Tevarak

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy rating for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) [9991:HK] shares.

Earlier, my January 26, 2024 update touched on the outlook for BZUN's newly acquired business and the company's new $20 million share repurchase plan. This write-up highlights Baozun's recent share price pullback and the read-throughs from its latest financial disclosures.

BZUN's shares have been weak in recent weeks, as its e-commerce segment's product sales and the company's overall profitability for the most recent quarter didn't meet expectations.

But I expect Baozun to be profitable again in 2024 as opposed to being loss-making in 2023. BZUN has launched a new brand for its e-commerce (BEC) segment, while the company has levers to narrow the losses for its brand management (BBM) segment. As such, I retain my Buy rating for Baozun stock on the expectations that the company will achieve better financial performance for the current year.

Recent Price Correction Was Driven By Negative Surprises

BZUN's stock price fell by -16.7% to close at $2.40 on March 21, 2024, after the company revealed its latest financial performance on the same day. Baozun's shares traded even lower at $2.30 at the end of the April 8, 2024 trading day.

The company announced its Q4 2023 and full-year fiscal 2023 results with a press release issued on March 21 before trading hours. There were two negative surprises relating to Baozun's financial numbers, which led to a substantial correction in its share price.

One negative surprise is that BZUN's profitability for the most recent quarter was weaker than what the market had anticipated.

The actual Q4 2023 normalized net profit attributable to shareholders for the company was RMB28.8 million, which represented a significant -25.0% earnings miss. Baozun's bottom line in local currency or RMB terms dropped by -79.2% YoY in Q4 2023, and that translated into a -4.4 percentage points contraction in net margin over the same time period.

In its Q4 results release, Baozun highlighted that the "lower profitability in BEC (Baozun e-Commerce) businesses" and "the loss from Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired" were the main reasons for its weaker profitability in the latest quarter.

The other negative surprise relates to the poor Q4 2023 top line performance for BZUN's core BEC or Baozun e-Commerce business segment.

The BEC segment accounted for 83.8% of Baozun's fourth quarter top line. Also, the company's BEC segment is profitable, while its other BBM or Baozun Brand Management (which includes the loss-making Gap Shanghai unit) is still loss-making.

The product sales contraction for BZUN's BEC segment worsened from -17.2% YoY in Q3 2023 to -22.6% YoY for Q4 2023. Baozun cited "macroeconomic weakness" in China, its home market, as the key factor affecting the BEC segment's product sales in the company's fourth quarter results release.

In summary, there is justification for Baozun's recent share price weakness, considering the larger decline in product sales for its BEC segment and the overall net profit margin contraction for Q4 2023.

But A Turnaround In 2024 Is Highly Probable

Baozun's Q4 2023 bottom line came in below the analysts' consensus estimate as detailed in the previous section. The company also suffered from a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of -RMB65.1 million for full-year FY 2023.

But there are expectations that BZUN will deliver a better set of financial results in the current fiscal year. Specifically, the sell side anticipates that Baozun will reverse from losses in the prior year to register a positive normalized net income of RMB15.0 million for FY 2024 as per S&P Capital IQ consensus data.

In my view, there are factors supporting a return to positive earnings for Baozun this year.

One major factor is that the product sales for BZUN's BEC segment are expected to witness a recovery in the current year.

At the company's Q4 2023 earnings call in late March, Baozun revealed that its BEC segment has recently introduced a "self-incubated brand" in the "beauty and healthcare category."

BZUN guided at its most recent quarterly earnings briefing that the company's new brand "will drive the growth in both revenue and profit margin for our product sales business" this year. The company has good reasons to be confident about its "self-incubated brand", as this new brand has exhibited positive growth momentum with its recent sales expanding in the "high double-digit" percentage range.

Another significant factor is associated with Baozun's profitability improvement, driven by narrower losses for the company's BBM segment.

Recent Initiatives And Results For BZUN's Baozun Brand Management Or BBM Segment

Baozun's Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation Slides

As outlined in the chart presented above, Baozun has implemented a number of initiatives to improve the business performance and profitability of its BBM segment. These initiatives include the introduction of premium products to expand gross margin and the optimization of its supply chain to lower inventory turnover days.

Notably, BZUN stressed at its fourth quarter results briefing that the actions it has taken for its BBM segment "will provide a foundation for better profitability in the coming quarters" of the year.

In a nutshell, Baozun's Q4 2023 results were disappointing, but there is a good chance that BZUN's FY 2024 financial performance will be a positive surprise for investors.

Risks To Watch

BZUN's key downside risk factors are lower-than-expected product sales for the BEC segment and the weaker-than-expected profitability of its BBM segment.

It is encouraging to know that Baozun has come up with a "self-incubated brand" to boost the BEC segment's future product sales. However, if China's macroeconomic environment continues to be weak, there is a risk that the BEC segment's aggregate product sales for 2024 will still be below expectations.

On the other hand, the BBM segment's actual losses for the current year could be wider than what the market anticipates, assuming that BZUN fails to execute well on the profitability enhancement initiatives for this segment.

Concluding Thoughts

Baozun is currently trading at a very undemanding consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 0.24 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). The stock's historical three-year mean Enterprise Value-to-Revenue was relatively higher at 0.48 times. I believe that BZUN can be valued by the market at a higher valuation multiple when it returns to profitability in 2024 as per my expectations.