Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Article Thesis

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a high-quality company, but growth is not as strong as it was when the company was smaller, and shares are trading at a pretty high valuation. While an investment in the early stages paid off handsomely, it could be a good idea to wait for a better entry point before buying TTD again.

Past Coverage

I have covered The Trade Desk once in the past, in an article from September 2022 in which I compared The Trade Desk and Roku, Inc. (ROKU). I argued that The Trade Desk was the better pick among the two, but that it was not necessarily a "Buy". Since that article was published, TTD has risen by 29%, which is essentially the same performance as that of the broad market, thus the "Hold/Neutral" rating played out well. ROKU, which I argued was the weaker company among these two, is down around 15%, underperforming the broad market by more than 40 percentage points.

In this article, I will take a look at what has changed for The Trade Desk, looking at its recent business performance and what its current valuation means for the stock.

Tech And Advertising Is A Good Mix

The advertising industry isn't new -- the idea of marketing one's products and services is, of course, pretty old. However, the industry has changed over time, and advertising campaigns are very different today compared to past decades. The rise of social media and the internet has impacted the advertising industry tremendously, as companies such as Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) have captured many billions of ad dollars. But even more traditional advertising channels such as TV have changed, as campaigns have become smarter and more targeted, and since new technologies such as Smart TVs allow for different advertising compared to the past.

Being active in the intersection between advertising and tech is attractive for a company, as it allows for compelling business opportunities in a changing industry. This is exactly where The Trade Desk has positioned itself -- its advertising tech allows its customers to better manage digital campaigns. This isn't limited to a single type of media, as TTD's tech can be used across different channels including social media and video formats. Companies that pay for advertising want the best return on these investments, thus they naturally have a huge interest in measuring how well their campaigns are doing -- after all, this is the only way to make sure that unprofitable campaigns are stopped while the company can double down where its campaigns are especially fruitful. With many companies being conscious of their costs, services such as the ones TTD offers, which allow their customers to be more efficient with their marketing spending, are especially interesting. One can argue that TTD could thus benefit from higher interest rates, as this forces all companies to become more efficient, and TTD's tech helps with that.

TTD's position in an attractive niche of the tech industry allowed it to grow reliably in the past:

Data by YCharts

Over the last five years, TTD's revenues went up in what is almost a perfectly straight line. There was a very small dent in revenues in mid-2020 when some companies were fearful of the pandemic and cut their advertising budgets.

Revenues growing very consistently is great, but the above chart also shows that growth has slowed down in relative terms: When a company is growing exponentially, the curve would become steeper and steeper, and that is not the case here. Instead, TTD has seen its relative growth rate slow down over time, from an excellent level to a less exciting but still very appealing level:

Data by YCharts

We see that while year-over-year revenue growth was as high as 100% three years ago and still up to 50% in 2022, growth has slowed down to the low 20s as of the most recent quarter. That is still very compelling compared to how the average company or the overall economy is growing, but it's nevertheless significantly less strong compared to TTD's growth rate in the past. This isn't especially surprising, as relative growth rates generally decline as a company matures and grows in size. TTD has clearly been experiencing this trend in recent years. Investors should account for this fact when evaluating The Trade Desk, as its past growth rates are likely not reflective of how the company will grow in the future. While growth will remain strong, it won't be as great as it once was -- countless other companies, including some of the biggest and best tech companies, have experienced the same phenomenon.

The company's near-term outlook, according to management's guidance, is positive. Relative to what analysts had predicted, management's guidance beat estimates. The Trade Desk expects to generate revenues of $478 million during the first quarter, which would be up around $95 million versus the previous year's period. The Trade Desk outperformed its own (previous) guidance when it reported its most recent quarterly earnings results, thus there is a solid chance that TTD's results during the current quarter could be even better than the $478 million the company guided for.

When it comes to The Trade Desk's profit performance, however, things were a little disappointing during the most recent quarter. The company saw its revenues expand by 23% year over year, but adjusted (or non-GAAP) net earnings rose by just 9% over the same time frame. The Trade Desk was thus not able to turn its strong revenue growth rate into an equally compelling profit increase, despite the fact that operating leverage should theoretically work in the company's favor.

For the current year, analysts expect more or less the same: Margins are forecasted to compress to some degree, which will result in revenues growing faster relative to earnings per share. The analyst consensus estimate implies revenue growth of 22% - 23%, roughly on par with the previous year. Earnings per share are forecasted to rise to $1.47, which would mean an earnings per share growth rate of 17%. That's still strong, but not as strong as the revenue growth rate. If this trend of margin headwinds persists in the long run, this could turn into a problem for The Trade Desk.

TTD's Valuation And What It Means

When making investment decisions, valuation is always a factor to consider, I believe. It doesn't matter whether one is looking at a growth company or a value company.

Based on forecasted earnings per share, The Trade Desk is being valued at 59x this year's earnings right now. That is a relatively high valuation, penciling out to an earnings yield of around 1.7%, with none of that being returned to shareholders via dividends. At a time when risk-free treasuries offer yields between 4% and 5%, a sub-2% earnings yield makes for a rather stretched valuation. Of course, this can be justified if earnings growth is very strong and if it is very persistent. But with earnings per share growing at a high-teens rate this year, according to the analyst community, I'm not sure the company's growth is pronounced enough to justify an earnings multiple of close to 60.

After all, other tech companies that grow their earnings per share at a similar or even higher rate trade at much lower valuations compared to TTD. This includes wide-moat tech giants such as Alphabet with a 17% forecasted earnings per share increase and Meta with a 34% earnings per share increase, with these companies trading at 23x and 26x this year's expected earnings, respectively. In other words, other tech companies that benefit from the advertising industry changing and that grow as fast or faster than TTD are trading at less than half TTD's valuation.

While I consider The Trade Desk to be a quality company, I think the current valuation is too high to make it a Buy. At a lower valuation, The Trade Desk could be a good long-term investment, but at the current valuation, I prefer to stay on the sidelines while holding positions in other tech/advertising beneficiaries.