Gulfport Energy: Strong Improvements In Utica Capital Efficiency Drive Share Performance

Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Gulfport is projected to generate $290 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip of $2.40 NYMEX gas, with most of that coming from its hedges.
  • Gulfport expects to keep production roughly flat in 2024 with $400 million in capex (including maintenance leasehold capex), down 10% from 2023 levels.
  • Gulfport's improvements in Utica capital efficiency have been excellent, with costs down significantly and EURs going up.
  • Gulfport's strong share performance leads me to believe its shares are now fairly valued without further noticeable capital efficiency improvements.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is now projected to generate $290 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices. Since natural gas strip prices (at $2.40 for 2024) are quite low, most of Gulfport's projected 2024 free cash flow comes from its

Elephant Analytics
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

