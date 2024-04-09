Oakmark Select Fund: First Calendar Quarter 2024 Commentary

Laurence Dutton

The Oakmark Select Fund (MUTF:OAKLX) ("the Fund") returned 6.22% during the first quarter compared to 10.56% for the S&P 500 Index, giving back a small amount of our strong relative performance over the past few quarters. Since its inception in November 1996, the Fund has returned an average of 11.93% per year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's (SP500) annualized total return of 9.62% over the same period.

In the first quarter, the largest contributing sectors were financials and energy. We slightly reduced our financials weighting due to the good price performance of our holdings in this area, but we continue to believe the sector offers an unusual number of bargains. The largest detracting sectors were communication services and consumer discretionary. The largest individual contributors were First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) and KKR (KKR), and the largest individual detractors were Charter Communications (CHTR) and Lithia Motors (LAD). Amid the outperformance of growth stocks to start the year, we are finding attractive opportunities to buy stocks that meet our value investment criteria.

We initiated one new holding during the quarter, Deere & Company:

Deere & Company (DE) is a leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment with a dominant market share in North America and Brazil. Despite its brand strength, technological capabilities and distribution advantages, the company's stock price has recently fallen due to fears about a downturn in the agriculture business cycle. Longer term, the world population and food demand are expected to increase annually yet land and labor devoted to agriculture are expected to decline. Deere seems well-positioned to benefit from this dynamic as farms will have to become more productive. We were pleased to purchase shares in Deere at a low double-digit multiple of our estimate of normal earnings power.

We sold our shares in Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to realize losses for taxable investors, and we increased our holdings in Charter Communications by an approximately equivalent dollar amount. Liberty's primary holding is its stake in Charter. Therefore, we view these holdings as largely substitutable.

The securities mentioned above comprise the following percentages of the Oakmark Select Fund's total net assets as of 03/31/2024: Charter Communications Cl A 3.9%, Deere 2.6%, First Citizens Bcshs Cl A 5.9%, KKR 2.3%, Liberty Broadband 0% and Lithia Motors Cl A 5.9%. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual stocks.

