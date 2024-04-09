zhengzaishuru

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is now projected to generate $290 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices. Since natural gas strip prices (at $2.40 for 2024) are quite low, most of Gulfport's projected 2024 free cash flow comes from its hedges.

Gulfport has demonstrated very strong improvements in capital efficiency in its main Utica assets, driving down D&C costs while also seeing increased production from new wells. These capital efficiency improvements have exceeded my expectations and have resulted in an increase in its estimated value by $15 to $17 per share compared to when I looked at Gulfport in January 2024.

However, since Gulfport's shares have gone up by +26% (or $33 per share) over that period, I now have a neutral rating on Gulfport with the belief that further improvements in capital efficiency will be harder to attain.

2024 Capital Efficiency

Gulfport's guidance calls for it to average (at guidance midpoint) around 1,062.5 MMcfe per day in 2024 production with a $400 million capital expenditure budget. This includes around $55 million allocated to maintenance leasehold and land investment.

Gulfport's 2024 capex budget is around 10% lower than its 2023 capex, but improved operational efficiency has largely allowed Gulfport to keep production flat with that lower budget.

Gulfport's Utica D&C Efficiency (gulfportenergy.com (Q4 2023 Investor Presentation))

In addition to driving Utica D&C costs per lateral foot down substantially over the last couple of years, Gulfport has also seem improved production results per lateral foot as well. Utica development accounts for over 80% of Gulfport's D&C capex budget, so the ability to both decrease costs and increase production performance has significantly improved the company's overall value.

Gulfport's Utica Well EURs (gulfportenergy.com (Q4 2023 Investor Presentation))

Gulfport's 2024 production is expected to be roughly flat compared to its Q4 2023 production and +1% compared to its average 2023 production. Its guidance indicates a slight increase in its natural gas percentage, going from 91% in 2023 to 92% in 2024.

Gulfport indicated that its liquids percentage should rebound a bit in the latter part of 2024 and in 2025 due to the timing of the development of its more liquids-rich assets.

2024 Outlook

Gulfport provided guidance for 1,045 to 1,080 MMcfe (92% natural gas) per day in average production during 2024.

At the midpoint of its guidance and at current strip prices of $82 to $83 WTI oil and $2.40 NYMEX gas, Gulfport is now projected to generate $981 million in oil and gas revenue.

Gulfport's Hedges (gulfportenergy.com (Q4 2023 Investor Presentation))

Gulfport's 2024 hedges add $273 million in estimated value with the low natural gas prices. Gulfport's 2025 hedges should add some value too at current strip prices.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 356,057,500 $2.13 $758 NGLs (Barrels) 4,015,000 $31.00 $124 Oil (Barrels) 1,277,500 $77.25 $99 Hedge Value $273 Total Revenue $1,254 Click to enlarge

With a $400 million capex budget, Gulfport is now expected to generate $290 million in free cash flow in 2024.

Expenses $ Million Transportation, Gathering, Processing and Compression $357 LOE $70 Taxes Other Than Income $35 G&A $47 Interest and Preferred Dividends $55 Capex $400 Total Expenses $964 Click to enlarge

Share Repurchases And Net Debt

Gulfport ended 2023 with $666 million in net debt. With its focus on share repurchases, this net debt number may not change much in 2024.

Gulfport repurchased approximately 0.49 million shares of common stock in Q4 2023 for approximately $66 million, or approximately $134.70 per share.

Gulfport's Share Repurchases (gulfportenergy.com (Q4 2023 Investor Presentation))

Gulfport also noted that as of February 26, 2024, it had repurchased around 4.5 million shares for a total of approximately $413.6 million since its share repurchase program started in March 2022. This is an average price of $92.41 per share repurchased.

It appears to have spent approximately $14 million on share repurchases during the first two months of 2024, and mentioned that it expects to "allocate substantially all" of its 2024 adjusted free cash flow towards share repurchases.

Gulfport could end 2024 with around 19.7 million common shares outstanding (including the full impact of preferred share conversion to common shares) if it put all its 2024 free cash flow towards share repurchases, and didn't put money towards debt reduction or discretionary acreage acquisitions.

Gulfport would also need to increase its share repurchase program from $650 million to be able to put all its 2024 free cash flow towards share repurchases.

With Gulfport's share price now at over $160 though, I don't feel that share repurchases add much value though, as its share price is in the middle of my estimated valuation range.

Notes On Valuation

Gulfport's continued improvement in capital efficiency helps boost its value, and I now estimate Gulfport's value (at the end of 2024) at $152 to $169 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas.

Gulfport's stock has been doing very well, basically doubling since a year ago. That increase in its share price has been deserved given its marked improvement in capital efficiency, with Utica D&C costs expected to be down -30% in 2024 compared to 2022, and expected EURs (normalized by lateral length) up +60% for its 2023 wells compared to its 2020 wells.

Gulfport's improvement in capital efficiency has exceeded my expectations so far, but I believe that it is now fairly priced unless it can deliver even further improvements in capital efficiency. Share repurchases may not increase Gulfport's value now that its current share price is in the middle of my estimated value range.

Conclusion

Gulfport is expected to generate $290 million in 2024 free cash flow at current strip prices, with its hedges accounting for most of that free cash flow.

Gulfport would have been projected to generate minimal free cash flow in 2024 without its hedges, but that is not surprising given the low $2.40 strip for natural gas.

Gulfport has made excellent improvements in its capital efficiency, which should allow it to generate $20+ per share in free cash flow once natural gas prices get back to the mid-$3 range.

Due to its capital efficiency improvements, I now estimate Gulfport's value at $152 to $169 per share, which is a $15 to $17 per share increase from my January 2024 estimates. With Gulfport trading at over $160 per share, I have moved back to a neutral rating on its shares for now.