CR

Today, we put Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) in the spotlight. The stock has more than doubled since late 2022 as its entrée into the burgeoning weight loss market continues to power substantial growth. However, it faces stiffening competition from drug giant Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) as well as new entrants to this space on the horizon as well as other challenges. Where does the stock go from here? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Ozempic is now one of the biggest blockbusters in the entire pharma sector. Ozempic is approved for diabetes but also has seen widespread off-label use for weight loss. The compound brought in nearly $14 billion in revenue in FY2023 for Novo. The company also launched Wegovy, a GLP-1 agonist in 2021, and that drug brought in approximately $4.5 billion in revenues in FY2023. These two compounds brought in more than half of the company's $33.74 billion in overall sales in the last fiscal year.

2024 Company Presentation

The Competition:

However, Novo Nordisk is facing increasing competition in the weight loss space. Mounjaro from Eli Lilly, another GLP-1 drug, was approved in May 2022 to treat diabetes and then got approval to treat obesity under the name Zepbound in November of last year. Zepbound did nearly $176 million in sales in the fourth quarter of last year. In March, Zepbound prescriptions exceeded those of Wegovy for the first time on a weekly basis and has seen such demand, that customers are having a hard time getting prescriptions filled in some regions of the country.

While the weight loss space is projected to expand dramatically in the coming years (J.P. Morgan Research has the GLP-1 market exceeding $100 billion in revenues by 2030), new entrants are also likely to enter the market. Pharma giants Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), and Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) all have significant efforts underway in their pipeline. Both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have other candidates in their pipelines, advancing more effective compounds and ones that can be delivered orally instead of by injection.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha in mid-March did a good job describing all of these efforts. Most of these candidates are several years out from potential approval, it should be noted.

2024 Company Presentation

Smaller firms are also targeting this population. One of the most promising efforts is from Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) which has recently posted very encouraging data for its candidate VK2735 both in a mid-stage study for an injectable product and more recently standout results from an early-stage trial as an oral once-daily obesity therapy. I wouldn't be surprised if a firm like Pfizer acquired Viking to turbocharge their development in this promising arena.

Increasing Regulatory/Congressional Scrutiny:

Novo Nordisk could face increasing scrutiny and some negative headlines in the months ahead. Politicians ranting about the high cost of insulin is a time-honored election year tradition. More importantly, now that the federal government is covering the costs of these GLP-1 drugs under programs like Medicare, investors should expect more screeds against their approximate $1,000 a month costs. Senator Bernie Sanders opened up with a salvo on this front late in March against Ozempic.

I would also expect more media stories about the issues of access and equity in getting these drugs, as in this one recently by NBC News. Given the massive size of the market, it is difficult to envision not seeing a concerted effort by government regulators and other interested parties to push down the cost of these drugs significantly over time.

Valuation:

Novo Nordisk made $2.70 a share in FY2023 on sales of $33.74 billion. The current analyst firm consensus is for profits to increase to $3.34 a share in FY2024 on nearly $41.3 billion in revenues. They project earnings to climb to $3.87 a share in FY2025 on 18% to 20% sales growth. That leaves the stock selling for just over 38 times FY2024E EPS and just south of 14 times forward revenues. The shares pay a dividend yield of just under 1.5% as well.

An investor is paying nearly a two forward PEG ratio to acquire NVO at these prices. However, LLY currently trades at north of 62 times FY2024E EPS of $12.47 a share on similar revenue growth projections and 17 forward revenues. The stock pays a dividend of less than one percent. It should be noted that analyst firms see higher sales growth in FY2025 (25%) than for NVO. In addition, profits are expected to nearly double in FY2024 and then move up by just over 45% in FY2025. Superior earnings growth to NVO, but at the cost of higher valuations.

Both LLY and Novo Nordisk A/S are just too pricey for me, given I think the overall market is overbought and overdue for a pullback. If a decline in equities brings NVO back down to the low $100s where the stock would have a forward PEG ratio of roughly 1.5, I will initiate a position in NVO at that time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.