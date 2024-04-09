Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Himax Technologies: Even More Attractive Than Before, But Caution Is Warranted

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • Himax Technologies' revenues and financial metrics have trended down in 2023, causing a decline in its stock price.
  • The company's balance sheet is still strong, but uncertainties regarding consumer demand remain.
  • The company's outlook depends on the recovery of the automotive and consumer electronics markets, as well as the success of its new products and innovations.

Car chip tuning

Nikola Ilic

Introduction

I wanted to revisit Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to see how the company has progressed through ’23, which was another tough year for semiconductor companies. The company’s revenues and other financial metrics have trended down over the year, which sent its

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.96K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News