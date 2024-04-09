anyaberkut

Investment Outlook

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) provides enterprises with a range of digital marketing automation tools delivered via its Software as a Service, or SaaS, platform.

I previously wrote about Klaviyo’s $500 million IPO in September 2023 with a Buy outlook at up to $26.00 per share on strong revenue growth, a turn to operating profit and plenty of free cash flow.

Due to continued strong revenue growth, a clear focus on unit economics and a reasonable valuation, I remain Bullish on KVYO at around $24.00.

Klaviyo’s Market And Approach

The global market for marketing automation was an estimated $4 billion in 2019 and is expected to more than double to $8.5 billion by 2027.

If achieved, this growth would represent a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The chart here shows the U.S. market history and projected future growth trajectory by industry from 2016 to 2027:

Competitors in the digital marketing automation market include:

Braze

ActiveCampaign

Iterable

Adobe

Salesforce

Oracle

HubSpot

MailChimp

Keap.

Klaviyo generates most of its revenue from the United States but also a significant portion from international sources, as the chart shows here:

International revenue has been growing at higher rates of growth than that from the United States, with the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region growing at a CAGR of 69.42% over the past three calendar years.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has risen substantially and represented the company's first quarter of over $200 million; Operating income by quarter (line) has remained negative because SG&A expenses are still high. The pre-IPO trend was for positive operating income.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has improved as a result of cloud hosting credits and continued system optimization efforts; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have remained elevated due to ongoing spending on sales headcount, marketing and R&D efforts.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative but have rebounded from the Q3 2023 recognition of SG&A expenses associated with its IPO.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

Below is a major financial metrics table I’ve prepared as a handy reference:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 6.3 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 49.4 Price/Sales ("TTM") 8.4 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 47.7% Net Income Margin -44.2% EBITDA Margin -44.5% Market Capitalization $6,320,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,630,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $119,370,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.27 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $0.45 Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $0.45 Click to enlarge

The company's Rule of 40 performance, which is simply a function of revenue growth and operating margin, has produced moderate results, reaching nearly 30, as the table shows here:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q4 2023 Revenue Growth % 47.7% Operating Margin -18.0% Total 29.7% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Positive On Klaviyo

Fresh off a September 2023 IPO, Klaviyo looks to continue to produce revenue growth momentum while the stock may be reasonably valued.

The company is growing internationally and scaling into the mid-market, both of which should provide strong growth potential.

It has been introducing AI-enabled enhancements to its product suite, contributing to customer value perception.

The firm’s net revenue retention rate was 117% most recently, a solid result but one that management suggested could face some headwinds in the quarters ahead.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing KVYO at an EV/Sales multiple of around 6.3x on NTM estimated revenue growth rate of 47.7% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of around 18% (Source).

KVYO’s forward revenue growth is expected to be around 27.5% for full-year 2024, so it will slow substantially from the prior year.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple median of around 6.0x on April 2, 2024, as the chart shows here:

So, by comparison, KVYO is currently valued by the market at a slight premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of April 2, 2024, although the firm’s top-line revenue growth rate is 10 percentage points higher than the benchmark growth rate, indicating potential undervaluation on that metric.

However, on a DCF basis using a generous 10-year growth rate and the current expected $0.45 EPS, the stock appears to be fully valued, per my calculation below:

Risks to the company’s outlook include price increase lapping, resulting in a reduced growth profile and lowered net revenue retention results.

Also, KVYO could face slowing international growth due to macroeconomic headwinds there and possibly less ability to further penetrate ex-U.S. markets without a dedicated sales force.

And, there has been some negative impact from major email ISPs focusing on reducing spam, which could affect customer activity in the near term.

However, management is making increasing product localization efforts and working with local partners in international markets, so these regions will likely continue to grow at a reasonable rate.

The firm doesn’t see a major impact on its customer base and believes it is well-positioned for a focus on quality.

KVYO is seeing significant demand growth from mid-market customers spending $50,000 or more.

While these accounts may take longer to reach payback breakeven, once they do, they have a much higher lifetime value [LTV] potential.

In sum, I’m optimistic about KVYO for its strong top-line growth and focus on positive unit operating metrics.

I’m Bullish on Klaviyo, Inc. stock at around $24.00 per share.