Blackstone's Acquisition Of Apartment Income REIT Is Likely Priced In

Mireya Acierto/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Today's article dials in on Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:AIRC), a U.S.-based REIT targeting upmarket residential units. The rationale for this thesis stems from Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) agreement to acquire Apartment Income REIT Corp. in a deal worth a reported $10 billion.

Apartment Income REIT Corp.'s market price surged by more than 20% upon the announcement of the acquisition. This presents us with the opportunity to assess whether the acquisition is already priced in.

Here is our take.

Blackstone's Acquisition Of Apartment Income REIT

As already mentioned, Blackstone is set to acquire Apartment Income REIT Corp. for about $10 billion. The deal is set to close in Q3 this year, and at the time of the announcement, the agreed-upon price of $39.12 represented a premium of 25% above AIRC REIT's closing price on Friday. However, AIRC REIT closed at $38.38 on Monday, leaving the premium razor thin.

Why did Apartment Income REIT Corp. surge and not Blackstone? Well, that's a good question, as many would argue that Blackstone would be the ultimate beneficiary. However, merger arbitrage theory dictates that the target company usually gains ground when acquired while the acquirer sheds value. This is due to the embedded premiums in acquisitions and the time it takes for acquirers to benefit from synergies.

Considering the aforementioned, AIRC REIT's surge makes perfect sense. Nevertheless, the market is now fully aware of the news. As such, additional research is warranted; let's traverse into our take on the Blackstone/AIRC REIT acquisition.

Our Take - Fundamentals

We see a few positives and a few negatives here. Let's start with the positives.

Blackstone's existing presence in real estate allows for integration benefits. AIRC REIT illustrated embedded growth of 6.2% in its fourth quarter, outpacing its peer group by 2% to 4% (a peer group used by Reuters). Thus, secular growth prospects are likely. However, Blackstone is set to reinvest $400 million in the acquired portfolio, suggesting a costly redevelopment cycle is required to sustain such secular growth.

Furthermore, Blackstone will adopt all of Apartment Income REIT Corp.'s debt. The entity's debt-to-EBITDA is about 6x to 6.1x, with much of it stemming from preferred stock. Although we think AIRC REIT's weighted average interest rate of 4.3% is low, we assume Blackstone will recapitalize the debt with its significant investor inflows, ultimately leading to a lower cost of debt.

Sidenote: Blackstone's real estate segment received $19.9 million in Q4 inflows alone.

Click on Image to Enlarge (AIRC REIT 10-K)

The following diagram delineates AIRC REIT's leverage.

AIRC REIT

Another noteworthy consideration is Blackstone's recent $3.5 billion acquisition of Tricon, which owns and operates multifamily units. The preceding acquisition might coalesce with AIRC REIT and deliver additional synergies on operational and financial fronts.

Our Last positive is a mention of AIRC REIT's portfolio data. As mentioned before, Apartment Income REIT primarily invests in upmarket apartments. The REIT is diversified across eight states, targeting customers with median incomes between $170,000 and $230,00. We think its targeting will lead to lower cyclical effects and more sustainable returns. However, opportunistic buys will likely be more difficult as a consequence.

As shown below, AIRC REIT's 2024 guidance is stable. The REIT anticipates a midpoint occupancy growth of around 0.4%, which we think is good, considering the economic climate. Moreover, a midpoint forecast of 0.5% on capital enhancements can be pivotal as it shows its CapEx roadmap is probably going to be accretive.

2024 Guidance (AIRC REIT)

Despite the few positives surrounding the REIT's portfolio, investors must consider that this is an apartment REIT; therefore, shorter lease terms are inevitable (than Retail or office). Although the diagram above illustrates robust renewal rates, these rates can drop rather abruptly.

Our fundamental analysis focused on the deal's salient features. Sure, there's more to AIRC REIT than we discussed. However, we tried to maintain focus on the acquisition instead of assessing AIRC REIT in isolation.

AIRC Stock - Technical Analysis And Valuation

The question now becomes: Is AIRC REIT overpriced after its surge? We think it's fully priced; here's why.

Firstly, technical indicators suggest AIRC REIT is overpriced. For example, AIRC REIT's relative strength index is near 80, exceeding the magical number of 70, which usually indicates an asset is overbought. Additionally, it has a Put/Call ratio of 5.23, suggesting options traders have already started heeding the asset.

RSI (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, AIRC REIT's fundamentals have entered an unappealing territory after the REIT's surge. For instance, AIRC REIT's price-to-funds from operations settled at 15.8x at Monday's close, 28.9% above its cyclical average.

Although other metrics must be considered, the aforementioned variables provide a robust starting point for anyone's analysis. After all, the deal is only set to close in Q3, enticing plenty of speculative activity.

Final Word

Our analysis shows that Apartment Income REIT Corp. can be a great addition to Blackstone's real estate portfolio, especially considering its potential value-additivity via synergies. However, as indicated by its key pricing metrics, AIRC REIT's price spike has likely sent it into fairly price territory.