer growth and increases in premiums. A slightly higher investment result - unsurprisingly - also contributed to the results, as did the decline in the medical coverage ratio (MCR, Figure 2). The continued decline makes sense in light of the spike in 2021, which was due to the unwinding of elective surgeries backlog after the lockdown period and, of course, direct costs of SARS-CoV-2 tests, treatments and vaccines.

Figure 2: The Cigna Group (CI): Cigna Healthcare segment medical care ratio (own work, based on company filings)

I have already noted that the adjustment to revenue was insignificant (0.03%). However, the adjustments to operating income and consequently earnings per share were much more significant and, therefore, deserve a closer look. GAAP EPS on a diluted basis was $17.39, 31% lower than the reported number. The largest contributors were amortization of acquired intangible assets ($4.77 after tax) and a loss on the sale of businesses ($4.81 after tax). The latter charge is due to the sale of Cigna's Medicare business, which is reflected in approximately $6.0 billion of assets and $2.7 billion of liabilities classified as held for sale at the end of 2023 (p. 77, 2023 10-K). Overall, Cigna expects cash proceeds of $3.3 billion from the transaction, which should close in early 2025 and confirms the insurer's continued focus on commercial customers. Finally, the positive adjustments were partially offset by a deferred tax benefit of $3.61. All in all, I believe Cigna's EPS adjustments were reasonable.

Adjusted earnings per share growth of 11.7% is consequently a great result and in line with the previously communicated long-term growth target of 10% to 13%. However, the upper end of the long-term EPS growth guidance was only recently raised to 14% (slide 161, 2024 Investor Day presentation), which once again shows the tendency of CI management to under-promise and over-deliver. However, part of this growth will not be organic, but will be attributable to share buybacks.

As already noted, Cigna announced an additional $10 billion share buyback authorization in December 2023. At that time, the total authorization was $11.3 billion. However, in 2023, CI only repurchased $2.3 billion worth of its own shares, which was partially offset by the issuance of shares worth $187 million. In mid-February, the company announced a $3.2 billion accelerated share repurchase, bringing the remaining authorization to $7.4 billion. Cigna expects to repurchase $5 billion worth of shares in the first half of the year, and I think it is reasonable to expect that the proceeds from the aforementioned sale of the Medicare business will be used for share repurchases under the existing authorization in the second half of the year via interim financing.

However, it could also be that Cigna funds these buybacks entirely with cash from operations ($11 billion expected in 2024). The performance of the diluted weighted average shares outstanding is shown in Figure 3, and the insurer is on track to return to the level of shares outstanding prior to the bold acquisition of Express Scripts in 2018.

The evolution of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding is shown in Figure 3, and the insurer is on track to return to the level of shares outstanding before the bold acquisition of Express Scripts in 2018.

Figure 3: The Cigna Group (CI): Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (own work, based on company filings)

From a shareholder perspective, this is good news, provided the quality of the balance sheet remains sound in the process. In my view, Cigna is one of those companies where management strikes an excellent balance between balance sheet quality and share buybacks (unlike, for example, food giant Nestlé, which I covered only recently). At the end of 2023, Cigna's net debt was 8.6% lower than a year ago. Since the Express Scripts acquisition, net debt has declined by $14.4 billion, or almost 40% (Figure 4).

Figure 4: The Cigna Group (CI): Net debt at year-end (own work, based on company filings)

Thanks to strong cash flow conversion and earnings growth, Cigna's leverage ratio also looks increasingly solid. If we compare net debt to free cash flow, adjusted for working capital movements using a three-year rolling average and after deducting stock-based compensation, CI's leverage looks once again very manageable (Figure 5). Of course, the increase to more than 10 times free cash flow in 2018 should not be over-interpreted, as the acquisition of Express Scripts was only completed in December of that year. A more realistic estimate of the leverage ratio at that time would be a comparison of debt with 2019 forward free cash flow - i.e., around 4.7x. Cigna's leverage ratio is expected to decrease further in 2024, mainly due to the effects of working capital smoothing (receivables, inventories, and payables increased in 2023).

Figure 5: The Cigna Group (CI): Leverage ratio – net debt divided by free cash flow after adjustments for working capital movements and stock-based compensation (own work, based on company filings)

In my view, it's reasonable to view the current fairly pronounced share buybacks - while obviously covered by free cash flow and proceeds from divestitures - as a "longer-term one-off." Admittedly, given the good cash flow conversion, the solid underlying growth and the portfolio streamlining, share buybacks can be expected to continue to support underlying earnings growth for a while, but I think their contribution will eventually diminish. In Figure 6, I have broken down Cigna's underlying EPS growth and the contribution of share buybacks. Obviously, share buybacks contributed significantly to earnings growth (averaging 6.0 percentage points per year since Express Scripts was fully consolidated), but it would be unfair to conclude that management was aggressively buying back shares to mask otherwise lackluster growth. In my view, the underlying EPS growth expectation of at least 8.1% for 2024 says a lot about the company's strong fundamentals, as does the recently raised upper bound EPS growth guidance of up to 14% annually in the coming years.

Figure 6: The Cigna Group (CI): Underlying adjusted EPS growth and growth contribution from share repurchases (own work, based on company filings)

To end this commentary on a conservative note, I think one should emphasize Cigna's still relatively low return on invested capital. Figure 7 shows that Cigna barely earns back its cost of capital.

In textbooks, return on invested capital (ROIC) is compared with the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) and cash ROIC (CROIC) is compared with cost of equity, whereby both costs of capital are determined according to the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). Accordingly, Cigna's WACC is currently 5.9%, based on a cost of debt of 4.6% and a cost of equity of 6.4%, using the comparatively low beta of CI stock of 0.32 and an equity risk premium of 6.0% on top of the risk-free rate of 4.3%.

Please note, however, that I personally do not include the beta in the calculation of my own calculations of cost of equity (i.e., the discount rate in a discounted cash flow analysis). Instead, I determine the cost of equity based on a number of factors, but generally consider anything below 7.0% not worth my while — regardless of how good the quality of the company is.

Figure 7: The Cigna Group (CI): Return and cash return on invested capital (own work, based on company filings)

What is positive, however, is that ROIC and CROIC have been steadily improving since the Express Scripts acquisition - evidence of good integration and generally improving fundamentals. Finally, I think it is also worth noting that peer group members (which are of course somewhat difficult to compare) do not necessarily generate higher returns on invested capital.

Is It Time To Sell CI Stock After The Run-Up?

I can't deny that the steep rise in the share price in less than a year was rather unexpected - but that's how the stock market can be at times.

CI shares are now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4, an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 11.9, a price-to-sales ratio of 0.55 and a price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.2. These valuations are all between 10% and 30% above the respective five-year average (Table 1).

Table 1: The Cigna Group (CI): Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

A price/earnings ratio of below 15 for a company growing at well over 10% per annum is still not expensive, of course, but I think the market remains cautious given the (ever) looming threat of policy change. While a change in the regulatory environment could indeed represent a fat tail risk, I think it is more reasonable to view the impact as rather gradual and very long-term in nature. Nevertheless, given Cigna's geographic concentration, I think it is prudent to hold the stock in a broadly diversified portfolio to mitigate this unlikely but potentially devastating risk.

A similar picture emerges when CI stock is valued using a discounted cash flow analysis. With a current baseline free cash flow of about $8 billion and a cost of equity of 8.0%, the stock seems fairly valued if free cash flow grows at 1.0% over time (Figure 8). This is not a particularly demanding valuation and reflects the market's cautious attitude towards health insurers and pharmaceutical companies (PBMs). If the operating environment does not change in the long term, I believe a terminal free cash flow growth rate of 3% (or more) is not unrealistic, which would mean that the stock is still very cheap even if an investor demands a cost of equity of 9% or more.

Figure 8: The Cigna Group (CI): Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work)

Personally, I consider Cigna's current valuation to be appropriate, so I will not be adding to my position at present. At the same time, however, I am not thinking of selling. The conservative management, the good capital allocation, the generous (yet responsible!) shareholder returns and the well-positioned business qualify Cigna as a very good long-term investment in my opinion. In particular, I like the combination of strong free cash flow, an increasingly robust balance sheet and a low dividend payout ratio ($1.5 billion in 2023, less than 20% of adjusted free cash flow), which make a continuation of double-digit dividend increases - e.g., 14% for 2023 - seem realistic.

Conclusion

I know it sounds silly, but as a value investor focused on sustainable, long-term returns, I'm not too happy when one of my positions gains 50% in value in less than a year. That being said, in early 2023, Cigna shares were indeed punished quite unfairly, and a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 10 for a company currently growing by more than 10% just seemed obscenely cheap, so a rebound was to be expected at some point - despite the looming (but unlikely) fat-tail risk of a drastic policy change. When the stock recently made a new all-time high, I felt a closer look was warranted.

2023 was a really good year for the company, and expectations for 2024 are once again solid. Cigna's management recently provided improved long-term earnings guidance of 10% to 14% - and knowing (and appreciating) management's tendency to under-promise and over-deliver, I'm confident that this target can be met. After all, earnings per share growth in 2023 was already near the upper end of the previous guidance range of 10% to 13%.

Of course, part of this strong earnings growth is attributable to share repurchases. On average, buybacks have contributed 6.0 percentage points to EPS growth since the (in retrospect, very well executed) acquisition of Express Scripts. According to management's guidance for 2024, the contribution of share buybacks to growth will be comparatively low, indicating continued strong operating fundamentals. While there are companies that engage in debt-financed share buybacks to mask otherwise weak growth, it would be unfair to put Cigna in that box. On the contrary, I think management deserves praise for the bold acquisition of Express Scripts, its proper integration, the steadily improving returns on invested capital and, finally, for striking a very good balance between shareholder returns and debt reduction.

So, despite Cigna shares having recently broken through their 2022 year-end all-time high and currently trading "expensive" compared to their historical average valuation, I don't think the stock is a sell. The conservative management, the good capital allocation, the generous (yet responsible!) shareholder returns and the well-positioned business qualify The Cigna Group as a very good long-term investment in my opinion. In particular, I like the combination of strong free cash flow, an increasingly robust balance sheet and a low dividend payout ratio, which makes a continuation of double-digit dividend increases seem a realistic expectation.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your due diligence.