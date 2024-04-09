13% Yield Portfolio Matching The Market In Total Return

PM Images

Investment Thesis

I have written about a 9% yielding portfolio crushing the market and detailing my approach and selection criteria during November last year. This portfolio is continuing to perform exceptionally, and continued investment or new investment into this portfolio through a DCA approach would immediately add to a compounding income stream.

Wouldn’t it be great if you can get a 13% yield and still match the total return of the S&P500 without having to sell a single stock and wondering when to sell or buy next? In this article, I am sharing details of such a high-yield portfolio benchmarked to the S&P 500. The reason I am not benchmarking it to a relevant income benchmark like PFF or PFFA is to illustrate that you do not need to compromise on total return if you have a top quality income portfolio. The article is addressing reasons for selecting each investment and risks for each. I am also including analyses on yield and total return performance figures in comparison to that of the S&P500.

I see many readers here on SA commenting on high yield or dividend investing and their views on how it is not possible to achieve decent income and still have competitive total return from your portfolio. Many analysts are talking about a potential bear or at least sideways market that could be on the horizon and potentially be playing out for many years. It becomes increasingly difficult to be successful with capital gains during general bear or sideways markets. Alternatives like selected funds with covered call strategies, BDCs and alternative investments could provide great options in these conditions. Quality dividend and dividend growth investments can mitigate against a sideways or even declining general market in the sense that the income stream (which is the primary investment purpose) might prove to be more resilient than stock prices and even grow during these periods.

General Approach

I am not going to repeat my general approach and selection criteria as it remains unchanged and is a long-term approach. You can read the details from my previous analysis. I am rather going straight into the introduction of this 13% yielding portfolio and then following it up with more information of why I believe each ticker to be a good investment opportunity and considering key risk(s) for each. This portfolio contains some younger funds but can still be benchmarked to the S&P 500 for total return over shorter intervals. A Canadian fund is also included, adding to the diversity of what could be seen as a fairly diversified high-income portfolio.

The Portfolio

Here is a list of the portfolio, including the type of investment followed by my reasons for inclusion as well as associated risks for each:

Ticker Name Type DIVB iShares Core Dividend ETF Diversified Dividend Growth ETF HTAE:CA Harvest Tech Achievers Enhanced Income ETF Covered Call Technology ETF JEPQ JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Covered Call Technology ETF MSFO YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF Covered Call Technology ETF OBDC Blue Owl Capital Corporation Business Development Corporation RWAY Runway Growth Finance Corporation Business Development Corporation Click to enlarge

iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) is a traditional diversified dividend growth ETF with purely qualified dividends and is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback Index. The strategy is fairly broad with more than 400 holdings focused on large cap value, dividends as well as share buybacks. The weighting is heavily tilted towards names with high dividends, high dividend growth and high value of share buybacks. This is an absolute long-term play relaying on the steady growth of dividend payments but still having a respectable and relatively stable price appreciation from current low valuation levels. Inclusion of this fund could be a great alternative to the popular SCHD. With a MER of only 0.05% DIVB is extremely competitive. SCHD for example is charging only a hair more at 0.06%. DIVB is not trumping SCHD’s 3.38% TTM dividend at 2.84%, but it is meaningfully outperforming it in terms of YTD, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years and 5 years total return. This outperformance could partially be ascribed to DIVB’s higher % inclusion of technology stocks at 22.75% to SCHD’s 12.58%. This higher inclusion could be a positive considering future growth prospects supported by the 4IR. DIVB is also putting SCHD to shame in terms of dividend CAGR over the last 3 and 5 years of 22.25% and 16.37% in comparison to SCHD’s 8.56% and 11.80%. This dividend growth outperformance seems to be a development since late 2022, around the time the index strategy underwent some changes. This gives some confidence in the continuation of dividend growth as well as expectation of price appreciated supported by a low valuation – the current investment PE is only 14.73. Risks are including some uncertainty about the sustainability of such strong dividend growth as well as price volatility due to a relatively high % inclusion of technology stocks.

Harvest Tech Achievers Enhanced Income ETF (HTAE:CA) is a focused ETF containing 20 large cap global technology stocks and best in class in my view. It has a 25% leverage which is amplifying price movement as well as the yield of the unlevered version. The unlevered version HTA.U’s performance is exceptional, matching the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) total return over its nine years’ existence. It can be deducted that the levered fund would outperform the Nasdaq100 on total return basis over the long term. The CAD is basically on par with the USD over the last 6 and 12 months respectively, with QQQ having a total return of 23.27% and 40.36% over these periods as opposed to HTAE’s 29.63% and 41.68%. You are getting decent price growth as well as a very generous yield which could be sustainable in the long run with the 4IR tailwinds in my opinion. Distributions are mostly from active covered calls and are growing, even in the current low volatility environment with lower yields. The main risk could be valuations of tech stocks currently at relatively high levels. The USD/CAD forex rate should also be considered for this CAD-only fund, although this is a double-edged sword and some currency diversification might not be such a bad idea.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) probably needs no introduction. This popular tech-heavy fund with reasonable resemblance to the Nasdaq100 use exchange linked notes on the NDX to generate the bulk of the yield which is linked to the level of volatility of the index. This is promising with the current low volatility environment still producing a generous 9.69% forward yield with a spike in yield whenever the volatility spiked in the past. What I like about this fund is that it strikes a good balance among growth, yield and reduced volatility. So it allows for participation in the upside to a fair extend but also reduce drawdowns and also provides a healthy yield. It is perform differently from many covered call funds with substantially reduced price appreciation but virtually similar price declines to underlying benchmarks. Due to its nature, risk is quite manageable as indicated by a 1-year Sharpe ratio of 2.67 compared to that of QQQ at 1.85 and SPY at 1.59 according to FT.com. Also JEPQ’s 1 year standard deviation stands at 10.64% as oppose that of QQQ at 15.81% and SPY at 13.60% according to FT.com. Therefore, it can be seen as an all-weather fund to even capitalize when volatility and market declines strike, but still participate in a fair part of the upside of bull markets and fit for long-term holding. From a total return perspective, JEPQ is performing mostly somewhere between that of the S&P500, and the Nasdaq100. A risk would be to acknowledge that tech stocks are generally not cheap currently.

YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO) is a zero-day-to-expiry type of covered call fund based on MSFT stock as underlying. It is a pure derivative ETF with no actual holding of MSFT. This type of fund is currently growing in popularity. It is interesting as the yield on daily expiring options is generally higher as opposed to monthly options. YieldMax has launched none less than 21 of these type of funds to date. The reason I am singling out this specific one is twofold: MSFT remains a very strong long-term investment in my opinion. Secondly, not all YieldMax funds seems to hit the spot with some underperforming its underlying benchmark on total return substantially. The level of volatility of MSFT seems to fit the MSFO option strategy, with MSFO producing more than 93% of MSFT's total return since inception. This is not bad considering the simplicity of harvesting gains and the average annual projected yield of 32% since inception without the trouble of selling any shares or the need to keep buying and selling MSFT at the right times. This fund would be for investors looking for an extra boost of income into their portfolios and probably not for conservative investors. Risks include a variable monthly income as well as an option strategy which success could be challenged by a changing market environment as well as long-term performance of the fund manager.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) is the second largest BDC with over $6 billion in market cap. It is a well-diversified BDC with no industry comprising more than 12% of investments. It withstood Co-vid and the 2022 interest hike cycle with flying colors providing some level of confidence that similar shocks in the future could be absorbed without serious impacts. It is not adhering to the 5-year yield CAGR of 10% criteria (but still a positive growth rate) but is making up for it via its size and diversity of investments supporting its sustainability. Its NAV per share has gradually increased since the Co-vid dip during 2020 which is a sign of a quality BDC. OBDC’s NAV seldom varies too much from its stock price reducing the risk of sudden substantial price drawdowns prevalent with some of the more aggressive BDCs currently trading at substantial premiums. OBDC is currently trading at par. Risks include the reduction of floating rate interest income should rates be reduced in future which could impact on the supplementary dividend (included in the forward yield in the performance figures in this article), however even without the supplementary ODBC is still having a very respectable forward yield of 9.57%.

Runway Growth Finance Corporation (RWAY) is a BDC focusing on late-stage and growth companies. Its debt issuance is almost exclusively within the 1st lien category immediately lowering the risk. It is still young being listed during October 2021 but founded during 2015. Its investments in the IT Software, Services and Equipment category is overweight at 58.9% harnessing current growth trends and tailwinds driving technology growth for the medium to longer term in my view. RWAY’s management is highly experienced and have shown great consistency with very prudent investment allocations delivering a steadily growing distribution over this BDC’s history. According to the latest quarterly investor presentation, a loss rate of only 0.98% was realized since December 2016 up to December 2023 based on $2.5 billion of total commitments since inception providing confidence in management’s abilities to address future challenges. RWAY revealed a new joint venture with Cadma Capital Partners recently. Cadma is a venture and growth credit financing platform and is providing asset-backed financing to venture and growth lenders. This new joint venture could enhance the current overall yield going forward. The latest quarterly distribution (including supplementary) in Feb this year is already up by 88% since the initial distribution during November 2021. Agreed that the floating interest rate assisted with this growth, but RWAY still managed to raise the distribution for each of the last 2 distributions long after the rate rising cycle. The base distribution is well covered by current NII with the supplementary reserved for uncertainties including floating interest rate income. RWAY is currently trading at 8.74% below its latest published NAV reducing risk for investors. Wall Street analysts are projecting an average price target of $13.09 and a high price target of $14.00 against the current price of $12.32 while collecting a forward distribution of 15.26% including the supplementary and 12.99% excluding the supplementary. These figures are supporting a very strong risk/reward investment proposition, even without supplementary distributions. Risks would include non-accruals which are a reality in the venture capital space as well as potential interest rate cuts which could impact on floating interest income. Additionally current interest rates are higher as oppose to the 2015 – 2022 period, which could increase non-accruals and the subsequent loss rate.

Yield Performance Analysis

The Forward Yield (at Apr 5sth 2024), the Annual Dividend Growth rate on a TTM, 3 and 5 year CAGR basis have been included. SPY has been used as a benchmark below the average figures for the portfolio. (Please note that: CAGR figures for HTAE have been based on the figures for the unlevered HTA fund. Supplementary distributions have been included for both OBDC and RWAY. The forward yield for MSFO has been calculated as an average of its 7 distributions as this would be a more realistic figure as oppose to basing it on the last distribution producing a 40% forward yield.)

Source: Seeking Alpha & Author's own analysis.

Apr 6th '24 Forward Yield on Apr 6th '24 Annual Dividend Growth (TTM) Annual Dividend Growth (3Y CAGR) Annual Dividend Growth (5Y CAGR) DIVB 2.26% 36.78% 22.25% 16.37% HTAE 9.49% 11.67% 24.19% 13.88% JEPQ 9.57% -6.89% N/A N/A MSFO 32.08% N/A N/A N/A OBDC 11.64% 6.32% 3.63% N/A RWAY 15.26% 27.08% N/A N/A Average 13.38% 14.99% 16.69% 15.13% SPY 1.23% 4.05% 6.51% 5.12% Click to enlarge

It can be observed that the average portfolio growth rates over all indicated time frames are roughly three times that of SPY supporting long-term sustainability of portfolio distributions. SPY is currently only providing a measly forward yield of 1.23%.

Total Return Performance Analysis

The total return analysis includes figures for YTD, 6 months, 1 year and 3 years and benchmarked to that of SPY.

Source: Seeking Alpha & Author's own analysis.

Apr 6th '24 YTD Total Return 6 Months Total Return 1 year Total Return 3 year Total Return DIVB 6.75% 21.49% 20.61% 24.42% HTAE 12.83% 29.63% 41.65% N/A JEPQ 9.69% 20.72% 33.01% N/A MSFO 11.28% 31.28% N/A N/A OBDC 7.94% 22.65% 40.34% 50.13% RWAY 1.15% 8.05% 20.96% N/A Average 8.27% 22.30% 31.31% 37.28% SPY 9.41% 23.00% 29.03% 33.35% Click to enlarge

An interesting observation from the table is that the average portfolio total return figure for each of the indicated time intervals does not differ meaningful from that of SPY and supporting the thesis of a high-yield portfolio keeping up with the S&P500 in terms of total return. This is significant against the great run that the S&P 500 had over the last 18 months or so, with the so-called Magnificent 7 leading the charge.

Conclusion

An ultra-high yield portfolio does not need to compromise on total return and can match the market (S&P 500) on this metric. As also illustrated in this article, the yield growth can also exceed that of the S&P 500 and support sustainability of the yield. A sustainable high-yield portfolio can substantially reduce the complexity of investment management. It can replace the need for income via the capital gain approach, an approach relaying on the very timely buying and selling of an index like the S&P 500 or a retirement plan to sell a fixed percentage of your capital each year to live on. Rather keep and accumulate quality high-yield assets to provide growing income.

Please comment or share your thoughts or ideas on income investing, high yield or dividend growth.