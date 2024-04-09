Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alkermes plc: Collecting The Fruits Of The 2023 Spinoff

Apr. 09, 2024 9:49 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS) Stock
Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
852 Followers

Summary

  • Alkermes' spinoff transaction with Mural Oncology resulted in cost cutting and higher EBITDA margins, with strong 2023 profitability gains expected to continue into 2024.
  • ALKS stock is currently undervalued compared to peers, but capital allocation initiatives such as dividends and buybacks could help close the valuation gap.
  • Risks include potential delays or lower-than-expected shareholder remuneration and competition from generics, but overall, the target price for Alkermes is $34 with a 30% upside potential.

Close-up of a male hand holding a pill bottle pouring medication into his hand

Trevor Williams

In November of last year, we presented our trade idea on the Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)/Mural Oncology (MURA) spinoff transaction. Our reasoning was that while the parent company was set to benefit from a significantly lower

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
852 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALKS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALKS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News