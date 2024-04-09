This So-Called Permabull Remains Bullish For Good Reason

Kameleon007

At the beginning of this year, investors were anticipating as many as six quarter-point reductions in the Fed’s benchmark rate, which was the reasoning for the stock market’s rally during the final three months of 2023. Yet, the consensus expectation has fizzled to less than three today, which has reinvigorated bearish calls on the broad market. Fortunately for the bulls, the market doesn’t seem too bothered with the “higher for longer” scenario, as economic strength is trumping the need for lower interest rates. That strength should translate into a better-than-expected earnings season, which should support higher stock prices.

Earnings for the first quarter start this Friday with several of our largest banks reporting numbers. As usual, the consensus estimate for the S&P 500 has come down over the past three months. Analysts typically reduce numbers for the current quarter from its start to its end, which makes it a little easier for the companies they follow to surpass estimates. The estimate for the first quarter fell 2.7% to $54.85, which would be very modest year-over-year growth, but a positive rate of change. Investors will be more focused on the guidance management provides, which I suspect with be cautiously optimistic. Mentions of “inflation” and “recession” should be far fewer than what we have seen over the past four quarters.

While a growth rate of nearly 10% for 2024 may be difficult for the index to achieve, a percentage that is still high single digits (7-10%) in combination with a lower Fed funds rate during the second half of this year should be a strong enough tailwind to propel the market higher. As much as investors were overshooting in their expectation for six rate cuts, I think they are undershooting in expecting less than three. Wage growth has more influence over prices than any other metric, and it continues to gradually decelerate to what was 4.1% in Friday’s payroll report.

Wage growth is declining in concert with the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which fell for a thirteenth consecutive month to a new cycle low of 2.78% in February. The key to the soft landing is that wage growth remains above the inflation rate, resulting in real wage growth, which sustains real consumer spending growth and the economic expansion. It is as simple as that—a disinflationary environment in combination with a slowing but sustaining rate of economic growth, which equals a soft landing and financial market bliss. I look forward to profiting from it while it lasts.

My consistently bullish commentary over the past two years has many of my new found critics labeling me a “Perma-bull,” which I find amusing but also appreciate because it means I am probably right on track with my analysis. Granted, I have been unwaveringly bullish over the past two years, but that has not always been the case. I am a tactical investor, which means I shift my strategy from offense to defense over time, depending on the incoming economic data and technical indicators that I follow.

I was not a bull at the beginning of 2022. I am always looking for opportunities in individual stocks, whether I am in wealth accumulation or preservation mode, but at the beginning of 2022 I was far less sanguine about prospects for the broad market, stating with respect to my S&P 500 target that “I arrived at 4,100 at the beginning of the year based on a forward multiple of 17 times $242 in earnings for 2022. Therefore, I guess I am a bear on the broad market.”

Seeking Alpha

My caution did not last long, as I was early in shifting to offense that year, largely because I did not see a recession on the horizon. Regardless, the correction in the S&P 500 that I was expecting turned into a more damaging bear-market decline by October 2022, but it was too late for me to change strategy, because I assumed a soft landing for the economy would lead to a relatively rapid recovery for the market in the months that followed. Therefore, I was half right, as the soft landing I was forecasting in the fall of 2022 looks to be on track rather than the calls for a recession that most viewed as an absolute certainty.

Seeking Alpha

So, I have been a “perma-bull” for the past two years, but it has been a more profitable and accurate call than trying to continually poke holes in the bullish narrative or time a top in the broad market. Rates of change in the high-frequency economic data remain favorable for a continuation of the economic expansion, while consumer balance sheets in aggregate are relatively strong, and corporate profits are growing again. Valuations may be stretched, but there could not be a worse metric to use when timing when to be in or out of the stock market. Furthermore, stretched valuations characterize parts of the market and not its entirety, leaving plenty of room for investors to find value and breadth to expand. Enjoy the ride!