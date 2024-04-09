Trevor Williams

In November of last year, we presented our trade idea on the Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)/Mural Oncology (MURA) spinoff transaction. Our reasoning was that while the parent company was set to benefit from a significantly lower R&D expense line, the SpinCo would be significantly sold off by the market, as interest rates were on the rise. Our idea proved right, with the former trading up to a high of $32 per share, and the latter significantly lagging behind. However, since then, Alkermes went back down to a lower valuation and is now again in bargain territory.

2024 guidance is the big story: 2023 profitability gains are here to stay

The spinoff transaction was driven by one main rationale: cost cutting. The SpinCo greatly impacted the group’s results with its high R&D cash expenses that the usual pre-revenue biotech business model drives. However, with Mural Oncology now off the game, the path is clear for wise cost management that aims at targeting higher EBITDA margins and figures. First, we look at 2023 results as the bottom line to look further away into 2024. Last year, the company saw topline numbers expanding significantly to $1.6 billion, up from $1.1 billion in 2022. The bulk of growth was generated by expanded net sales of the three main drugs marketed by Alkermes:

Product Sales - FY 2023 (SEC Filings - 10-K)

LYBALVI in particular saw an expansion close to 100% YoY, while the other two grew well into the double digits, above 20%. So 2023 topline expansion looks definitely generous and confirms the quality of the assets that Alkermes is commercializing. At the same time, management provided guidance in the latest earnings call, which looks like this:

2024 Guidance (Latest Earnings - Q4)

Clearly, the revenue growth experienced last year is not expected to continue into 2024, with the three main products’ revenues stabilizing at around the same level. However, EBITDA margins are also expected to remain high, providing around $460 million of expected EBITDA (midpoint estimate). This is particularly important as it means that the profitability gains of 2023 - EBITDA moved from $50 million in 2022 to $480 million in 2023 - are not temporary. We believe that more upside may be available as the R&D expense line that was primarily driven by Mural Oncology’s investments is streamlined further in 2024 and beyond.

The valuation disconnect might be closed by capital allocation initiatives

We believe that right now, the stock trades at a clear valuation disconnect relative to peers. This might be the result of a misjudgment of the quality of earnings of 2023, which was expected not to continue into 2024 and beyond. However, we believe that with the recent guidance, along with the benefits from the Spinoff that may unbundle into 2024, the company is well-positioned to deliver at target and beyond.

Valuation Vs Sector (Seeking Alpha)

Right now, ALKS trades close to 7.5x times forward EBITDA (2024E), which is 40% below the sector median’s of 13x. Also, on an EBIT basis, the stock is similarly undervalued by more than 40%. But we believe there is a not-so-secret weapon that might help close the gap: capital allocation decisions. The company has more than $700 million in cash and equivalents, and so far, shareholder remuneration stopped short of pleasing the market. With only $28 million spent last year repurchasing shares, these efforts have merely limited the impact of $100 million of stock-based compensation. But in the recent earnings call, as well as in the slide deck, dividends and buybacks have been discussed with stronger conviction.

Capital Allocation (Company Presentation)

“Return excess cash to shareholder” is the mantra said to analysts. As the cash-burning machine that was Mural is now off the group, more opportunities to pay dividends and buy back shares will likely be considered now. This could help drive a valuation re-rate that would close the current gap relative to peers.

As per our target price, we feel confident keeping the $28 per share figure as our goal plus a premium of around 20% as we think buybacks could spur a stronger re-rate that brings EV/EBITDA closer to peers. So the overall target stands at $34, with an upside potential of 30% from the current valuation. This new target is based on the assumption that the EV/EBITDA multiple would be closer to 12x, rather than our previous forecast of 10-11x range.

Risks: execution and generics

The main idiosyncratic risks here are industry-specific. The execution of the spinoff transaction gave much more freedom to management to decide the next (capital allocation) battles. While they have been very proactive in communicating their intentions to finally pay back something to shareholders, this might be delayed or come below expectations.

Another major source of risk is the competition from generics. While their drugs have patent protection that extends between 2025 and 2031, the risk of competition arising before patent expirations is real. This may set off legal issues and add uncertainties that weigh on the valuation.

Conclusion

Alkermes plc has yet to fully benefit from the 2023 spinoff transaction, with its valuation severely lagging peers despite a strong guidance for 2024. We believe that as the market starts to realize that the profitability gains of last year can be replicated in 2024 and beyond, a valuation re-rate will unlock an upside potential of 30% of ALKS's share price.