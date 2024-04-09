Inflation Is Inevitable, You Must Act Now

Dilok Klaisataporn

Thesis Summary

While we may very well get one more inflationary event in the next few years, in the long term, inflation is inevitable, and I'm going to discuss exactly why in this article.

More importantly, though, I will be discussing what you need to do to prepare your portfolio for this coming inflationary environment, something which many of the "big players" are already doing.

Ultimately, the USD is going to come under pressure, just like it did in the 1940s, and inflation hedges, such as gold (GLD), oil (USO) and, yes, Bitcoin (BTC), are going to be the right place to be.

History May Be Repeating

The way I see it, the last 20 years share some stark similarities with the decades that spanned from the Roaring Twenties to the period comprising World War II.

If history is indeed repeating, we can already guess what lies ahead.

The Roaring Noughties

The early 2000s was a time of relatively high growth, driven by private credit and technological advancements brought about by the Internet revolution. This is quite similar to what we saw happen during the Roaring 20s, when electricity became commonplace in the US, and we also saw significant improvements in transportation.

Private and Federal credit (ResearchGate)

The economic growth of this time also led to significant exuberance in the stock market. In the 1920s, stock market speculation reached a fever pitch, while in the 2000s this speculation concentrated more so in the housing market.

The Big Bust

While we definitely saw real economic growth in both the 1920s and 2000s, we also saw speculation get the best of markets. This led to the dreaded stock market crash of 1929, which preceded the Great Depression, and in 2007 we had the Great Financial Crisis, which was also followed by a deflationary period.

In both these instances, we saw a huge deleveraging event take place, which led to mass unemployment and triggered years of economic hardship.

Deflationary Struggles

While to a different degree, we could characterize both the 2010s and 1930s as deflationary periods.

Great Recession and Depression CPI (ResearchGate)

In both cases, GDP contracted rapidly and struggled to pick up. During the Great Recession, we did see significant monetary intervention by central banks, but this largely failed to lift the CPI, as most of this monetary "stimulus" went towards increasing bank reserves and not the "real economy."

At the beginning of the 1930s, the Federal Reserve took a less interventionist approach. However, in 1933, FDR began to ramp up public spending through the New Deal.

1940s and 2020s

So, what comes next?

Towards the end of the 1930s, and through the 1940s, we entered a period of Fiscal Dominance, as highlighted brilliantly in this chart by Lyn Alden.

US Monetary and Fiscal Policy (Lyn Alden)

This chart is crowded with information, but it's worth taking the time to absorb it. The crux of it is that when interest rates run into the zero bound, fiscal spending takes over.

Source: Lyn Alden

The Fed was pressured to lower rates in 1932, and let's not forget the gold standard was abandoned in 1933. What we saw during the next decade and a half was a period of high fiscal spending and low rates, which were later justified as the US entered WWII.

Now, there's certainly an argument to be made that this high fiscal and war spending helped reignite the economy, but it is also true that the dollar underwent a large devaluation and that inflation wiped out consumer purchasing power.

Since 2020, we have seen a progressive increase in fiscal spending and I believe this trend will continue.

In my opinion, we will see a devaluation of the US dollar and loss of purchasing power by consumers.

Here are the key factors behind this:

Spending on Social Security will continue to accelerate

Populism and geopolitical tensions will lead to higher fiscal spending

The US will lose its international financing power and will be forced to finance itself through artificially lower rates.

The current environment is very similar to what we saw in the 1940s, with a renewed appetite for fiscal spending, a ramp-up in geopolitical tensions and a potential loss in confidence in the US dollar.

Already, we are seeing some countries shy away from holding US Treasuries, which means the US will no longer be able to export its inflation.

Act Now, The Big Boys Are

But we don't even need to speculate about the future in order to see the writing on the wall. It's pretty clear by the actions of nations and central banks around the world that they are gearing up for inflation.

Gold

Let's not forget, gold is back at all-time highs, and it seems like demand is being pushed by central banks.

UBP believes these central bank purchases are having "a material impact on the market," noting that the World Gold Council believes 15% of gold's price is due to ongoing central bank buying. "This trend is likely to continue over the coming months and years, as central banks move to increase their gold reserves,

Source: KITCO

GLD (TradingView)

The way I see it, gold has begun a five wave structure to the upside, which will take us much higher over the coming few years.

Energy

China is also stockpiling oil, and we would expect the value of it to go much higher if we enter a period of higher geopolitical tensions.

USO (TV)

With the latest rally, oil now also looks ready to break above its 2023 high, which would set us up for a big move up, to at least $120 based on fib extensions.

Bitcoin

And, of course, we have Bitcoin. While it may take some time for countries and central banks to begin accumulating this asset, following the ETF approval, a lot of institutional buyers are accumulating. In case you had not noticed, this one is also near all-time highs.

Bitcoin (TV)

While I think we could see some volatility following the halving, Bitcoin will be a great hedge against inflation if the US dollar devalues and inflation ensues. Just look at what a great inflation hedge this has been for those holding Argentinian pesos or Turkish Liras.

Final Thoughts

The fundamentals and technicals are lining up. We are entering a period of fiscal dominance, which I believe will be characterized by higher than average inflation. Looking at the charts, the major inflation hedges are breaking out, and we are seeing central banks, governments and institutions accelerating their purchases of many of these assets.

What more evidence do you need? Act now, and you will thank yourself in the future.

