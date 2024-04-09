XH4D/E+ via Getty Images

In my last article about Nemetschek SE (OTCPK:NEMTF) published in August 2023 I was rather bearish (or at least very cautious) about the stock as an investment, and I wrote:

Nemetschek already declined about 60% from its previous all-time high and this is already a steep decline. And right now, the stock is still trading almost 50% below its previous all-time high. But I still would be a little cautious if Nemetschek is a good investment already and the stock will only remain on my watchlist for now.

However, in the meantime, the stock performed great and clearly outperformed the overall market (which already grew with a high pace). About two weeks ago – on March 21, 2024 – Nemetschek already reported full-year results for fiscal 2023 and the combination of rather mediocre results (we will get to this) and a much higher stock price is making me even more cautious about Nemetschek as an investment and an update seems necessary.

Reporting Results

About two weeks ago, Nemetschek reported results for fiscal 2023 and although the results were solid once again, they were not as great as in previous years. Nemetschek generated €851.6 million in revenue in fiscal 2023 and compared to €801.8 million in fiscal 2023 the top line grew 6.2% year-over-year. While the top line grew in the mid-single digits, EBIT increased only 0.7% year-over-year from €198.1 million in fiscal 2022 to €199.5 million in fiscal 2023. And finally, net income per share was the same as in the previous year - €1.40 in fiscal 2022 as well as in fiscal 2023.

Nemetschek Q4/23 Presentation

While the income statement was not so great, free cash flow increased from €161.4 million in fiscal 2022 to €215.0 million in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 33.2% year-over-year growth. But the more important metric is free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions – this metric increased from €182.4 million in fiscal 2022 to €240.6 million in fiscal 2023, resulting in 31.9% year-over-year growth.

Nemetschek Q4/23 Presentation

When looking at the fourth quarter, the results look much better than for fiscal 2023. Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 8.2% YoY (even 10.9% in constant currency) and earnings per share increased 38.6% YoY from €0.29 in the previous year to €0.41 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. But I don’t know if we should see one quarter already as a positive sign for higher growth rates again.

Nemetschek Q4/23 Presentation

When looking at the four different segments, all four contributed to growth, with Build growing only 2.1% year-over-year and Design growing 8.6% YoY (the other two segments being in-between). But while all four segments could increase revenue, all four segments had to report a declining margin compared to fiscal 2022.

Aside from the four different segments, we can classify the revenue according to different sources. On the one hand, Nemetschek is generating revenue from software licenses and revenue from this source declined from €233.1 million in the previous year to €161.1 million in fiscal 2023, which is a good sign as it is indicating that more and more customers are switching to subscription models and therefore recurring revenue. On the other hand, recurring revenue increased from €532.6 million in fiscal 2022 to €652.7 million in fiscal 2023 (with subscriptions and SaaS increasing from €204.2 million in the previous year to €301.8 million this year).

Performance During Recessions

And while we can clearly see that subscriptions are driving growth, we also have to acknowledge that Nemetschek reported the lowest top-line growth since 2013. Aside from growth rates slowing down, there are many other hints (like the inverted yield curve in the United States) making us very cautious about what might be coming.

Although the stock market is running from all-time-high to all-time high, we should try to think ahead and already consider what might be coming. Part of thinking ahead is also to look at different businesses and assessing what companies (and stocks) might perform well even during a recession and what certainly won’t. In the case of Nemetschek, we have several reasons to be cautious.

Performance during past recessions

First, when looking at the last few recessions, we can clearly see Nemetschek reacting to recessions. In 2020, we see a mixed picture: While revenue continued to increase in the mid-to-high single digits, EBIT and earnings per share declined sharply in 2020 (but recovered quickly in 2021). When looking at the great Financial Crisis, we see declining revenue in 2009 (about 10% decline compared to fiscal 2008) and earnings per share (as well as EBIT) declined about 25%.

And the picture is getting even worse when looking at the years following the Dotcom bubble. Revenue declined from about €126 million in fiscal 2000 to €96 million in fiscal 2003 and in the years 2000 till 2002 the company was not profitable.

Not always double-digit growth

Additionally, we should not just look at the years in a recession, but also look at the bigger picture. When talking about past growth rates, we often look at the last ten years and report a CAGR of 16.44% for revenue and a CAGR of 21.04% for earnings per share during these 10 years. But when looking at the last 20 or 30 years, the picture is getting a little different. And we can see that there are “two Nemetscheks” – the one following the Great Financial Crisis and the company, especially during the 2000s.

1999-2010 2010-2023 Revenue 1.63% CAGR CAGR 14.31% EBIT CAGR 2.87% CAGR 17.00% Earnings per share CAGR 6.50% CAGR 18.16% Click to enlarge

When looking at the growth rates since 2010, we see impressive double-digit growth for the top and bottom line. However, when looking at the decade before 2010 (in this case the years between 1999 and 2010) we see a completely different picture. Revenue increased only from €125.29 million in 1999 to €149.75 million in 2010 – resulting in a CAGR of 1.63%. And earnings per share could at least double from €0.08 to €0.16 resulting in a CAGR of 6.50% which is a solid bottom-line growth rate, but nowhere near the growth rates Nemetschek reported in the last ten years.

And when looking at the huge discrepancy between the two different timeframes, we can raise the question if we really should look at the last ten years and assume similar growth rates for the next ten years.

Real Estate and Housing Market

And those two phases we can see for the performance of Nemetschek also match the housing market in Germany (in other European countries the difference is not so visible). And in 2010 (and the previous years), the German market had a bigger impact on Nemetschek (was responsible for 41% of revenue in 2010).

FRED

We can look at housing prices in Germany since 2000 and see that housing prices were basically stable between 2000 and 2010. The picture is a little different in other European countries (and of course in the United States). Following the Great Financial Crisis, housing prices started to rise in Germany. And while Nemetschek was reporting extraordinarily high-growth rates, housing prices in Germany also grew with an extremely high pace.

Expectations for Real Estate

When trying to make estimates for Nemetschek in the years to come, the future of the housing and real estate market seems to play an important role. In the 2000s, it was especially the housing market in Germany, as Nemetschek generated 41% of revenue (see Annual Report 2010) in 2010. In 2023, the picture is quite different: Nemetschek is generating 38% of its revenue in America, 21% of its revenue was generated in Germany and 32% of revenue in Europe (excluding Germany).

Hence, it is important to look at the United States and Europe (especially Germany) and how the housing market and construction sector might develop. For starters, we still have (extremely) high mortgage rates in the United States (the highest in the last 20 to 25 years).

FRED

And in Germany, the picture is similar. I have data for the last 15 years, the current rates are the highest since 2011.

Regarding interest rates, one can make the argument that interest rates have been much higher in the 1980s and 1990s and houses were built, nevertheless. And of course, it is not just interest rates playing a role. But when looking at different metrics, it doesn’t look too good – especially in Germany, the situation seems dire.

We can look at the housing permits in the United States, which are stagnating for about 1.5 years after declining in 2022. But while the housing permits in the United States remain at a rather high level, the building permits in Germany continue to decline sharply – especially when looking at single homes, we see a 42.7% decline year-over-year for January 2024. For two-or-multi-family homes, the decline is still 20% year-over-year. And new orders in construction declined about 7% year-over-year in January 2024.

Monthly permits dwellings in Germany (Destatis)

On the other hand, Nemetschek is quite optimistic for fiscal 2024 and the company is expecting revenue to grow in the double digits once again (at least in constant currency).

Nemetschek Q4/23 Presentation

Nevertheless, I would be cautious for the growth rates Nemetschek can achieve, and I also don’t think the construction sector (in Germany as well as the United States) will see similar activity as in the last 5–10 years for the foreseeable future.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

But even when we are optimistic for Nemetschek and assume high-growth rates in the years to come, a problem remains. The stock is so expensive and trading for such high valuation multiples that extremely high-growth rates are necessary to justify the current stock price.

When calculation simple valuation multiples, it depends a little bit on which data we are using. When using the earnings per share of €1.40 of fiscal 2023, we get a P/E ratio of 64 – an extremely high valuation multiple. Instead of earnings per share, we can use free cash flow (and I will use free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions), which was €240.6 million in fiscal 2023 and is resulting in a P/FCF ratio of 42. This seems a lot cheaper than a valuation multiple of 64, but it is still an extremely high valuation multiple that can only be justified by extremely high-growth rates.

Using a discount cash flow calculation, we can determine necessary growth rates for Nemetschek to be fairly valued. As the basis for our calculation, we use €240.6 million in free cash flow and 115.5 million outstanding shares and, as always, a 10% discount rate. Calculating with these assumptions, Nemetschek must grow 14% annually for the next ten years, followed by 6% growth till perpetuity.

And now we can come back to the two different timeframes. When looking at Nemetschek since 2010, one can make the argument that Nemetschek is at least fairly valued and should be able to grow at least 14% annually. But when looking at the growth rates before 2010, almost everybody would see Nemetschek as overvalued, and it is difficult to make the case for 14% growth annually.

Summing Up

I am still rating Nemetschek as a “Hold” as we are talking about a high-quality business. But in my opinion, shareholders should really analyze for themselves if the current stock price is an opportunity to trim the position. And as always, I would advise against shorting high-quality businesses like Nemetschek, but I certainly am not a buyer at this point.

