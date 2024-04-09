Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

13% Yield Portfolio Matching The Market In Total Return

Apr. 09, 2024 11:14 AM ETHTA:CA, QQQ, SPY, VOO, DIVB, HTAE:CA, JEPQ, MSFO, OBDC, RWAY
Investrava Analytics profile picture
Investrava Analytics
124 Followers

Summary

  • It is possible to build an ultra-high yield portfolio and keep up with the market (S&P 500) on total return.
  • A quality high-yield portfolio can simplify investment management, producing a growing income for reinvestment or retirement as opposed to the complexity of selling stocks for income.
  • I share the details of this portfolio, including the reasons for selection and risks associated with each ticker.
  • The thesis is further supported with analyses of average yield, yield growth and total return of the portfolio benchmarked to the S&P 500.
Pink piggy banks on ascending stacks of paper currency

PM Images

Investment Thesis

I have written about a 9% yielding portfolio crushing the market and detailing my approach and selection criteria during November last year. This portfolio is continuing to perform exceptionally, and continued investment or new investment into this portfolio through a

This article was written by

Investrava Analytics profile picture
Investrava Analytics
124 Followers
I am an Industrial Engineer by profession and have deep experience with a wide variety of financial instruments. I have tested various approaches over the years to shape an effective and sustainable investment approach. I believe in a long term investment horizon as oppose to shorter term trading and speculation. Everyone can build their investment objective around sustainable growth and income over the medium and long term. The best would be to invest as early as possible or simply manage your own investments for your retirement.I am not subscribing to pundit hints and the latest hot stock tips that might potentially skyrocket (or not). I rather focus on proven excellent performance, quality and fundamentals for future growth.Being industry, sub-industry and sector biased can negatively impact on portfolio performance and the best investment portfolios focus on top quality and growth potential which is sector agnostic. Effective diversification is required to achieved sustainable long term growth but over-diversification can lead to lower performance.Opportunity costs in investments are often overlooked and I believe that investments must be selected by critically comparing the opportunity costs to peers and concentrating funds towards best in class while maintaining sufficient diversification.My investment approach is flexible enough to support a wide variety of investor profiles with a careful combination of best opportunities for growth, income and manageable volatility. Yield and yield growth is an important factor to provide income in sideways and even declining markets as it can be used for living expenses or reinvestment.Investrava Analytics is all about Investment Simplified for All to address High Income, Dividend Growth, Growth and ETFs with great integration of income and growth enjoying best of both worlds, suitable for younger and older investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTAE, MSFO, RWAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HTA:CA--
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
VOO--
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
DIVB--
iShares Core Dividend ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News